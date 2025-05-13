This series of posts may seem irrelevant to helping bring free energy to the public, but it reflects key qualities and processes in the people that I seek. This is how I see our world:

1. Love is our nature, as love is the nature of everything;

2. We all live forever, and the seeming worst of us is seen by the Creator as little more than a child at play;

3. Love is the energy of Creation, and we are here to learn that in ways that we could not learn elsewhere – Creation is a big place, of which our physical universe is but a grain of sand on a beach; all roads in Creation lead home;

4. The energy issue will always be the key issue that humanity deals with, in its many manifestations; according to current scientific theory, our universe is nothing but energy;

5. The journey of life on Earth and the human journey have largely been energetic ones, as life and humans learn the energy issue in physical reality;

6. As humans controlled ever-more energy, it reduced the effects of scarcity in the human journey, and each succeeding Epoch has seen human societies become less violent and more humane, but also at prodigious cost to Earth’s other species, which the human line has been driving to extinction for millions of years, as we make Earth uninhabitable;

7. The technologies to permanently end scarcity and environmental destruction are on the planet and are older than I am;

8. Global elites, many of whom are the “worst of us,” are playing games of fear and control, which also a valid path of learning, although perhaps the most painful, in the end; they not only possess those technologies of abundance that they have withheld from public awareness and use, but they have actively prevented the success of any efforts to independently develop them;

9. However, relatively few efforts reached the level where they needed to be actively suppressed; such efforts have many enemies and few allies, and the public is largely unaware of the struggle, partly due to a corrupt media and the prevailing indoctrination and control systems, which particularly influence the highly educated;

10. Like it or not, all of humanity is part of this dance of energy, scarcity, fear, love, and growing our awareness;

11. We can choose to sleepwalk through this “class” in physical reality, and most do, never overcoming their conditioning, and the laws of karma (AKA cause and effect) will see that everybody eventually “graduates,” although some get A’s and most scrape by and even flunk a few times along the way;

12. Those who choose love are the A students, and everybody has the capacity to make that choice at any time; but those who flunk and repeat the curriculum may have learned the most, in the end;

13. Earth has understandably decided to no longer host a humanity bent on slaughter and destruction, and the days are numbered for those activities on Earth; other planets are being prepared to continue to host those who choose to continue exploring that path and the hard lessons that come with it;

14. Those who embrace love, sentience, and abundance can live on a healed Earth, as humanity is also healed.

That is the short version. The two basic reasons why we do not live in a world of abundance and love are not the antics of global elites, but because the mass of humanity has not proven to have sufficient integrity and sentience to get the job done. People can believe anything and justify anything. These are universal qualities of humanity today, and exceedingly few people have ever escaped those traps. As Orwell noted, when people finally understand how they have been lied to by the authorities, they often just trade it in for a new set of lies, which their self-interest often depends on, and a famous quote comes to mind: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!”

That general lack is why no efforts to deliver those technologies have ever gotten very far along before succumbing to their internal weaknesses (usually around self-seeking) and organized suppression. I learned that lesson the hard way. Efforts that appeal to scarcity-based ideologies to create in-group cohesion are doomed.

That list of topics that I dealt with in this series of posts (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) could be far longer. I took my radicalized perspective and used it to investigate many areas. The people that I seek have to get beyond all beliefs that they were fed, and learn for themselves. I found that all political stripes have their frameworks built on their cherished ideologies, but all of those ideologies help to short-circuit people’s sentience as they settle for another set of comforting beliefs that help them survive and cope in a world of scarcity and fear. Another way that I have stated is that people cannot drag their scarcity-based baggage with them and pursue abundance. When people settle for myths and easy answers, their awareness has been trapped.

The people that I seek have gotten beyond those limitations. Brian O’Leary thought that only the spiritualists could accomplish it, and he may have been right. Many paths of disaster await those who get beyond denial and fear of a world of abundance, and my goal is help the people that I seek avoid them. The path of love and enlightenment to this goal may not just be a nice idea, but it may be the only approach that will work, as the means become the ends, as one of my mystical mentors once said.

That ends this series of posts.