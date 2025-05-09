I have looked into many controversial areas. There are huge rabbit holes that people can get lost in. One common outcome for me is that I know that I can’t really make a conclusion. A topic can be far too complex, it would take time and effort that I don’t have, and so I put on my “maybe” shelf and wait for better evidence, better arguments, etc.

Viruses and contagion – As I have long written, infectious diseases were conquered by improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, not medical interventions. Giving credit to vaccines and antibiotics is unwarranted. But there is a school on the fringes that argues that there is no such thing as a virus or contagion. I am not convinced by the arguments or evidence for those claims. The proponents claim that the entire field of virology is an illusion and that contagion is a myth. I have a really hard time squaring those ideas with the evidence.

In 2000, I had one of my Rip Van Winkle moments, when I awoke to a long-running issue that I had not known about, which was about vegetarians. There was a movement to attack vegetarianism. I first went vegan in 1978, and had been a happy and healthy vegetarian for many years when I read that attack in an alternative medicine magazine. One assailant had appropriated the work of Weston Price, which seemed odd. My encounter with them was bizarre, I definitely did not trust them, and one soon died of a stroke.

I have read challenges to the germ theory of disease since the 1990s, and in his masterpiece on Fauci, RFK, Jr., compared the “germ” and “miasma” camps, called them both dogmatic, suggested that the reality is likely somewhere in the middle, and that both camps needed to come together. I suspect that Kennedy is right. One of those assailants of vegetarians co-authored a book titled The Contagion Myth, but since I did not trust the author, I did not read it. However, I read this critique, of how the authors played fast and loose with the evidence, which was not surprising. To this day, people try to drag me into the “no virus” and “no contagion” camps. I have watched contagion happen often enough, and including with me in recent years, as my wife brought back the flu two years in a row from a cruise ship, and I got it a day or two after she did.

If the no-virus camp can convince somebody like Peter Duesberg that viruses don’t exist, I’ll be impressed. Until then, this goes on that shelf of “I doubt it (and strongly in this case).” In my opinion, those issues are irrelevant even if true. Infectious disease is not really much of an issue in the West except for engineered diseases, such as COVID-19 may well have been. But if people were metabolically healthy, COVID-19 would not have been an issue.

According to the no-virus camp, there is no such thing as an engineered virus, and such labs are a bunch of people who are deluded that they are dealing with anything real at all. I am a long way from being convinced on that issue.

Heroes, saints, and Founding Fathers – Early in my days of study, the icons of my youth began to fall, one by one. The first was Christopher Columbus, when I read a chapter in Howard Zinn’s masterpiece in 1992. I spent several months studying for and writing my Columbus essay in 1998. Columbus was a mass-murdering thief who initiated the greatest genocide in the human journey, as a hemisphere was wiped out in what even imperial apologist Steven Pinker calls history’s greatest crime. It is one of the earliest essays on my site, along with my fluoride essay. I lost my original effort on Julian Simon and his stable of corporate cheerleaders, which I wrote before those essays. Also in 1992, I read American Holocaust, and for the first time, I encountered an unflattering depiction of Padre Junípero Serra. I attended a grammar school named after him, just down the street from the home where I was raised. I watched a movie of his saintly life in fourth grade, and I never knew any differently before encountering David Stannard’s book. Serra was the Hitler of California. Those lovingly preserved missions that I visited as a child were really death camps, and Serra’s chief legacy was the 90% extermination of the Indians of California’s coast, south of San Francisco Bay. Serra was literally sainted in 2015. There was an effort to make Columbus a saint in the 1800s.

On a more secular level, I was born and live in Washington State, named after that greatest of Founding Fathers, George Washington. I stumbled upon the truth of Washington after I learned about Columbus and Serra, and it was kind of the capstone of my studies on fallen icons. Land-grabbing Washington actually sparked the first world war, between the French and British, as they vied for global dominance. Washington had stolen enough Indian land that when he became president, he was America’s richest man, but that was only a warmup. Washington also architected history’s greatest swindle. The plan that Washington crafted was to compel the Indians to sell their lands for almost nothing, in treaties that the USA would never honor, which worked brilliantly, until there was no more land left to steal. The plan is in his own hand, but to this day, Wikipedia cannot bring itself to even mention Washington’s greatest achievement.

The Apollo Moon landings – Yes, they really happened, and I kind of got dragged into it by my astronaut colleague, Brian O’Leary. I spent several months going deep on the evidence before I was convinced that the claims of faked Moon landings did not hold up. The only aspect of the Moon landings that may veer from the popular presentation is that the Apollo astronauts may have encountered ETs on the Moon. To this day, I am contacted, even by scientists, wondering about the Moon landings. It has become tiring over the years to keep responding to faked-Moon-landing queries. For one example of many, it is easy to see that the “shadows not in parallel” claims do not hold up. There are many presentations on the Internet (1, 2) to show the error of that kind of argument. I got Brian to write what became his final statement on the subject. This issue may haunt me to my grave.

Velikovsky and catastrophism – While following Carl Sagan’s dubious debunking career, I stumbled into the Velikovsky issue in 1995. Velikovsky argued that Old Testament stories, such as parting the Red Sea and manna from heaven, were due to near-misses with Earth by Venus and Mars. There is not a living astronomer who takes that seriously, for good reason. Taking Bible stories and invoking planetary-billiards scenarios to account for them is quite a stretch. I agree that Sagan performed shabby debunking, as usual, which kept the Velikovsky issue alive longer than it should have been, but nothing about Velikovsky’s ideas I found persuasive. There was one area of his theorizing that I went deep on, that comes next.

Megafauna extinctions – Velikovsky invoked those celestial events for driving woolly mammoths to extinction, but the claim that a catastrophe wiped out the mammoths goes back to Cuvier, who pioneered the idea of extinctions. Cuvier thought that floods did it. Velikovsky argued for celestial events, and some scientists make that case to this day. It was human hunters. There is no reasonable doubt about it. The climate-change explanation does not hold up either, as scientists tried mightily to absolve humanity of that feat. That effort gives science a bad name.

Peaceful savages – A related delusion is that humans were peaceful before the rise of agriculture and civilization. Warfare goes back to chimps and further, and hunter-gatherer societies were very brutal. Even Noam Chomsky entertained that fiction.

Holocaust Denial – I first began studying World War II in 1990, when I encountered the work of Paul Fussell and Eugene Sledge. I have read more than 100 books on World War II and Nazi Germany, and a special study of mine has been the Jewish Holocaust. I finished a book on Mengele just last week. We went to the Moon with Nazi-made rockets, and those Space Race Nazi heroes oversaw the killing of tens of thousands of people, who were worked to death to make Nazi rockets. I have read dozens of survivor accounts. I have read several books by Hitler’s entourage, such as his piano player, chauffeur, secretary, and valet. I watched Shoah in 1986, before I got radicalized by my journey, so this interest of mine goes way back. I slowly became aware of people who argued that the Jewish Holocaust never happened or was not intended or was overstated by Western propaganda campaigns. I also became aware of Jewish scholars who scored political points from the Holocaust, as they denied similar genocides. Ed Herman co-authored a book on how the term “genocide” has been abused by the media, and Ed adduced the most extreme statistics that I have seen in the social sciences.

Like with so many areas that I am covering in these posts, it is easy for the uninitiated to be duped by clever writings on these subjects. People need to do their own homework if they want to learn. At Substack, I recently saw a Holocaust Denier who plied his trade, and they can be very clever and seem to have a command of the facts and reasonable interpretations, but only to the uninitiated. Holocaust Deniers play a very dirty game, and I have seen most of their tricks. It is disgusting to have to digest their tripe. They mischaracterize or dismiss literally mountains of evidence, such as the piles of bodies in some death camps where the Nazis could not clean it all up. Make no mistake – Hitler, Himmler, and crew knew that they were embarking on epic crimes. Hitler made the mistake of formally approving Germany’s euthanasia program on the disabled (taking American eugenics one step further), learned his lesson, and like a Mafia don, he never put anything in writing on the Jewish Holocaust. The Nazis engaged in awesome effort to cover it up, but enough documentation survived on planning the Holocaust, combined with witness and survivor testimony, with a great deal of physical evidence, that the Holocaust cannot be rationally denied. The Holocaust Denier crowd counts on the ignorance or gullibility of their audience, and again, it can seem convincing to the uninitiated. It gulled Gary Wean, but Gary was no scholar, and had his own very good reasons for being skeptical of Holocaust claims, although they were not valid grounds for denying it altogether. The Holocaust became a huge political football with the rise of Israel, and that is another subject. But if somebody does their homework, Holocaust Denier arguments are ludicrous, which brings me to another right-wing favorite these days.

Global Warming Denial – In the 1800s, scientists learned that carbon dioxide absorbs infrared radiation. Quantum theory did not yet exist, but scientists found that carbon dioxide absorbed radiation without really knowing why, but they knew that something was making Earth warmer than the initial calculations showed, and experiments showed that it was carbon dioxide. The Swedish scientist Arrhenius made the calculations in the 1890s about how much Earth would warm by humanity’s burning of fossil fuels. They are the relevant calculations to this day. There has been no controversy among climate scientists since the 1800s that increasing the atmosphere’s carbon-dioxide content would have a warming effect, and the only candidate for our skyrocketing carbon-dioxide levels (50% since the 1800s, for the most dramatic rise in the history of life on Earth) is our burning the hydrocarbon fuels that power industrial civilizations. Quantum theory explains how greater-than-two-atom molecules such as carbon dioxide and water absorb infrared radiation. They form a kind of blanket that makes Earth about 60 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it would otherwise be. Without those gases, and carbon dioxide in particular, Earth would be a ball of ice.

When I began studying paleology a generation ago, I soon learned that there was virtually no debate among paleologists that carbon-dioxide levels comprised the key variable to explain Earth’s cold and hot periods. But over a decade earlier Fred Singer, who took oil-company money, began arguing that the relationship between carbon dioxide and Earth’s temperature was unclear and that increasing carbon-dioxide levels may have no impact on Earth’s temperature. It was outrageous, Singer was soon accompanied by a handful of scientists who also sold their souls to the Hydrocarbon Lobby, and the media gave them a respectable hearing that created the illusion of a controversy that really did not exist. Singer had earlier done the same thing to the acid-rain issue, and he also worked for the tobacco companies to deny that second-hand smoke was harmful, in the wake of a scientific study that showed that it was. Singer committed scientific misconduct at its most egregious. When I had my epic note-trading session with Brian O’Leary in 2001, I asked about Singer, and Brian became the angriest that I ever saw him. Singer had mentored Brian early in his career, and Brian felt very betrayed that Singer had joined the dark side like that.

But the right wing eagerly jumped on that bandwagon, and I have had to field inane arguments by them. I am not sure that I ever met a right-wing environmentalist, who gave a damn about the environment (unless it was to preserve animals that could be hunted). Environmentalists have their problems, too, but denying that the problem even exists is a right-wing specialty. Of course, nobody can trust the elite “solutions” put forth by Bill Gates and friends, but that does not make the problem go away.

And the arrival of free-energy technology makes all of those issues disappear, almost overnight. That is one of the surreal aspects of what I do, as nearly everybody on Earth reacts to the idea of free energy with denial and fear. It can be kind of funny, that right wingers are often very accepting that free-energy technology exists and is hidden by elites, while left wingers cannot go there. I found that those stances do not really have a great deal to do with the evidence, but whether the situation aligns with people’s ideologies or not. Both camps are generally scientifically illiterate, in my experience. The right wing gets gulled by the energy racket, while the left wing gets gulled by the medical racket. Of course, there are exceptions, but this is the general trend that I have found.

I still have quite a few topics to cover, but that is enough for today.