Yesterday, I had an exchange on Global Warming denial, and I have studied Holocaust Denial literature. I have witnessed free-energy denial for nearly 40 years. The most common kind of free-energy denial goes like this: “If free-energy technology was possible, then I could buy it” (or “it would have already been done”). That is what I have called reflexive denial, as people unthinkingly spout their indoctrination about capitalism and the myth of free markets. There have never been free markets, just like there has never been a free press or a democracy. They are all ideological constructs that have never existed in the real world – ideals that have never been attained, and the reality could be their opposite.

I have written on my former partner’s heat pump, which is undeniably the best heating system that has ever been on the world market, and it has been completely wiped out in North America. The physics of it is not hard to understand. I know of only one company in the world that makes it today. As even Adam Smith wrote, wiping out the competition is the essence of capitalism, but most people parrot the kindergarten version that they were taught, of free markets and the quest for the better mouse trap, around the same time as they were taught to worship a flag.

But there are more thoughtful versions of free-energy denial. One is to give it some thought, enough to ask the “experts,” who quickly assure them that free energy is impossible, and that settles the matter for them. And then we come to the “experts” themselves, who are generally professional scientists. The most common reactions from them are to deny free energy’s possibility as being contrary to the “laws of physics,” and that tales of organized suppression could be safely dismissed as a “conspiracy theory.”

When Brian O’Leary played the Paul Revere of Free Energy, after several years of visiting free-energy inventors, scientists, laboratories, and workshops, he had access to the tops of the world’s scientific, academic, and “progressive” organizations. The reception that he received was so uniform in its denial and fear that Brian began openly wondering if humanity was a sentient species. Brian had two responses to those crazed reactions. One was that there is no such thing as the “laws of physics.” Science has theories at most, and to call a theory a law reflected religious faith, not the approach that scientists ideally use. The other was to say that saying “conspiracy theory” as a way to dismiss organized suppression was a corruption of the word “theory.” Theories are ideas that can be subjected to testing with evidence from the real world. That is what science ideally does. To use the word “theory” to then dismiss something without investigation is deeply irrational and unscientific.

Ironically, today’s pejorative use of “conspiracy theory” was invented by the CIA to dismiss any criticisms of the Warren Commission’s findings, which I know were fraudulent. I lived through organized suppression, as have many of my fellow travelers, and there is a playbook that the suppressors use, as the organized suppression of free energy became a science.

So, while the “laws of physics” and “conspiracy theory” dismissals of free energy and its organized suppression may seem sophisticated and thoughtful, they are anything but that, and they reflect the indoctrination and conditioning that scientists receive. As the Brookings Institute advised NASA on the issue of intelligent extraterrestrial life, scientists may be the most threatened people on Earth by the idea of free energy, and they may be the last people on Earth who will awaken to the reality, which is older than I am.