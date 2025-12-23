I was raised to be a scientist from the time I could walk. I began to diverge from orthodoxy at age 12 when my family changed its diet to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle that “impossibly” reversed the hardening of his arteries. A decade later, the book that inspired that change was banned in the USA for being contrary to medical dogma. Medical dogma was wrong, that book was right, and its advice forms the first line of defense for orthodox medicine today. I am surprised that I lived to see that.

But I continued along the track of becoming a scientist until a fateful moment when I was 16 and had it spectacularly demonstrated to me that materialist models of consciousness are false. I didn’t know it at the time, but I was ruined as a mainstream scientist before my career even began. I would never be able to drink the Kool-Aid of materialism, which is the religion of our industrial societies and especially among mainstream scientists. Five years after that event, a future colleague, Brian O’Leary, had his scientific career ruined by the same kind of experience that I had.

The same year that I had that spectacular paranormal experience I got my first dreams of changing the energy industry, when my first professional mentor’s engine began making the news. It was hailed as the world’s best for powering an automobile. I had no idea what I was in for. Brian was sipping materialist sherry in Princeton’s physics department before his fateful paranormal experience. Near his life’s end, Brian half-joked that if he had known what he was in for, he would have kept sipping his sherry. This interview of him is worth reading (or watching).

Twice in my lifetime I made desperate prayers for guidance, and the answers (1, 2) radically changed my life’s direction, in ways that even I sometimes have a hard time believing. That second prayer immediately led me on an odyssey that saw my life shattered over the next several years, but that journey awakened me and taught me my life’s most important lessons.

My energy journey began with the world’s best engine, and I got involved with the world’s best heating system. When we tried to marry them to produce so-called free energy, we got the boom lowered on us, but not until after my partner, Dennis Lee, turned down a $1 billion offer from the CIA to fold our operation. A few months after I became a partner in the business, we got what I now know was the initial friendly buyout offer, for $10 million. A couple of months after I met Dennis, I heard of free energy for the first time. Four years later, after my life had been ruined, I heard of a free-energy inventor with the goods and his travails. A few years after that, a close friend was kidnapped by a dissident faction of the global elite, who demonstrated free-energy, antigravity, and other exotic technologies to him.

Dennis was raised as a migrant farm worker who left home at age 13 and is a right-wing Christian who believes that the Bible is the word of God, but his first religion was American nationalism. Consequently, after I became his partner and we began attracting global attention, the first alternative political literature that I was exposed to was conspiracist, which focused on global elites and their plans for world domination.

To be introduced to such literature while we were being taken out by the global elites was one of the many strange “coincidences” of my life. I watched media attacks on our companies from nearly the day that I met Dennis (1, 2, 3, 4), and my life’s worst year was the year we were wiped out in my home town. Dennis was arrested with a $1 million bail mere weeks after he refused the CIA’s $1 billion offer, and the turning point of my life was several months later, when the prosecution tried to intimidate me as I testified.

In those days I discovered that the county that I was raised in has a reputation for being among the most corrupt in the USA, but I was never told that while growing up. When it looked like Dennis would not live to see this side of the bars again, I contacted a former policeman, Gary Wean, who was fighting the same corrupt officials that we were. Gary’s advice was critical to my springing Dennis from jail a few months later.

Gary wrote a book about his adventures, and one chapter was devoted to what he knew about the John F. Kennedy assassination. Gary was close friends with war hero Audie Murphy, and three weeks after the JFK assassination they heard from a frightened Senator John Tower about what had really happened. According to Tower, Lee Harvey Oswald was a military-intelligence operative who was recruited by E. Howard Hunt into a CIA operation that was intended to stage a fake assassination attempt on JFK and frame Fidel Castro for it, to justify an invasion of Cuba. But the operation was interposed and backfired. Ten years after Gary published his book, Operation Northwoods was declassified. Northwoods was the Pentagon’s plan to frame Castro for terrorist incidents, to justify an invasion of Cuba. Northwoods was first proposed in 1962 but JFK shot it down. It was surreptitiously revived in early 1963, at the same time that Hunt hatched his plan. JFK was unaware of both operations, for some of the many times that he was out of the loop, and that would be the last time. In my opinion, Gary’s reporting should have become the foundation of all subsequent JFK-assassination theorizing after Northwoods was declassified.

Earlier this year, in the wake of more declassified documents, the mainstream discussion of the JFK assassination has become almost exactly what Gary reported: Oswald, Hunt, the CIA, and Cuba. The only thing missing from the mainstream discussion is the interposed operation, but I am aware of a coming book from a high-profile author that will make the case that Oswald was involved in a false-flag operation, which Hunt’s plan and Northwoods were. The leading voices even discuss Northwoods and its relation to the JFK hit, and Gary’s testimony is still almost completely ignored. It is amazing that they can do that, but it only confirms my journey’s primary lesson.

When Dennis was in jail, I first heard of Noam Chomsky from a roommate. A year later, I heard about a new magazine that analyzed the media’s failings, and I was so ready for its message. Later that year, after I had moved away from California with my life shattered, I subscribed to that magazine. I subscribed for several years until it went out of business, but my first issue’s first page is the one I remember best, as it showed that the New York Times simply made it up as it went along when “translating” Arabic script for its readers, to portray all Arabs as religious fanatics. It was one of the “Wow!” moments of my journey. It turned out that Noam wrote an article a month for that magazine and Ed Herman was its editor. Thus began my media studies, and 27 years later I became Ed’s first and so far only biographer.

As ready as I was to study how the media lies, what Ed and Noam had to say was so alien to how I was raised that it took me about two years to truly understand it. At the end of that two-year study period, a movie came out about Noam’s life. My wife and I watched it at Ohio State University and mere days later I was driven from my sleep to write a 17-page letter to Noam. I outlined my odyssey and ended by asking why the “left” did not cover the free-energy issue. Noam replied days later, and he stated that it might be because there were not enough resources to investigate it. We exchanged several more letters over the next several months, and I even sent him my first book before he politely brushed me off. That he answered at all was amazing. Thus began my relationship with the American “left.”

I eventually interacted with the left, right, center, the federal government, and other officialdom. None of them were fit for helping bring free-energy technology to the world, and it took me many years to understand why. That is why I am trying to roll my own.

I’ll begin with Noam, but this series will take in the entire spectrum of American politics that I encountered. Bucky Fuller’s work helped me understand what I was seeing. The bottom line is that free-energy technology will be the foundation of a world based on abundance, and all politics is based on slicing up the loaf of scarcity. Abundance is simply beyond nearly all people’s horizons of awareness. I witnessed the myriad ways that people mired in scarcity cannot comprehend abundance, and even the idea frightens them.

This series will take some time.