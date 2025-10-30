This post will be the summary of my video on the John F. Kennedy assassination. I did an oral version of Gary Wean’s story, but doing a video on the JFK assassination is something new to me. This will be quite a ride. For starters, people do not need to believe anything that Gary or I wrote. They can just compare the chapter of Gary’s book on the JFK assassination, published in 1987, to the Operation Northwoods document, which was declassified in 1997. Gary described the CIA’s plan to frame Castro to justify an invasion of Cuba, while the Northwoods document described the Pentagon’s plan to frame Castro to justify an invasion of Cuba. Both operations were planned at the same time. Northwoods never seemed to become operational, although the public may never know for sure. That simple comparison should remove any doubt about the veracity of Gary’s reporting. In my opinion, Gary’s reporting should have become the foundation of all subsequent JFK theorizing when Northwoods was declassified. But Gary’s reporting is still marginalized, even though the most prominent theories today are almost exactly what Gary reported, minus the interposed operation.

In this video, I will discuss some of the evidence that I examined over the years, such as the Magic Bullet, Oswald’s trip to the Cuban embassy, his “commie” past, the ET connection, the Israeli connection, and the Johnson, Dulles, Bush, Hoover, and Rockefeller connections. Dulles’s alone should make anybody’s eyebrows rise.

My main takeaway from the JFK hit was not who did it so much, but that with JFK’s murder the American presidency was permanently demoted. All presidents since JFK were puppets and knew it. The American president sits far down the hierarchy of power on Earth.