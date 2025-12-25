The so-called Scientific Revolution was a watershed moment in the human journey and it helped lead to the Industrial Revolution. But in a world of scarcity and fear, eventually everything becomes corrupted. I know that there are technologies on the planet today which turn orthodox physics upside down, but they are sequestered from public awareness and use by history’s greatest cover-up for reasons of earthly power. I have never seen the left engage that reality, and the question became why.

I began this series by noting how spectacular paranormal experiences at age 16 ruined me as a mainstream scientist before my career even began. I eventually realized that all of the dominant ideologies are based on scarcity. Since scarcity is all that humanity has known, that makes sense. But what that also helped do is make abundance unimaginable for nearly all humans, even while the technologies for it are older than I am.

In my great nation, the three dominant ideologies are nationalism, capitalism, and organized religion. I call them population-management ideologies, as people are brainwashed into them to serve elite interests. But another set of ideologies is subtler. I call them Enlightenment philosophies, and they are scientism, materialism, and rationalism. Those have largely seduced the “intelligent” of our societies, particularly scientists. Scientism is seeing science as the only valid path to truth. Materialism is the faith that only the physical universe exists, and rationalism is the idea that logic is the only valid kind of thought. When people make such ideas objects of worship, they get blinded in significant ways. What we call science today can be kind of a caricature of its ideal, especially in biomedical science, which even the defenders of science call its flimsiest and most corrupt branch. It is ironic that leftist thinkers once critiqued what I call the medical racket, dominated by corporations as it is, but those days are long gone and it was never more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Noam Chomsky’s defense on this issue, I once heard him admit that indoor plumbing did more for people’s health than any medical interventions. He has also admitted that drug science has a flimsy theoretical foundation, as drugs are made and then used on test subjects, to see what happens. What Noam failed to say, however, was that all drug research in the West is performed under the capitalist framework that seeks to profit from the research. That is a prescription for corruption. Linguistics does not have any commercial applications, so that branch of science perhaps hews closer to the scientific ideal. Scientists are largely professional beggars who are on the elite dole. That has led to great distortions in scientific practice, especially branches that can impact wealth and power, as scientists sit in their soft berths, sipping sherry while denigrating anything that falls outside of their paradigm.

Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model (which Noam is credited as a co-inventor of, although Noam has admitted that his contribution was minor) is a conflict-of-interest model. The first place to look at to understand any corruption is to look at the conflicts of interest. The conflicts in biomedical science are overwhelming. Until recently, three people – Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and Jeremy Farrar – controlled the funding for most biomedical research on Earth.

Noam wrote a chapter in his latest and likely final book on how nationalistic myths are created. Those dynamics that he pointed out so clearly readily apply to the mythology of Western medicine. I have written the book on it, from Western medicine’s barbaric beginnings to the outrageous COVID-19 response.

At its root, the problem with Western medicine is a conflict of paradigms. Feminine medicine is gentle and prescribes prevention and harmless remedies. Masculine medicine is a form of warfare, and the bodies that it treats are merely the theater of glorious battles against disease. Western medicine is good at emergency medicine, which was developed on battlefields, and it is largely worthless for everything else. Americans have the highest medical bills on Earth by far, and the poorest health and shortest life expectancy of any industrial nation. That is the most succinct evidence of a medical racket that I can cite.

Degenerative diseases and infectious diseases form the two primary pillars of the medical racket. The germ theory of disease was developed by serial plagiarist and scoundrel Louis Pasteur, who was also the first big commercializer of vaccines. I am not in the camps of no viruses and no contagion, but I think that the germ theory is incomplete.

Those controversies aside, the conquest of infectious disease in the West had virtually nothing to do with medical interventions. It was a side effect of the Industrial Revolution, with improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene. There is no credible evidence that vaccines ever conquered a disease. My favorite statistic on this is that the measles death rate in England declined by 99.96% before the vaccine was introduced. I had measles as a child, as did all other American children, and almost nobody died (about one-in-8,000 – healthy children did not die). I wrote a post earlier in the year on measles, in the midst of media hysteria over one alleged measles death. There were no deadly infectious diseases when I was a child, and today there is panic if children do not get vaccinated. These are strange times to live in, and Kennedy is trying to bring back sanity.

When I first published my medical racket essay a generation ago, I wasn’t really focused on infectious disease. It was a non-issue. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, woke me up to what a racket had been built around infectious disease. Over the past several years, I studied the issue of AIDS and polio (1), both of which are almost certainly chemical-poisoning diseases, not caused by viruses. But they were far from aberrations. Not only did industry cover for lead-arsenate and DDT insecticides, blaming a virus for the paralysis and deaths they caused (attacking nervous systems is how they work), lead was added to gasoline purely for profit reasons, and an industrial waste – fluoride – was rebranded by scientists working for fluoride polluters as compulsory “medicine.” Arsenic and mercury were in medicines until my lifetime, and mercury is still used in vaccines. In the 1950s, the face of American medicine spearheaded the “research” that supported an ad blitz in the pages of the Journal of American Medical Association for an asbestos cigarette filter, of all things. I could not make that up if I tried, and that kind of says it all about Western medicine.

The Noam that I’m aware of was never very health conscious. Videos can be found of Noam smoking a pipe, as the professorial cliché, and he drank whiskey and chugged coffee. His diet seems to have been pretty healthy, according to his assistant (fruit, vegetables, hummus, yogurt, and cottage cheese), but he may have largely chosen those foods because of their simplicity.

As an anarchist, Noam’s position is that authority always has to justify itself. Noam gave examples of traffic laws which forbid driving on the wrong side of the road, or how small children should be prevented from running into traffic, and vehicles have to slow down around schools when they are in session. When I heard in late 2021 that Noam advocated forced vaccinations, I knew where he was coming from, as misguided as that stance was. To be fair, Noam didn’t say people should be forced, just that they shouldn’t be members of society if they weren’t vaccinated. That still amounts to coercion to get vaccinated. I don’t want to go too far down that rabbit hole, but the so-called COVID vaccines were not really vaccines at all. Until COVID, vaccines were defined as injecting disease organisms into people to stimulate their immune systems to fight off real diseases. The mRNA vaccines only simulate disease organisms. I consider the evidence to be strong that whatever benefit people might get from vaccines is greatly outweighed by the autoimmune conditions that vaccination causes. Vaccines “work” by inducing autoimmune reactions.

When the law was passed in 1986 to shield vaccine makers from liability, the law stated that vaccines were “unavoidably unsafe.” So, the “safe and effective” mantra that we hear each day regarding vaccines seems like an attempt to perform the Jedi Mind Trick on the public. Not one vaccine given to American children today was subjected to credible safety testing. Not one. Most American children today have chronic conditions, which “coincidentally” began skyrocketing when they started getting pincushioned by vaccines beginning in the late 1980s. Vaccines kill about 10,000 American babies a year, and of course, it is all being covered up.

Noam seems unaware of this grim, sordid history and current reality. It is very likely that the COVID-19 virus came out of a biowarfare lab, and the official response was a catastrophe for the world’s people. Effective early treatments were wiped out to make way for the patented treatments. That was all textbook medical-racket behavior, and Noam seemed to be ignorant of all of it, as can be seen in this interview. Between the draconian response of lockdowns and mandatory masking, wiping out early treatments, deadly hospital protocols, and then the Frankensteinian COVID injections, many millions of people around the world unnecessarily lost their lives. The CDC was not able to find one previously healthy American child that died from COVID. Not one. But it recommended that children get the COVID injection (with Kennedy’s efforts, maybe mandates are over, as another Nazi-like era ends).

Noam is no hypocrite, so I’m sure he got in line for his COVID injection and probably a booster or four. It is legitimate to wonder if his debilitating stroke came because of the injection. One college roommate was crippled from the injection. Nearly four years later, he can barely walk. My other surviving college roommate was probably killed by the injection, and I am the last man standing. I get story after story of this, and I don’t go looking for them.

How could Noam be so oblivious to the medical racket? My guess is scientism, and I have seen this many times with the left. Ed Herman wrote about junk science, which was the abuse of scientific findings for propaganda purposes. But Ed did not discuss the corruption of the scientific process itself. It seems that Noam and Ed let their professional brethren off the hook, even though the dynamics that Ed and Noam wrote about for journalists would have just as easily applied to scientists that worked in corrupt environments. Most of those scientists are blind to how they sold their souls. MDs in the medical racket are the same. I have seen estimates that about 70% of them are heedless of the racket that they are part of. About a quarter of them quietly suspect that something is wrong, especially after watching patients get injured and die from the COVID injections. The rest know that something is awry, but precious few of them have been courageous enough to speak out. Those that did had their careers wrecked. This is a universal in all rackets. Noam clearly pointed it out in the media, even said that all intellectuals in capitalist societies face similar constraints, but was blind to it in Western medicine, to the point of advocating forced medical procedures, not far removed from the Nazis. If it could happen to Noam, who could escape that trap? Not many.

While so much of the left prides itself in its scientific approach, the fact is that the vast majority of humanity is scientifically illiterate, probably approaching 99%. But the scientifically literate often succumb to scientism and related mythologies.

A salient example of the lack of scientific literacy in the left is the trans craze. There is not one shred of evidence that a mammal can change its sex. For mammals, sex is determined at conception: The End. But the left has been supporting the sterilizing and mutilation of minors in the name of “inclusion” (the entire affair is a form of pedophilia), and the left stands by as men invade women’s spaces, such as restrooms, locker rooms, sports, and prisons. In great irony, the grandfather of this insanity is Michel Foucault, who famously debated Noam in 1971. Foucault is an iconic father of postmodernism, which rejects science altogether (Noam said that Foucault was unintelligible). In the postmodernist view, there is no objective truth, and one of its progeny is men who declare that they are women and demand that society treats them as such. Not only is that issue a direct assault on women and children, the medical racket has sidled up to the trough, raking in more than $1 billion annually on the craze, inflicting medical atrocities that will take their place alongside eugenics and lobotomies. Noam was conspicuously silent on this, to my knowledge, but to his credit, he called out the rising Cancel Culture in what may have been his final media interview.

There are so many areas of legitimate investigation that the left ignores or denigrates. Over 20 years ago, I made my first visit to watch UFOs fly over. I went with a couple of guys who worked at Boeing, and that evening, about a minute after our host tried to “call” one, one “satellite” became the brightest thing in the sky for about five seconds. One of the Boeing guys was never the same. Standing next to us was an Air Force captain who wrote about how stunning it was, and those Boeing guys discussed their experience on a national radio show the next year. I returned three times and was never disappointed.

When Brian O’Leary hosted a UFO conference in 1992, high-ranking military officials attended and tried to recruit Brian into UFO research. When Brian refused their “offer,” he nearly died from a “heart attack,” which Brian believed was their response to his refusal. The closest that he came to publicly discussing it was in his final book. I have two degrees of separation from an astronaut who encountered a UFO for days on the International Space Station. I could go on and on about such events, and the left cannot go there. I witnessed one of Noam’s closest allies dismiss it all as “little green men.”

Brian became very politically active in 1970, protesting at the White House and advising several presidential candidates after his astronaut days were over. When we became colleagues in the free-energy pursuit, he wanted me to help him approach the left. I had been corresponding with Ed Herman for years by that time and tried to introduce him to Brian several times, but Ed was never interested. I didn’t hold it against Ed, who had his 80-year-old hands full as arguably the world’s leading media analyst, and I never tried to interest him in free energy again, although he admitted to me that he neglected energy in his work. The best scientists admitted how little they knew, and if the revelations of those suppressed technologies ever become public information, it will become vividly evident how little mainstream scientists really know. As I have long stated, science in what I call the Fifth Epoch will bear little resemblance to what we see today.

In his last years, Brian was beside himself at how free energy was completely shut out of any discussion in “progressive” venues, and he banged on the doors, as he kept up his ride as the Paul Revere of Free Energy to his dying breath.

I really don’t want to be too hard on the left here, but it is obvious how their ideologies have captured their awareness, and they have abdicated their opportunity to help the human journey’s biggest event transpire. To one level or another, virtually every group on Earth has done this, which I have witnessed many times.

But this shows the limits of the left and its self-selected impotence, even the greatest among them. I have not completely given up on them, I count Sam Husseini among my friends, and he promotes my work. But Sam regularly criticizes the “left,” and I am not sure how “left” he considers himself any longer. But as a group, I gave up on the left long ago, as I gave up on all organizations and have been trying to roll my own ever since.