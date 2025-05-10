Here are some other areas of my studies.

American Foreign Policy – When I was five years old and saw JFK’s funeral, I had no idea of the revelations ahead of me. Although Noam Chomsky would not agree with me, I believe that JFK’s decidedly tame foreign policy was why he died. He was a lukewarm imperialist, and he was also not in Wall Street’s hip pocket. The Strangelovian hawks could not abide him, from the Bay of Pigs to the Cuban Missile Crisis to his plans to pull out of Vietnam and end the Space Race and Cold War. If his planned disclosure to the Soviet Union about ETs was the proximate reason for his murder, I see it as more of a last-straw issue. My money is on the Eastern Oligarchy and MIC as the culprits, although Israel may have lent a helping hand. But what is far more important to me is knowing that Oswald did not do it and that the American presidency was permanently demoted with JFK’s murder. All presidents since JFK were puppets and knew it.

I was a child when the genocidal Vietnam War raged. My grandfathers nearly died in the World Wars (1, 2), my father was in the Korean War, and I was raised with the idea that I would not quite be a man unless I had been a soldier. What a terrible way to raise a child. Both of my brothers were placed into the army by my father, but my mother prevailed on my father to talk me out of going to the Air Force Academy, for which I am eternally grateful.

After my life was ruined in my free-energy pursuit, I began my days of study, just as the USA was about to begin a generation of genocide in Iraq. My first public writings were about that issue, and in 1998 I publicly predicted something like the 9/11 terror attacks. Ed Herman was the editor of that first media analysis magazine that I subscribed to, and my media studies began at Noam and Ed’s scholarly feet. Before long, I was writing to Noam, and I eventually became Ed’s biographer. I got both barrels of the media’s lies before I ever heard of Noam or Ed, so I was an eager student. They laid the media’s lies bare, and their first joint work was subjected to one of history’s most outrageous instances of censorship. American imperial behavior was their primary focus, and how the mainstream media regularly lied about it to the public.

Early on, I sought critiques of Noam and Ed’s media work, but I never saw anything that was credible. To this day, their Propaganda Model of media performance remains unrebutted, nearly 40 years after it was first proposed. While I learned about the USA’s imperial behavior and the media’s lies about it, I still had some naïveté to lose on the subject: nobody around me wanted to hear it. They were brainwashed by the media and violently resisted anything that contradicted the propaganda. That may have been my biggest lesson of the 1990s. I saw people embrace medical-racket propaganda, even when it meant their certain deaths. I see it to this day.

The cheering and parades over our bludgeoning of Iraq was highly dismaying. I had not seen anything like it before. The past 35 years have simply been more of the same to me. Ed’s last articles published to the Internet were on the demonization of Russia, and he had been writing about the coup in Ukraine that the USA supported since it happened. It has become increasingly clear that the USA actively courted nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine, just like in the Strangelovian Kennedy days. I read this as I was writing this post.

JFK was the last president who did not give Israel carte blanche, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza has had bipartisan support in the American government. Sam Husseini is writing on it nearly daily these days (1, 2, 3), as he recovers from the concussion that the State Department gave him for asking questions about Gaza.

Over my long years of study, it gradually became evident to me that the USA was not unusual. All empires have done something like this. All nations lie to their children, although the USA has history’s most sophisticated propaganda system, as it portrays itself as some kind of bastion of freedom and human rights as it rampages across the planet. Few Americans know or care about this truth, which is also normal.

The trans craze – I might not have noticed the trans craze much, but it was shoved in my face in 2019. As I have written plenty, both the “right” and “left” have their own delusions. Noam debated Michel Foucault long ago, on the issue of justice versus power. Noam was never really able to understand what Foucault was talking about, and what Foucault did was common with so-called intellectuals.

Foucault is the grandfather of today’s trans craze, which so much of the “left” has embraced. The trans craze is an attack on women and children, which radical feminists such as Kara Dansky have clearly called out. The trans craze is an attempt to override biology with vocabulary and ideology, so that mental illnesses are normalized and the medical racket rakes it in once again, as minors are mutilated and sterilized in an immense act of pedophilia. In great contrast to Foucault and other public intellectuals, with their often-impenetrable rhetoric, Richard Feynman had an approach that could teach the most difficult concepts to children. That Donald Trump had to be the voice of reason on this issue shows how far off the deep end the Democratic Party went.

UFOs and ETs – With my background, the ideas of UFOs and ETs simply came with the territory. I knew many people who said that they saw UFOs. I was invited to go watch them in 2004, I went to James Gilliland’s ranch three years in a row, and I always saw something that defied conventional explanation. The craft also seemed to interact with James’s and my minds. When one responded a minute after James tried to “call” one, I was ready to hear whatever else he had to say, and the tales could be amazing.

Years before I had heard of James, Brian O’Leary told me of his encounters with high-ranking military officials at a UFO conference that he hosted. They “offered” to have Brian perform classified UFO work for them. Brian nearly died after rejecting their “offer,” in an incident that shortened his life. The closest that he came to publicly describing that encounter was in his last book.

Several years after my friend told me of his underground technology show, I saw Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses describe the same technologies. This stuff is real, and Greer has my respect for his efforts, although he has made plenty of missteps, as we all have done in these realms.

There is more to come.