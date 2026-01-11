This post begins with a very abbreviated version of what I discovered during my years of study after my radicalizing experiences at the hands of the global elite and others.

The short version of how we arrived at today’s world

What follows is the best approximation of the truth that I could find. Some may be wrong, but I doubt that much is or by very far.

According to Big Bang cosmology and E=MC2, our universe is nothing but energy, but the greatest scientists admitted that we do not know what energy is or where it comes from. Our Sun is a relatively large star (in the top 5%) and was born relatively recently, multiple generations of stars since the Big Bang, and Earth is made of the embodied energy of fusion processes from previous stars and their collisions. About half of Earth’s interior heat is due to the radioactive decay of unstable atoms. A leading theory for how life began is that it first appeared at volcanic vents on the ocean floor, taking advantage of the energy in chemical bonds in that volcanic brew, maybe more than four billion years ago. Life evolved enzymes, which speed up chemical reactions by up to billions of times, which made life as we know it possible.

Around three billion years ago, some life evolved to eat light. Sometime after that, and more than two billion years ago, one light-eating bacterium split water to get its electrons for photosynthesis, which is responsible for both the oxygen in our atmosphere and saving Earth’s ocean from being blasted into space. Microbes evolved to take advantage of that liberated oxygen to turbocharge their respiration. A bacterium joined forces with an Archaean to become the energy centers for complex cells, and those billions of years of evolutionary innovations made complex life a voracious consumer of energy, devouring it 100,000 times as fast as the Sun produces it, pound-for-pound.

Earth’s life adapted to hot periods and ice ages, and several hundred million years ago, microbes began to cooperate and form multicellular life. The eon of complex life, which we live in today, had not been biochemically very innovative, but it resulted in an amazing diversity of life forms, including mammals. Mammals were marginal creatures while dinosaurs reigned, but a bolide ended that party 66 million years ago and mammals have dominated ever since. Mammals were relatively brainy early on, thought to be so that they could survive underfoot and avoid becoming dinosaur snacks.

Flowering plants represent the greatest symbiosis of plant and animal ever, and what we know today as primates migrated to the fruit-rich tropical canopies. They became even brainier, thought to be related to the demands of navigating the arboreal environment. But it wasn’t long before a 200-million-year hot period ended and Earth began cooling down to today’s ice age. As the tropical canopy shrank during that cooling period, some monkeys migrated to the ground and became apes in Africa. Africa collided with Eurasia about 20 million years ago and apes dispersed throughout Eurasia, which coincided with a brief warming period that initiated what is called the Golden Age of Apes, when perhaps a hundred ape species flourished.

The cooling trend soon resumed and Africa once again became the primary home of apes, while some remnants of that migration lived in Southeast Asia. Around six (maybe even seven) million years ago, some apes in Africa and vicinity evolved to become bipedal, which was a first for mammals, as rainforests continued to shrink and grasslands grew. A little over three million years ago, some of those bipedal apes learned to make sophisticated tools, including those made of stone. Those inventions coincided with runaway brain growth that led to Homo erectus a little over two million years ago. The increased calories from those tools likely helped power that brain growth, as brains are energy hogs.

Homo erectus was something new on the evolutionary scene. It was the first primate fully adapted to living on the ground, it could run farther anything else on Earth, and its sophisticated toolset and huge brain made it unique in Earth’s history. Between the first stone tools and the arrival of Homo erectus, the human line changed from forager/scavenger to predator and its brain doubled in size.

Among the first casualties of the rise of rock-wielding apes were giant tortoises, which had no effective defense against them. Large animals began going extinct in Africa with the rise of Homo erectus, and it was not long before Homo erectus spread across Eurasia as an apex predator. Homo erectus also mastered fire, perhaps 1.5 million years ago or earlier, and what we call language was probably developing by then. Charles Darwin called the control of fire and development of language humanity’s greatest achievements.

After Homo erectus arrived on the evolutionary scene, brains continued to become larger and tools became more sophisticated, and about 300,000 years ago, Homo sapiens evolved. The earliest ones had flatter skulls like Neanderthals had. It took some time to develop the globular skulls that humans have today. That change in skull shape meant brain changes, and it was likely related to what we call the arrival of behavioral modernity, probably less than 100,000 years ago.

Behavioral modernity may have resulted from a hyper-social phenomenon and the ratchet effect of innovation and its communication through language. That increased the collective intelligence and technical prowess of Homo sapiens to levels which were unprecedented on Earth, and nothing could stand in its way.

Between 50,000 and 70,000 years ago, what is today called the Founder Group left Africa and conquered Earth. By 10,000 years ago, all other human species were long gone and so were most of Earth’s large land animals, which were all casualties of Homo sapiens’s success.

Those men that led Earth’s conquest were “hyper-masculine,” and if they were alive today, they would dominate most sports and would be super-soldiers. The end of Earth’s conquest coincided with the clocklike arrival of an interglacial interval, and the past 12,000 years have been called The Long Summer.

With humanity’s population a thousand times greater than when Earth’s conquest began, the extinction of the easy meat, and the summery climate conducive to plant growth, humans, likely mainly women, began to domesticate plants. It happened in several places on Earth independently, around the same time, give or take a few thousand years. Humans also domesticated animals where they could, which provided meat, milk, eggs, leather, hair, and muscle power.

After several thousand years of farming, in four places on Earth, people independently invented civilization, always on shorelines, so that low-energy transportation lanes could supply those civilizations. Forests and soils provided the energy base for those civilizations. All early civilizations collapsed as they ran out of energy, usually from droughts, which were exacerbated by deforestation and its attendant aridification and erosion. The energy surplus from manual farming was always thin and vulnerable to the weather.

Those are some key mechanics of the human journey, and vast cultural changes attended them. Social animals are social because sociality enhances the survival and reproductive prospects of a society’s members. Monkey and African ape societies constantly jockey for status, as status enhances the survival and reproductive prospects of individuals. In those societies plays out the delicate dance of vying for status while also maintaining the societal cohesion needed to prevail against their competitors.

In studies of chimpanzees, during the wet season when fruit is abundant, chimps can even befriend and forage with gorillas, but during the dry season when fruit is scarce, it can get violent, as violence is rooted in scarcity. Chimp societies are hundreds of times more aggressive and violent than the most violent human societies. Scientists have chronicled far more than 100 murders in chimp societies, and about half of all male chimps die violently, mainly from warfare with neighboring societies. Chimp warfare can be eerily similar to the human version, with hilltop surveillance, rearguard, frontal, and flanking actions, and the human hunter-gatherer favorite: the surprise raid. Chimps play sophisticated politics, which Frans de Waal thought that humans would not be able to immediately navigate (a person would not last a day in the chimp political system, in de Waal’s estimation).

Studying chimps might be a grim affair if it weren’t for bonobos. Bonobos are chimps who became isolated from all other chimp and gorilla societies south of the Congo River (apes cannot swim) maybe two million years ago. They lived in relative abundance without ape competition. Bonobo foraging parties became large and stable, with the abundant food, and females radically reorganize their societies and ended male dominance. While murder and infanticide are standard features of chimp societies, scientists have yet to see infanticide and might have found one instance of a murder among bonobos. Life is one big orgy in bonobo societies. Many scientists have considered this a lesson in how relative abundance can shape evolution and societies, and the rising relative abundance of human societies during the human journey has made them far less violent and more humane.

While around half of male chimps died violently, “only” about a quarter of hunter-gatherer men died violently, and that ratio declined further with the invention of farming and civilization. In my affluent community (where Microsoft is headquartered), even with many races in it, violence and murder between the community’s members is virtually unknown.

During the hunter-gatherer chapter of the human journey, which is by far its longest, bands had to deal with the male proclivity to become the alpha. There was a concerted effort to keep them humble, as hunter-gatherer bands could not afford alphas. Men who could not be kept in line were often banished or killed by their societies, which is hypothesized to have culled psychopathic genes from the human genome.

In hunter-gatherer bands in which hunting was minor and woman brought in most of the calories from their gathering, such bands could become matrilocal, which may have been a first in millions of years. This change became more frequent in the early days of agriculture. Matrilocal and multilocal cultures broke up male gangs, and those were humanity’s most peaceful preindustrial cultures. Women do not violently vie for power like men do.

I like the hypothesis that the early days of the rise to civilization were relatively peaceful. Those may have been the only such peaceful interludes in the human journey. When there was an energy surplus from agriculture, men began violently appropriating it, and the rise of civilization saw new social roles, particularly the appearance of professions, elites, and slaves. Because of the thin agricultural surplus, the elite and professional classes only comprised 10% to 20% of early civilizations, and farming peasants and slaves provided the food and backbreaking labor.

From almost the very beginning, civilizations conquered each other, basically to enhance energy capture for elites. More territory meant more resources and more humans to exploit. Rising and falling empires have characterized civilizations from the beginning, and the brutalities of agrarian civilizations can be hard for industrialized peoples to imagine.

I have divided the human journey into Epochs, which were all based on their energy practices. As I have noted, nobody ever imagined the next Epoch, and people can hardly imagine the previous ones.

Many of humanity’s greatest blessings and evils came from civilization, but professional innovations, recorded by writing, led to another round of ratchet effects that happened much faster than before. But at 4.2 and 3.2 thousand years ago (there were others at 8.2 and 12.9 thousand years ago), climate cooling and epic droughts collapsed the civilizations in the Fertile Crescent and vicinity. The 3.2-thousand-year event is called the Bronze Age Collapse, and Greece had a “Dark Age” for centuries afterward before it began its rise to its Classical Period. Because Europe conquered the world, this narrative will now trace Europe’s rise, but the other centers of civilization had their own trajectories, rises and falls, and many innovations from Asian civilizations influenced European civilizations, especially China’s.

The world’s first civilization at Sumer invented the sailboat, which was the first non-muscle power in the journey of life on Earth, and Ancient Greeks invented the watermill, which was the first non-muscle power ever used on land. Alexander the Great conquered his known world, which inspired the Romans. At their height nearly two millennia ago, Rome and Han China ruled over more than half of humanity.

Before it collapsed, Rome controlled the entire Mediterranean and its periphery was devastated. Several thousand years of civilization in the Mediterranean and Fertile Crescent has turned much of that region into desert.

Rome adopted many Greek innovations and cultural aspects, and several centuries after Rome’s collapse, northwestern Europe adopted watermills like no people ever had before. The North Atlantic kept Western Europe well-watered, and by the eve of the Industrial Revolution, Europe had a half-million watermills. Watermills were central to what has been called the “Medieval Industrial Revolution,” and in the century before the Dutch began the rise to industrialization, Portugal, and later Spain, accomplished the technical feat of turning the world’s ocean into a low-energy transportation lane and Europe thereby conquered the world.

The Dutch burned peat and achieved the unprecedented feat of having their food provided by less than half of their workforce. When England began to emulate its Dutch neighbor, it turned to coal, as England had long been deforested. That move led to the Industrial Revolution. I suspect that global elites began their rise with Europe’s conquest of the world. They could not think in global terms until then. The Dutch and English led the rise to capitalism with their East India Companies and stock exchanges, although Venetian traders began commercial banking a couple of centuries earlier. The relative wealth and power of European royalty began a marked decline with industrialization, but everybody became more prosperous.

The First Epoch in my conception spanned from the first crafted stone tools to the arrival of behaviorally modern humans on the evolutionary scene. More sophisticated tools allowed for greater energy capture (mainly food), which likely helped fuel that unprecedented brain growth. The control of fire was also achieved in the First Epoch, which was a unique energy achievement that helped make the human line dominant over all other animals.

The Second Epoch was the conquest of Earth by behaviorally modern humans. When that conquest was complete, there were a thousand times as many Homo sapiens as when it began, but Earth’s easy meat (large animals) and other human species were direct casualties of that conquest. Humanity’s energy capture grew by a thousand times during that conquest, which resulted in a thousand times as many people.

The Third Epoch was based on the domestication of plants and animals. That allowed for hundreds of times more energy capture per acre, and while the human standard of living did increase, at least for those new social classes – elites and professionals – the main outcome was just hundreds of times more people that were often smaller and unhealthier than their hunter-gatherer ancestors.

Those first three Epochs inflicted an increasingly heavy toll on Earth’s ecosystems. Not only were all other human species and most of the megafauna driven to extinction, but the Third Epoch saw a devastation of Earth’s ecosystems, and the forest-to-farm-to-desert dynamic was evident in the Fertile Crescent, where civilization first appeared.

Although the Industrial Revolution is generally considered to have begun in England in the 1700s, with the rise of coal power and machines, there was a “ramp-up” that arguably began when northwestern Europe embraced watermills a millennium ago.

Between 1560 and 1860, England’s energy consumption rose by a factor of 30, and it nearly all came from coal. Nothing remotely like it happened before on Earth, and Europeans and their political descendants industrialized, which made Earth’s conquest even easier. Standards of living skyrocketed with industrialization, and the biggest event in the human journey until now was the elimination of childhood death. Until the Industrial Revolution, half of all children died, in a trend that went back to gorillas. Improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene were responsible for that decline, not medical interventions. Today, nearly all people born in industrial societies live long lives.

The first elites always came to power violently, and after conquering their societies they invented methods not quite as violent, such as claiming divine status or sanction. That was a human universal across all early civilizations. Global elites learned to become invisible, and almost nobody knows who any of them are today. People will not encounter them unless they do something that threatens the economic empires of those elites, and nothing more so than developing disruptive technologies, particularly energy technologies.

Today, all of the world’s societies are industrialized, industrializing, or wish they were. Agrarian societies are greatly impoverished when compared to industrial ones. In 2022, the average American consumed more than 110 times the energy of the average Afghani. Afghanistan has the highest infant-mortality rate on Earth and it is by far the world’s unhappiest nation, largely courtesy of interventions by the world’s richest and most powerful nation (yet Afghanistan can’t remotely compare to Gaza’s residents today on the misery scale). Before the USA invaded Afghanistan, it used Afghanistan as a Cold War pawn. Many millions of Afghani lives have been shortened by those activities.

The solution that I am pursuing

My recent posts are not as unrelated as they might seem. I still have some posts to make on Noam Chomsky, and his basic message is that the USA threatens to make Earth uninhabitable, with the twin specters of Global Warming and nuclear war, which are both energy issues that are rooted in scarcity. But American politics is not going to save the day, nor will any politics on Earth. As one of my astute commenters recently summarized it, John F. Kennedy’s murder marked the moment that Dwight Eisenhower warned about, when the military-industrial complex took over the American political system. All American presidents have been puppets ever since. But, as Bucky Fuller noted long ago, all politics is about slicing up the loaf of scarcity, and that will not help us get to abundance, which is the only real solution. Only the delivery of abundant and harmlessly produced energy will get us over the hump as a species, into what I call the Fifth Epoch of the human journey, when we became a Type 1 civilization on the Kardashev scale. I also recently devoted a post to conventional alternative energy solutions, and how they may all be too little and too late, but people such as Elon Musk heavily promote them as “visionary” paths to abundance. Musk and friends are either highly naïve, have been warned off of free-energy and related tech, or they are wittingly doing the global elite’s bidding (Musk is not one of them – none of the billionaire “philanthropists” are).

If the sitting American president is a puppet, which politician isn’t or can make any headway on the vital issues? I have not seen a truly visionary politician in my lifetime. Brian O’Leary advised several presidential candidates, and near his life’s end, Brian informed me that electoral politics is a “dead-end.” Brian would have known. I turned down my own invitation to the White House nearly 20 years ago.

The bottom line is that the world’s politicians are all in the hip pockets of largely invisible patrons. This is not really new, but it has reached global levels and no nation on Earth is free of global-elite influence. Approaching the retail political system on these issues is often suicidal. There are many well-worn paths of failure for this Epochal task.

As I mentioned in my recent video on the short version of what I am doing, Steven Greer’s plan is to get 80 million meditators, and my plan is to get 5,000 comprehensive thinkers. We’ll see if either approach can make a dent, but I gave up on what I call retail politics long ago. It is not going to solve our existential problems.