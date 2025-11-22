Today is the 62nd anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s murder. I did a video on the JFK assassination recently. I could go on for days on the JFK issue and, for me, it is enough to know that Lee Harvey Oswald did not do it. Comparing the chapter of Gary Wean’s book to the Operation Northwoods document, declassified ten years after Gary’s book was published, should remove all doubt about the veracity of Gary’s reporting. Both documents described operations intended to frame Fidel Castro to justify an invasion of Cuba. That is the nexus of the JFK hit, and Gary originated the “Israel did it” hypothesis, which inspired Michaels Collins Piper’s Final Judgment, which remains the leading effort on the “Israel did it” hypothesis.

Today’s leading JFK theories closely follow Gary’s reporting (Oswald, Cuba, E. Howard Hunt, and the CIA), without ever mentioning Gary. They even discuss Northwoods and still ignore Gary, which is incredible to me.

This morning, Sam Husseini published on the “Israel did it” angle. He linked to one of example of many that discuss the Israel angle on the JFK hit, and Gary is never mentioned in such articles. I have given my views on the Israel connection to the JFK hit – there were some, and Israel may have been involved, but I see them more as muscle than masterminds. Many more domestic interests wanted JFK dead, and if I had to put my money on it, I would bet on the Eastern Oligarchy and MIC. JFK was not nearly an eager enough capitalist and imperialist for their tastes. If the ET angle was the final straw, I would not be surprised. But who did it and why is not that important to me.

For me, the primary lesson of the JFK hit was the permanent demotion of the American presidency. The sitting president could be murdered in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses, and it would all be covered up. All presidents since JFK have been puppets and knew it, which brings me to Trump, 2.0.

Every day, it is something new with Trump. If Trump ends the specter of nuclear war, I am OK with his winning his coveted Nobel Peace Prize, farce that it is.

As Sam has noted, Trump can contradict himself in nearly the same sentence. In Sam’s article, he noted that RFK, Jr., is a Zionist puppet, which is one of RFK’s aspects that raises my eyebrows. Kennedy founded the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, and I have written on what I hope that he accomplishes. He is trying, and the media hysterics over the CDC’s changing stance on vaccines and autism is predictable. I have written on Kennedy and the vaccine/autism connection before, so I do not need to belabor it, other than to note that the loud calls that the connection has been disproven is one of the bigger lies that I have seen in recent years, and that is saying something.

That Kennedy sits where he does is astounding, and something that I did not expect to live to see. The medical racket is doing a full-court press to thwart Kennedy’s efforts, and the endless media attacks are part of it.