Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
1hEdited

It comes down to this: will humanity fight to the death of the living planet over the last barrel of oil or deploy “free energy” which would yield abundance for all and advance consciousness onward and outward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wade Frazier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture