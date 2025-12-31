The previous posts of this series are relatively uncontroversial compared to this one, and few on Earth would agree with my treatment of its subject matter. But I seek those who can, because it is the truth as I know it and that understanding will be critical for my effort’s success.

In last year’s book preview, I had a chapter on the rise of global elites. That is my guess. Elites are as old as civilization, but they could not begin to realistically think in global terms until Europe began conquering the world. Some have traced elite lineages back to the earliest civilizations, with secret societies in the like. That may be the case, but from what I have seen, there has always been plenty of elite “churn” as civilizations constantly conquered each other over the millennia, and the evidence for such lineages seems sketchy.

Almost nobody on Earth today has knowingly encountered today’s global elite. They were likely involved in wiping out and stealing our Seattle company and they were certainly involved in Boston and Ventura, but it took me many years to realize it. Few people whom the global elite intervened with even realized that they were targeted like that. Staying in the shadows is good for global-elite business.

About the only people who will encounter the global elite’s minions are those who pose a threat, and there is no greater threat than free-energy, antigravity, and other technologies. The arrival of abundance will end the reign of elites on Earth and they know it. That is why my partner was offered a billion dollars to fold our operation before they lowered the bloom on us. We gave the global elites some interesting days at the office and maybe some sleepless nights. If we had been left unmolested, humanity would likely live in what I call the Fifth Epoch today, which is a world based on abundance and love instead of scarcity and fear.

John Perkins was taught that American covert action was privatized after the CIA overthrew Iran’s government. I saw it with my CIA-contract-agent relative who worked for Henry Kissinger when Kissinger had no official role with the American government. As I wrote in my previous post, the primary upshot of the JFK assassination to me was the permanent demotion of the American presidency. All presidents since JFK were puppets and knew it. My guess is that the military-industrial complex and Eastern Oligarchy were behind JFK’s murder, and those are largely domestic interests. Because the United States is history’s richest and most powerful nation, I am sure that there is quite a bit of overlap between global elites and American elites.

If E. Howard Hunt was right that JFK was killed over the ET issue, then that makes sense to me. The global elite do not release the declassified minutes of their meetings for people such as Noam Chomsky to examine. One of Noam’s close colleagues even admitted rejecting the idea of global elites, and I have seen that crowd dismiss the ET issue as “little green men.” I believe that one reason for the dismissal of global elites is that the idea of them and their interventions undermines the structuralist approach. I came to see those as hypotheses of consciousness and unconsciousness. Is there a conscious design and manipulation of the system or does it all just kind of happen? This is a huge schism between the political left and right. In my opinion, the right and left have lopsided views of the situation. These events are 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity, and neither the left nor the right wants to hear it. The 1% conspiracy implies at least some conscious control, and the 99% complicity means that we are all responsible and cannot keep blaming evildoing out-groups. In my experience, the left and the right both act like victims and they will be little or no help in righting humanity’s ship. Only people with creator mindsets can help much, and creators create with love.

I survived my odyssey in the 1980s because of my youth and idealism. When the dust finally settled in 1990, my life had been ruined but I had been awakened. I have been a learning junkie since the cradle, and in 1989 I began my years of radicalized study, which have yet to end. I wanted to understand how the world I came to know came to be, because I realized that I had been lied to about it from the beginning. I studied everything in those days, from the media to history to the JFK hit to thermodynamics to many fringe topics, including alternative medicine, UFOs, free energy, channeled and mystical, etc. I did not know it, but I was becoming a comprehensivist like Bucky Fuller. Those studies resulted in my 2002 website, which is still substantially my site as it stands today. Soon after publishing it, I resumed my science studies in earnest. A decade of that study resulted in my lifetime’s most ambitious essay in 2014, which I doubt that I will surpass. Last year, I leveraged the next ten years of study into my book preview.

It was during the study for my 2014 essay that I developed my Epochal framework. For the people I seek, that framework is a key to their reaching the understandings that my effort requires. I found the history of life on Earth and the human journey to be full of lessons, and the comprehensive perspective that I developed helped me make connections between seemingly disparate subjects and enhanced my understanding.

In the end, the transformative effects of free-energy and related technologies will be like nothing else in the human journey. I eventually boiled the human journey down to the interplay of these three variables:

1. Energy;

2. Intelligence;

3. Tools.

Our increasing intelligence was paid for by increased energy to fuel our energy-hogging brains, and the rise of tools with the unprecedented brain growth of the human line was no coincidence. Those three variables interacted, first with evolution to produce behaviorally modern humans, and since then that dynamic has fueled unprecedented cultural change, as our collective intelligence and increasingly sophisticated tools exploited new energy resources.

As humanity’s energy surplus increased over the Epochs, our societies became more humane and less violent, as the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence. The relative abundance of exploiting new energy sources reduced human violence, just as it did with bonobos.

During my studies, I gradually became aware of, and later dismayed by, academic cottage industries that denied our violent past and humanity’s impact on Earth. The first one that I became aware of back in the 1990s was a strain of academic effort that labored to deny that humanity had driven most of Earth’s megafauna to extinction, as well as all other human species. That controversy has largely ended, as the evidence has become overwhelming. I have had to suffer through books and papers that argued that something other than humans did it. Giant tortoises were among the first to be driven to extinction by rock-wielding apes. Africa’s mammalian megafauna came next, especially members of the elephant family, which were the most successful mammals ever before the rise of humans. That slaughter continued to the end of humanity’s conquest of Earth, in the Americas.

I later studied human violence over the Epochs, and became aware of a similar strain of academia that argued that humans were peaceful before the rise of farming and civilization. That argument is also dying in light of the evidence. Hobbes won that fictional debate with Rousseau, as life before industrialization was nasty, brutish, and short. Until a couple centuries ago, half of all children died in a trend that went back to gorillas. The end of childhood death is the biggest event in the human journey so far. It had nothing to do with medical interventions, but was a side effect of industrialization, with improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, as standards of living skyrocketed as never before in the human journey. I call the denial of humanity’s role in the megafauna extinctions and our long history of warfare aspects of the “anything but Homo Sapiens” hypothesis, as those academics defended their species.

The constant death of children I think helped set the stage for the amazing brutality of preindustrial societies. About half of all male chimps die violently, mainly at the hands of neighboring societies. About a quarter of hunter-gatherer men died violently, so there was some improvement. It improved with the beginning of farming, but it is debatable how much violence declined. In the 20th century, when the rest of the world “discovered” the isolated New Guinea Highlanders, who had farmed for millennia with no outside contact, it soon became evident that they had the most violent societies on Earth. A third of their societies went extinct each century from warfare.

As with the megafauna extinctions, an academic cottage industry arose that denied that humans engaged in warfare before the rise of farming and civilization. They have been called “peacenik” anthropologists, and Noam blurbed a book by arguably the leading peacenik anthropologist. Kind of like with Epstein, Noam is so approachable that he has signed all sorts of petitions and blurbed many books. I have been dismayed by some of the books that he has blurbed, but I thought that most deserved his praise.

Even while interpersonal violence has sharply declined in industrial societies, we also are making Earth uninhabitable and the specter of nuclear war was encouraged by the Biden regime over Ukraine. How on Earth did Donald Trump become the voice of sanity on this issue?

Do we run out of fossil fuels before we turn Earth into a hothouse? Do we have nuclear war over the remaining fossil fuels? I have called this the race of the catastrophes. The arrival of free-energy technology solves all of our existential risks almost overnight, but almost nobody on Earth can even imagine it.

As I wrote my 2014 essay and considered the brink of each Epoch, I realized that nobody ever saw the next Epoch coming and would have likely reacted in fear and denial to even glimpse the next one. People had to experience it before they began to understand. The global elite actively enable humanity’s blindness on this issue with history’s greatest cover-up. Also, people’s adherence to the dominant ideologies abets the situation, as they are all based on scarcity so that abundance becomes unimaginable. As those understandings dawned on me, the difficulty of my task became more evident. It is likely the most difficult task on Earth, mainly because the people that I seek are so rare. But it also seems fitting, as helping the biggest event in the human journey come to pass is no trifling matter.

What I also realized is that what I call retail politics will be no help at all, and that comes next.