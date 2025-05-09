My life has been a quest to heal humanity and Earth, and a pursuit of the truth. What an adventure it has been. In recent weeks, during my interactions with the public, I have happened upon sites and reader comments in which the Jewish Holocaust is denied as having happened (or intended), right-wing activists are now posting to my Substack comments that deny that Global Warming is real or an important issue, and I had other encounters with what I consider bogus arguments and presentations. This is nothing new for me, and those events spurred this post.

From my introduction at age 12 to the idea that processed food ruins human health, to my mentor’s engine that was considered the world’s best for powering an automobile to my mystical awakening at age 16, to a voice in my head that sent me on adventures that ruined my life, I have always pursued the truth and a better world.

When I began my days of study after my life-wrecking adventures, not only did I learn that most of what I was taught while young was a pack of lies, but I dove into many controversial areas of science and scholarship, and it gradually became amazing that for each area that I looked into, there were camps built around those issues, of attacks and defenses, which often had little to do with the evidence, but instead people were defending ideological convictions (or their paychecks) that were almost always built on sand. I saw it for every political stripe. I saw it for many issues in which scientific evidence should have settled the matter, but the scientific findings were either flawed or corrupt, or impressive findings were dismissed on the flimsiest of pretexts.

I eventually just saw what I experienced as simply more examples of my journey’s primary lesson: personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity. A related issue is Brian O’Leary’s question: are we a sentient species? I am going to run through a list of issues, and my brief recaps of my views.

Whole food – When I was 12, our family changed its diet to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle, but almost nobody wanted to hear about it, and I was continually ridiculed for my diet during my teenage years. The book that spurred our change was banned in the USA, but today its advice forms the first line of defense for orthodox medicine, and there is now a major movement against processed food. It is the primary cause of metabolic disease, which appears to be the root cause of nearly all, if not all, degenerative diseases.

My mentor’s engine – When I was 15, my mentor’s engine began making the news, as the best engine in the world for powering an automobile. My energy dreams began then. An actual rocket scientist became that engine’s greatest champion. The engine was eventually stolen by industrialists in Los Angeles, but an even bigger predator – Detroit – seems to have wiped them out.

My mystical awakening – At age 16, I had my first paranormal experiences in a meditation class, which permanently altered my worldview. Materialistic models of consciousness are all false, which “skeptics” seem incapable of understanding, even when the evidence beats them over the head.

My worthless profession – At age 19, a desperate prayer was answered by a voice in my head, which changed my studies from science to business. Upon college graduation, I became an auditor. I soon learned that my profession was worthless, because of a conflict of interest at the profession’s heart that is still there, 40 years later. I am the only CPA in the world that I know of who has publicly admitted it.

My spook relative – A close relative worked as a CIA contract agent who served on Henry Kissinger’s secret team. I discovered it kind of inadvertently. His spook activities included killing people. Those activities wrecked his life, and he drank himself to death. He nearly tried to recruit me into the “business,” and I got lucky and left the area before he could try.

The world’s best heating system – At age 27, my second and so far last desperate prayer was answered, and I landed in the middle of the greatest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace. The company put the world’s best heating system on customers’ homes for free, in the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever heard of. There is no argument that it was the world’s best heating system (and still is), but it has been completely wiped out in North America.

Media lies – As soon as I began at that company that made the heating system, I saw the local media smear that company with lies. I later learned that it was just one aspect of a concerted effort by Washington State’s power structure to wipe out the threat of the world’s best heating system. I would soon get both barrels of how the media lies, and eventually became the biographer of the man who invented the leading framework to understand how the capitalist media works.

The global elite – Even though that company with the heating system was wiped out, I chased the owner across North America, to Boston, soon became his partner, and we began pursuing free energy. We soon had contact from the global elite, both its “White Hat” and “Black Hat” factions, but it was many years before I realized what had really happened. They are real, they run the world, and many so-called “conspiracy theories” about them are largely true. However, the so-called “left” denies that those elites even exist, while the right obsessively fixates on them, but the right has far from a balanced view of the matter, as they blame them for all this world’s woes. That is a fantasy, as we all have a hand in it. The situation is 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity, and the left denies the 1% while the right denies the 99%.

JFK– Those global elites wiped out our effort, and my partner was jailed with a million-dollar bail after rejecting a $1 billion offer from the CIA to fold our operation. A former policeman who was fighting the same corrupt county legal system that jailed my partner (a few miles from where I was raised) gave me the advice (it is corrupt everywhere) that was critical to my springing my partner from jail. That same policeman was close friends with Audie Murphy, and three weeks after the JFK assassination, that policeman heard from John Tower that Lee Harvey Oswald did not kill JFK. Oswald was part of a backfired CIA operation that got JFK killed. A decade after he first published his account of that meeting with John Tower, a declassified document showed that the Joint Chiefs of Staff had an almost identical plan to that backfired CIA operation (stage incidents and frame Castro for them, to justify an invasion of Cuba). To this day, officialdom and even most of the JFK-assassination-research milieu dismisses and denies that policeman’s testimony, when it should have become headline news when that document was declassified.

Free energy and antigravity – Soon before I left my home town in 1990, with my life in ruins, I heard of a local inventor who constructed a solid-state free-energy device that put out more than a million times the energy that went into it. The next year, I met a former astronaut who had known that inventor since his astronaut days in the 1960s. It was the first time that I had heard of an undeniable free-energy device from somebody who witnessed it (and the witness had an international reputation in such matters). Years later, a close friend was kidnapped by a faction of the global elite, and they demonstrated free-energy, antigravity, and other mind-boggling technologies. Several years later, I saw ET witnesses describing those same technologies.

Impossible microscopes – When I left my home town, with my life in ruins, I began studying everything, and soon became aware of microscopes whose findings shake the foundations of microbiology. Those microscopes achieved resolutions that defy orthodox optical theory (1, 2), surviving micrographs clearly demonstrate those “impossible” resolutions, and orthodoxy to this day denies that those microscopes ever attained those resolutions. In this instance, those denying scientists have been aptly compared to Galileo’s colleagues who refused to look through his telescope.

Laws of physics – Some of the above events shed light on why the so-called “laws of physics” are not laws at all, but theories that may be very shaky. But invoking the “laws of physics” to deny the reality of those technologies is the most common response from professional scientists.

Scientific method – The scientific method is a process by which science is ideally performed. In our world of scarcity and fear, no ideals have ever come close to being achieved, including a democracy, a free press, or free markets. Science has not escaped those limitations, and some branches of science fall much shorter than others do. Even astronomy has been influenced by robber baron “philanthropists.” Those exotic technologies mentioned above would upend several branches of science if they became available for mainstream scientists to study.

Medical science – While all branches of science have their problems, even the defenders of science openly admit that biomedical science is the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, which became obvious during my journey. What I learned at age 12 was just a gentle preview. While my partner was in jail, I worked at a medical lab, and it was nearly wiped out by the same kind of government/media alliance that wiped out my energy company.

Medical racket – After having my life ruined by the global elite and their lackeys (that briber from the CIA was only an errand boy), I began my days of study, and those “impossible” microscopes were only an introduction. My medical racket essay was the result of a great deal of study over a decade, after I had been radicalized. I can’t telescope that essay into this little section, but basically, the male warfare paradigm has dominated Western medicine for centuries, and Founding Father Benjamin Rush warned against medicine in the USA becoming a racket, which happened. Many interests are responsible for this situation, including Rush himself, with his “heroic” medicine that killed the patients. The American Medical Association (“AMA”) was formed to wipe out midwives, herbalists, homeopathists, and other competitors. Today’s Big Pharma got its start in the Civil War, vending mercury “medicine” to the troops and secret-ingredient “medicines.” Serial plagiarist Louis Pasteur founded the flawed germ theory of disease, and the 20th century saw the rise of robber-baron patronage that wiped out competitors to orthodox medicine.

The AMA’s journal was full of cigarette ads for a generation, and the face of Western medicine, who never practiced medicine for a day in his life, promoted an asbestos cigarette filter, of all things. Cancer treatments that were gentle, effective, and cheap were wiped out by that asbestos promoter and his minions, often with gangster tactics (when they refused the buyout, they were wiped out). That quack’s worthy successor as the face of Western medicine was Anthony Fauci, who built an infectious-disease empire that was entirely fraudulent. Fauci admired gangsters, literally had a picture of Don Corleone on his office wall, and his favorite saying was: “It’s nothing personal, it’s strictly business.”

Even according to orthodox studies, heart bypass surgery and statins are worthless. The cause of circulatory diseases, cancer, diabetes, and other degenerative diseases is metabolic disease, which primarily comes from eating processed food. None of the orthodox treatments address the root cause, but only treat symptoms. Those treatments are all worthless, deadly, and lucrative, in a situation that I call vertical integration with the food processors. That relationship is obvious if somebody watches NFL games on network TV. The ads are mostly for processed foods and other addictive substances, followed by drug ads to treat the symptoms of eating processed food. I’ll follow this section with some examples of the medical racket in action.

Fluoride – Benjamin Rush’s heroic medicine that used mercury was a sign of the times. Arsenic had been known as poisonous since antiquity, but it also became “medicine” in modern times. As the Industrial Revolution gained steam, various forms of industrial pollution became serious health hazards, and fluorides were among the worst of them, which began becoming bad when aluminum refining skyrocketed, as sodium fluoride was the waste byproduct. Just as efforts were mounted to remove fluoride from the water supply in the 1930s, scientists who worked for fluoride polluters performed the Orwellian feat of transforming a hazardous industrial waste into compulsory medicine. English-speaking nations are nearly the only ones on Earth that put fluoride into their water. A legal victory over the EPA on fluoride last year was amazing to witness. I did not think that I would live to see it. I have imbibed fluoride-free water since I was a teenager.

Vaccines – While the smallpox vaccine predated Pasteur, he was the first great commercializer of vaccines. The decline in childhood death in the West (the biggest event in the human journey so far) was largely from the decline in infectious diseases, but it had nothing to do with vaccines and antibiotics, but improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, which were side effects of the Industrial Revolution. We recently witnessed media hysteria over the move by RFK, Jr., to subject vaccines to the same safety standards as other medical interventions. This followed media hysteria over a measles outbreak in Texas, which was a mild childhood disease when I was a child, and I got it like everybody else. The measles death rate declined by 99.96% in England before the measles vaccine was introduced, but the media treats measles vaccines like some godsend. The vaccine racket will go down fighting, but its days may be numbered.

Africa has been subjected to various kinds of Western colonialism, and a recent version has been called medical colonialism, led by the likes of Bill Gates. But his vaccine campaigns in Africa killed millions of children, especially girls, in what seems to be a case of eugenics.

Polio and AIDS – The evidence is strong that polio and AIDS are really chemical-poisoning diseases, not caused by viruses. When the world’s leading virologist dissented from the HIV/AIDS paradigm, Fauci wrecked his career. About 100% of the early AIDS victims in San Francisco, for instance, were habitual drug users, especially poppers, which is the anal-sex drug. The rise and fall of polio exactly mirrored the rise and fall of the indiscriminate use of pesticides. Before World War II, it came from lead-arsenate insecticide, and after World War II, it came from DDT. Polio deaths collapsed in the USA when those insecticides ceased use, before the ballyhooed polio vaccines for them were used.

COVID-19 – I admit that I did not pay much attention to the infectious-disease empire that Fauci built, but it was in everybody’s face with the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 may well have come from a lab, masks and lockdowns were generally worse than worthless, highly successful early treatments were banned to make way for vaccines and other lucrative treatments, which often became mandatory, in shades of the Nazis, and they likely killed millions of people (including people close to me). A “coincidental” side effect was a transfer of trillions of dollars from the USA’s working class to elites (the largest such transfer in history).

Rackets dominate the world economy – While infectious and degenerative disease rackets have been obvious for anybody with eyes to see, the global economy is dominated by several rackets that interlock at the top, under global-elite control. The rackets all have similar sociology, with that 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity dynamic that I write about.

Skeptics – I became aware of organized skepticism in the 1980s, led by Carl Sagan at the time. I was eventually attacked by “skeptics,” and they could not string two rational thoughts together when they were not lying. The “skeptics” defend the establishment at every turn. They are skeptical of everything but the hand that feeds them.

There is much more to come.