I often save up links on subjects before I write about them. I have been writing about the medical racket since the 1990s (and quite a bit at Substack), and I have been writing about RFK, Jr.’s medical writings for years. I have written about Kennedy’s HHS tenure since before Trump nominated him. There was a full-court press to deny Kennedy his confirmation as the head of HHS. The insanity of Kennedy’s confirmation hearings was obvious to anybody with eyes to see. Kennedy’s stance on fluoride is spot on, as a hazardous industrial waste received a makeover into compulsory “medicine” by scientists and officials with awesome conflicts of interest that I have yet to see the media even mention.

Kennedy’s stance on vaccines has been heroic, as he stands up to one of Earth’s greatest rackets. He has called out the “philanthropist” Bill Gates at length. In 2009, I first read that vaccines are not subjected to placebo testing, which is standard for all drug testing and all defenses of that practice comprise an exercise in begging the question. It is like the vaccine racket is trying to pull a Jedi Mind Trick on the public. The skyrocketing chronic conditions in the USA’s children are likely due to vaccines and the avalanche of processed food. Vaccines work by inducing an autoimmune reaction, but suggesting that the explosion of autoimmune diseases has anything to do with vaccines is mercilessly attacked, while at the same time those same people make nonsensical arguments for why vaccines should be exempted for the standard safety testing that all other medical interventions are subjected to. Kennedy co-authored a book that resulted from a deep dive on the medical literature, in which rare comparisons were made between vaccinated the unvaccinated populations, and chronic conditions skyrocketed for the vaccinated.

Polio is a disease of chemical poisoning, not the polio virus, as AIDS also likely is, but in our days of virus mania, actual disease causes and cures are ignored in favor of rushing out worthless, deadly, but lucrative medical interventions.

I believe that in every mainstream article that I have seen in the past year on the subject, which runs into dozens of articles, the media states that the vaccine-autism connection has been disproven. Nothing could be further from the truth, and Kennedy has been incessantly attacked for even mentioning it as an area of investigation.

In Pierre Kory’s masterpiece on the war against ivermectin during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wrote about how his fellow MDs rarely even cared if their interventions killed their patients. Kory recently wrote a heartbreaking article that noted those two girls in Texas who were killed by medical mistakes, not measles (they were worthy victims, unlike children who are killed by vaccines), and it introduced his article on how broken the USA’s medical system is, as MDs are more interested in following protocols than saving the lives of their patients.

The COVID vaccine crippled one of my college roommates and likely killed the other surviving one, and my other roomie was killed in 2007 by his medical treatment. Patients are killed all the time in hospitals by medical mistakes and negligence, and it is always covered up. This is how our system works, and is why I rarely let doctors get their hands on me.

Measles was a mild childhood disease that I got, along with all other children in the USA before the vaccine was introduced. I wrote a long post on measles recently. Somehow, what was a mild childhood disease that didn’t worry anybody when I was a child is the cause of hysteria today. I have not seen one mainstream article that explored that incongruity. Vaccines have been a dubious intervention from the beginning.

That is all a preamble to the articles that I saw this morning (1, 2), as Kennedy is going to require placebo testing for vaccines, like every other medical intervention is subjected to. Kennedy is beginning to fulfil the promise that I had hoped for and wrote about. But the medical racket will go down swinging. Paul Offit unethically became rich from vaccines that he approved, and he is the media’s go-to voice on vaccines (as in that Washington Post article linked above), which is like asking a barber if you need a haircut. It is very telling to see the same idiotic arguments advanced by people such as Offit, for why vaccines need to have their privileged status of never being subjected to the same standards that other medical interventions theoretically are.

The media is defending its patrons, plain and simple. Big Pharma essentially bought the media long ago. When CNN reported today on Kennedy’s latest initiative (of course, with Offit as its go-to voice), the article should have been accompanied by a disclaimer that goes something like this: “CNN receives most of its advertising revenues from Big Pharma ads.” But I have yet to see a disclaimer like that in the mainstream media. This is Ed Herman’s advertising filter in his Propaganda Model on steroids. It really is something to watch this rabid defense of the indefensible, which Orwell remarked on.

With this post, I am beginning a thread in my forum on Kennedy’s tenure as the HHS head. There are going to be newsworthy events throughout his reign at the head of the USA’s medical bureaucracy.