The biggest events in American politics since the Great Depression have been:

1. Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor;

2. John F. Kennedy Assassination;

3. 9/11 terror attacks;

4. COVID-19 pandemic.

For these events, in each instance, there is evidence that there was far more than met the eye on them. I’ll discuss each in order.

Pearl Harbor

Noam Chomsky always has interesting takes, and here he is on what led to the Pearl Harbor attack (and here). Noam relied heavily on declassified documents, but I never saw him discuss the McCollum Memorandum, written in 1940 by a man in naval intelligence who was a White House liaison who even hand-delivered intelligence material to Franklin Roosevelt. The memo was declassified in 1995 and basically outlined a series of provocations to goad Japan into attacking the USA. All of the memo’s recommendations were enacted by the USA before Pearl Harbor. The memo stated:

“If by these means Japan could be led to commit an overt act of war, so much the better. At all events we must be fully prepared to accept the threat of war.”

And the Pearl Harbor attack was a big surprise? The headline of Hilo’s newspaper, a week before the attack, warned of an attack by Japan, coming on the day that it happened! But I have seen many scholars who still maintain that the USA was completely surprised by Japan’s attack, and the left has almost always denied any conspiratorial intent in the USA regarding those events, to either fabricate or enable them.

In the big picture, luring Japan to attack the United States perfectly fits. Roosevelt needed some kind of event to goad the isolationist American people into World War II, and the Pearl Harbor attack perfectly fit the bill. The USA also has a history of such events, such as when James K. Polk marched the U.S. Army into Mexico to “start something,” and Polk declared war on Mexico before he even got news of the expected event. The subsequent invasion and theft of half of Mexico was easy. This is how my great nation was built, and George Washington began the USA’s fraudulent diplomacy to steal Indian land, which the USA followed until there was no more land to steal and the natives were nearly extinct.

John F. Kennedy assassination

On this subject, I went down the rabbit hole in recent days, to make sure that I was being fair to Noam’s stance on the issue. I have written on this topic at great length since 2001, when I first published my findings. Once again, a declassified memo puts the matter to rest for any thinking person: JFK was killed in a backfired CIA operation that was intended to frame Fidel Castro for a fake assassination attempt on John Kennedy to justify an invasion of Cuba. Lee Harvey Oswald was a military-intelligence operative who was framed as the patsy after being recruited into the fake-assassination operation by E. Howard Hunt. That came straight from the mouth of Senator John Tower, three weeks after the assassination, and was reported in Gary Wean’s book that was published in 1987. A decade later, Operation Northwoods was declassified, which was the Pentagon’s 1962 plan to frame Castro for fake terror incidents to justify an invasion of Cuba. JFK dismissed the 1962 plan, but the Joint Chiefs of Staff surreptitiously resurrected it at the same time that Oswald was recruited into the fake-assassination operation. Kennedy was unaware of both operations, for two of the many times when he was out-of-the-loop as president. Gary lived long enough to become aware of the Northwoods plan and he quoted commentary on the Northwoods release: “The Defense Department considered shooting people on American streets to stage a pretext for overthrowing Fidel Castro.” That Gary repeatedly encountered Jack Ruby in the company of Jewish mobster Mickey Cohen in the 1940s was just a bonus. Ruby was not the small-time nightclub owner that the Warren Commission portrayed him as, just as Oswald was no communist.

With the JFK-document declassifications earlier this year, the mainstream discussion is almost exactly Gary’s reporting, as it revolves around Oswald, Hunt, the CIA, and Cuba. All that is missing from the mainstream reporting is the initial fake plan, but I am aware of a forthcoming book that will make the case that Oswald was part of a false-flag operation. But to this day, the mainstream discussion completely ignores Gary, including most JFK-assassination researchers. There are some exceptions, but not many.

In the same year that Noam and I were engaged in our brief correspondence, he published Rethinking Camelot, in which he made the case that the CIA would not have had any motivation to kill JFK, and that JFK’s murder did not change American policy, especially toward Vietnam. Noam’s book was largely a response to Oliver Stone’s movie that made the case that JFK was killed because he was too soft on Vietnam and planned to pull out. Noam’s work was mainly about making the case that JFK was just part of a series of American escalations in Vietnam that began after World War II ended and the USA helped France’s efforts to recolonize the region. When that failed under Eisenhower, the USA took over, prevented elections to unify Vietnam (which Hồ Chí Minh would have won in a landslide), installed the Diem dictatorship, and under JFK, the USA began directly attacking Vietnam, which escalated under Lyndon Johnson and continued under Nixon, which became genocidal to Indochina’s people. Noam did not see JFK as that different from any of the others, playing his part in the imperial escalation, not only in Vietnam but also in Latin America. Incidentally, one of my first professional mentor’s innovations was used by the U.S. Navy to fabricate the Gulf of Tonkin incident, which was Johnson’s excuse to escalate the Vietnam War.

Noam’s stance on the JFK assassination riled up the JFK-researcher community. Here is one author’s disagreements with Noam’s stances (here is Noam on the Cuban Missile crisis, which that author disagrees with (as do I). Here is a video from recent years on Noam about the JFK hit. Noam has kind of backed off of his support for the Warren Commission, has little opinion on who did it (other than Oswald likely did it, which means that Noam buys the ludicrous Magic Bullet theory (1, 2, 3, 4)), and his primary stance, once again, is that JFK’s murder had no impact on American policy. More declassified documents call that into question, especially on Vietnam. Here is a mainstream historian who weighed in in 2004. The next year, in the wake of the catastrophic invasion of Iraq, historians gathered to assess the question, and half of them concluded that JFK intended to deescalate the USA’s involvement in Vietnam, which became the basis for a movie and book.

Northwoods aside, which, in conjunction with Gary’s reporting of the Tower conversation, should lay to rest for any thinking person the idea that Oswald was the lone assassin, I’ll briefly lay out some of the evidence for why the Warren Report is largely a work of fiction.

To me, the elephant in the room for Warren Commission apologists was the appointment of Allen Dulles to the Warren Commission. JFK fired Dulles over the Bay of Pigs fiasco and Dulles despised JFK. I made a video recently on my take on the JFK hit. Dulles was the only Commission member who didn’t have a full-time job, and he essentially ran the Commission. For a glimpse of his attitude, when the Commission’s members viewed Kennedy’s bloody clothing, while the rest of the Commissioners were queasy, Dulles made a disparaging joke about JFK’s tie (as a clip-on). Former CIA employee Ray McGovern said that Dulles’s Warren Commission membership screamed “cover-up.”

Historian of Indonesia, Greg Poulgrain, wrote a couple of books about JFK and Dulles in Indonesia. Dulles hid from JFK and the Indonesian president Sukarno the prodigious mineral wealth of New Guinea, as Dulles continued his efforts for his oligarchic masters. Poulgrain was not a JFK-assassination researcher, but he devoted a chapter to the very curious situation in which Dulles knew oilman George de Mohrenschildt for 40 years, as Poulgrain marveled at Dulles’s ability to move his human chess pieces across the world for decades. Dulles was a Rockefeller fixer for his entire career, so knowing an oilman in Indonesia makes sense. By “coincidence,” the aristocratic White Russian oilman took Oswald under his wing in Dallas. Oswald has been called the only “communist” within a hundred miles of Dallas in 1963, and de Mohrenschildt’s befriending of Oswald was like a Wall Street executive who took a hippie under his wing. De Mohrenschildt admitted to being a CIA informant.

In 1963, de Mohrenschildt left the USA, but not before he introduced Oswald to Ruth Paine, whose husband worked on classified projects. That situation has long been suspected as a CIA-handler handoff. Ruth not only got Oswald the fateful job at the book depository, she took in Oswald’s wife and Ruth’s garage was the source of the backyard photos.

To make it clear, Oswald was the highest-ranking Marine defection in the entire Cold War, and he should have faced prosecution when he returned to the USA, but he was instead warmly received, which Castro publicly remarked on the day after the assassination. Oswald got a job (1) that required a security clearance after he returned. That situation alone should make any thinking person doubt the “Oswald the commie” trope.

But the “coincidence” that should make thinking people fall out of their chairs is that Dulles also knew Ruth’s family. What are the odds, that Dulles “coincidentally” knew the people on both ends of that suspected CIA-handler handoff? Warren Commission apologists just brushed it off as another amazing series of coincidences, invoking trillion-to-one odds.

The declassification effort has shown that the CIA worked diligently to cover up Oswald’s CIA connections. Dulles definitely led the effort to cover up all of Oswald’s intelligence and CIA connections, but he did not cover up all of them.

When I read articles such as this one, I can see how close RFK was, for instance, to understanding what really happened. If he was privy to the Tower conversation, so much would have become stunningly clear to him.

In that recent video, Noam conflated “high-level conspiracy” with policy changes, to dismiss it all. I am not sure that “high-level conspiracy” needed to be conjoined with policy changes, but what evidence would Noam need for a high-level conspiracy – declassified meeting minutes? What Rodney Stich heard is probably as good as we will get.

One of my favorite authors of the left is Michael Parenti, and he wrote about how JFK may not have been very far left, but he was not nearly far enough to the right for the oligarchy. Parenti wrote that the left has a “conspiracy-phobia,” and he wrote that Kennedy was likely killed by the “gangster state.” Parenti particularly took on Noam’s positions on the JFK hit.

I never saw Noam give JFK credit for anything. Noam wrote that mass activism influenced Nixon to found the EPA, but JFK defied the chemical industry when he promoted Silent Spring. He also took on Big Pharma over thalidomide. With DDT and thalidomide, he specifically honored women scientists who had both been attacked by industry. David Rockefeller was JFK’s public-policy opponent who weighed forth in the media regularly. Read Battling Wall Street for more on that. After JFK’s murder, his Alliance for Progress became little more than a Rockefeller tool.

Noam also credited the test-ban treaty to activists, but it was JFK who made it happen. I see that as part of JFK’s effort to end the Cold War, which I never saw Noam comment on. JFK’s proposed joint mission to the Moon with the Soviet Union was one of his initiatives to end the Cold War. Dwight Eisenhower warned of the “military-industrial complex” (“MIC”) as he left office, if I had to bet, I would put the JFK hit to the credit of the Eastern Oligarchy and MIC.

For me, the primary upshot of the JFK hit is one that Noam would likely agree with, at least partly: It does not matter who the president is. On American foreign policy, Noam has long remarked that American foreign policy was scarcely impacted by who occupied the Oval Office. People can argue that the American president has been a puppet since the 1800s, and I won’t deny it. With JFK’s murder, the message was clear to all future presidential aspirants: you are expendable. If the sitting president could be murdered in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses and it was all covered up, how much power could a president really have? Is it so much different from Roman emperors and the Praetorian Guard?

To the credit of Americans, 65% of adults today believe that JFK was killed in a conspiracy. It was 81% in 2001, as the generations alive when JFK was killed are dying off. Noam has portrayed that as the American appetite for conspiracy theories, but I give the American people more credit than that. To even casual observers, a lot about the JFK hit does not add up.

Ed Herman wrote this about magic bullets: “Magic bullet: One that wends its way through several bodies, smashing bones on the way, but ends up in pristine condition, conveniently located for police attribution to the gun of choice.” Ed was also intrigued by my reporting of Gary’s Tower conversation.

I have information that Noam does not on the JFK hit, but the media has been in lockstep for more than 60 years on the lone-gunman scenario, and the left rarely challenged it. On this topic, I can understand the abuse that has been heaped on Noam for his stance, but he has received worse.

9/11 terror attacks

Noam flatly dismissed any kind of American government conspiracy in 9/11. He called 9/11 a gift from heaven for the neocons, who even publicly wished for something like 9/11. In a study that Ed coauthored and edited, it was noted that Osama bin Laden was seen in Bosnia in 1994, visiting the Bosnian president one time, and bin Laden had a Bosnian passport. I previously reported the conversation that Slobodan Milošević had with Bill Clinton, as Clinton protected bin Laden in 1998-1999. Milošević was highly skeptical that a man protected by the sitting American president would engineer 9/11 two years later. Far more than meets the eye regarding 9/11, and I find Noam’s dismissals of any 9/11 conspiracy involving the American government to be dubious. In my circles, I heard of a man who saw the 9/11 plan on Dick Cheney’s desk. I don’t know the truth of that, but the spooks are a power unto themselves and nothing that they might do surprises me.

COVID-19 pandemic

My previous post discussed Noam’s COVID-19 stance. Advocating coerced vaccinations was definitely a low point in Noam’s public life. As with the other events, far more than met the eye happened. On this one, I am skeptical of many conspiracist yarns, such as that the mRNA injections are intended to depopulate Earth and other wild tales, which rarely have any credible supporting evidence. My view is that the likely scenario is that the COVID-19 virus was engineered and escaped from the Wuhan lab, and it became a windfall for the medical racket and authoritarians everywhere. Fauci finally got his pandemic, after he cried wolf so many times. It is legitimate to wonder how knowingly reckless the events were that led to the virus that spread across Earth.

Summary

There is substantial evidence that key American events over the past century were engineered or enabled by insiders. The left has nearly always dismissed the ideas, and the only time that I ever saw Noam invoke a possible conspiracy was with the murder of Martin Luther King, Jr. I see the high-profile assassinations and attempts, from JFK to Reagan, as likely spook operations. When the JFK was hit was so successful, it seems to have become a favored tactic for a generation, serving up a lone nut each time.

While the left generally denies conspiratorial intent in favor of structural analysis, the right is usually obsessed with conspiracies. I am sympathetic to people who are dismayed by conspiracist fervor. Much tabloid-level conspiratorial theorizing graces the popular culture, and QAnon comes to mind as a recent example. Since the 1990s, I have seen at least 100 breathless announcements that the “White Hats” are going to save humanity from itself any day now. There are “white hats,” Trump is not one of them, but don’t count on them to save the day.

While a great deal of conspiracism is lunacy, many events have likely been engineered by covert means. In some areas, the conspiracy theories are true in large measure. But I found that conspiracism is a tribal mentality, explaining the world’s woes with evildoers, usually elites and their minions. But as I always say, these situations are 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity. Noam largely denies that 1% conspiracy, but he is very good at illuminating the 99% complicity. But there are levels of power and control far above the level of officials and the media, and I’ll explore those next. Denying that those levels exist leads, in my opinion, to hacking at branches instead of going to the root, which is the real economy and what runs it: energy.