Today, the United Nations is one of the few legal vehicles that can be used to address the genocide in Gaza. Sam Husseini has been in New York City lately at the UN complex, where a weeks-long protest, replete with fasting protestors, is happening at the USA’s mission to the UN. That protest aims to get humanitarian aid to Gaza and to stop the USA’s arming of Israel.

Here is Sam’s latest Substack post, in which he correctly calls the USA a partner in the Gaza genocide. A UN strategy called Uniting for Peace was used in the 1950s to help halt an Israeli, British, and French invasion of Gaza and Sinai after Nasser’s Egypt nationalized the Suez Canal. Sam’s post provides resources to influence officials into helping halt Israel’s genocide, including invoking Uniting for Peace.