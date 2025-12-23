Ed Herman invented what became the Propaganda Model, which grew from his studies of corporations. In Noam Chomsky’s likely last book, he quoted Ed’s statement that the media’s propaganda flows naturally from the system’s structure of ownership and the impact of other elite interests. Noam continually remarked that nearly all journalists believe what they write. Ed’s Propaganda Model is known as a structural model, kind of like looking at the components of a car and how they work together, to describe why a car works like it does. An elite-dominated media will naturally serve elite interests, not the public’s need for accurate information, especially for information that can threaten elite interests. The Propaganda Model is essentially a conflict-of-interest model, which Noam said was just a special case of the constraints that all intellectuals in capitalist societies are subjected to.

Noam was a linguist, Ed was an economist, and they used the scientific method in their political work, Ed more so than Noam. Noam was known to be kind of skeptical of Darwinian evolution for explaining the development of language. The materialistic models of consciousness have it arising in mysterious fashion from the biochemical reactions of nervous systems. Near-death experiences and out-of-body experiences challenge that idea, as well as a mountain of psychic evidence that mainstream science is poor at dealing with. The structural model of how we came into being is that it was largely one big accident of chemistry: nobody planned or designed anything in the march of evolution – it just kind of happened. I also call it the theory of unconsciousness. But far from all scientists think that way. When Barbara McClintock accepted her Nobel Prize, she presented the challenge to discover how organisms direct their own evolution, because she witnessed it in her research.

Structural theorists generally dismiss the need for conspiratorial planning to serve elite interests and argue that events unfold more unconsciously than that. From the beginning of my relationship with Dennis Lee, our companies were targeted by conspiratorial behaviors, which likely reached to the global elite from the beginning. But it took me many years to understand that.

Last month I did a video on organized impression and how it works, and I have long written that the organized suppression that we encountered was at least 90% structural. I have called these situations 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity. The left generally denies the 1% conspiracy and the right generally denies the 99% complicity. It took many years of witnessing that mayhem before I began to understand the schism between those two camps. They both hold opposing and lopsided perspectives, but they are united in thinking like victims.

I eventually learned that the left has an ideological objection to the idea of global elites. Noam is great at citing declassified documents, but global elites do not leave a paper trail, just like the Mafia doesn’t. Almost nobody on Earth even knows who the global elite are, although a couple of religious organizations have been named. People will not encounter the global elite and their minions unless they do something that poses a threat, such as pursue free energy at a high level. The global elite know very well that if the public had access to free-energy technology, it would be Game Over for all elites. Those elite fears are not so different from the general fear that people often react to the idea of free energy with: they see their place in the world going away.

Ed never denied that there could be elite intervention in the media. He just said that it was rarely needed, as the system chugged along on its own.

I will later deal with conspiracism a bit more, and the purpose of this post was to help explain why the left generally does not see conscious manipulation of the system as important. In their view, the system’s structure, more than covert manipulation, explains the outcomes of events. That is true, but there is definitely important covert manipulation that the left just can’t wrap its head around, Noam included.