This is post number 375 at Substack. I plan to soon update my pinned site-summary post. I am making this post as another summary of a string of posts. This is intended to make my site easier to navigate. I recently wrote a series titled: “The Media, Scholarship, Science, Right, Left, Center: Who Really Cares About the Truth?” This is a summary of those posts, with a little commentary, and the only links in this post will be to those posts.

Pursuing the truth in our world is anything but easy. The first post in that string listed many subjects that I have dealt with in my pursuit of the truth, from the beginning of my adventures in nutrition at age 12 to my energy dreams to my first paranormal experiences to my years of idealism and disillusionment before that voice in my head led me to Dennis Lee. Then I learned the hard way about the media’s lies, how the global elite protect their turf, and how almost everybody is an accomplice. I eventually learned that our goal of free energy had long been a reality on Earth, as well as other mind-boggling technologies. I got both barrels of how the energy and medical rackets work (also defended by “skeptics”) before I began my years of study.

In those years of study, I came into contact with communities oriented around alternative medicine, catastrophism, UFOs and ETs, the paranormal, free energy and other exotic technologies, and alternative political and economic philosophies. They all had their paradigms. While free and open inquiry is always the ideal for any study, I noticed that those communities all had their tribalisms and factions, which often battled. As I developed my comprehensive perspective, it became evident that those conflicts were all driven by scarcity and fear. Usually, each faction wanted to be right, to attract the most attention and funding. I eventually learned that all organizations are concerned first and foremost with organizational survival. In that way, it was like Azar Gat’s observation that the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity was at the root of all violence. Organizational survival, especially if people derive their livelihoods from them, seemed to be the root of those competing factions and tribes. I eventually saw that this was the impetus behind all societies, going back to the beginnings of social animals, and human politics is only a more sophisticated version of chimpanzee politics.

I studied more subjects, and found challenges to the germ theory of disease, which included the idea that it was incomplete, but some argued that there are not contagious diseases or viruses (I doubt it). I realized that mass-murdering thieves had been presented to me while growing up as heroes, saints, and Founding Fathers. I got sucked into the fake Moon landings issue, the controversies around Velikovsky, the megafauna extinctions, the Hobbes versus Rousseau views of the human past (nasty, brutish, and short versus the peaceful savage meme), and movements that deny that the Jewish Holocaust happened and deny that Global Warming is a real phenomenon. A lot of it was bizarre and faithless to the ideals of science and scholarship, and a lot seemed consciously dishonest (but the human capacity for self-deception also seems limitless, and I think that it explained most of what I was seeing). I have seen the terms pseudoscience and pseudohistory used to describe them, but I also saw a very indiscriminate use of those labels, and I avoid them in my work.

I got involved in other areas, such as American imperial behavior, which the media always lied about, as it presented the fiction that the USA was not just another empire, but the spreader of freedom and democracy. I also became immersed in the UFO/ET issue, and it was likely related to the technologies that my friend was shown in his underground exotic technology demonstration. In 2019, when the men’s bathroom disappeared in my wife’s favorite Seattle restaurant (and I have not been back), I deeply studied the trans craze, which is postmodernism run amuck and an attack on women and children.

After my first paranormal experiences at age 16, I became quite the student of spirituality and went deep on those studies, which are ideally about love, enlightenment, and show that the religion of our Epoch – materialism – is just as off-base as other organized religions. I came of age in Southern California, and saw what a three-ring circus the spiritual community could be, with gurus and their New Age harems, fleeced flocks, and the rest. Then I slowly became aware of “skeptics” and debunkers who deny that any of it is valid, and I learned that they are establishment attack dogs, led by the likes of Carl Sagan, who was Brian O’Leary’s erstwhile colleague. Brian and Carl represented both ends of the issue. Brian advocated scientific investigation of the paranormal while Carl denied that the paranormal even existed, so it was not even worthy (or possible) of investigation. But Carl’s work was often shabby and could seem dishonest.

In those years, I became aware of Michael Roads’s work. He was one of many psychonauts that I encountered (some were very close to me), and his visits to future Earths, especially a heavenly one in which its inhabitants chose love, has long been one of the stars that I have steered by. His work sometimes dealt with the global elite and their conspiracies, which could be very similar to the most extreme conspiracist fare, of a global depopulation plan through vaccines and the like. I never doubted that such plans were possible, but I also knew that there were competing factions there, too, we had a number of encounters with the “Black Hat” and “White Hat” factions of the global elite, and I heard of many more from people close to me.

I also got sucked into tales of ancient technologically advanced civilizations and how Antarctica was ice-free in the past millennium. But I found those ideas to have thin evidence for them, if any. They largely existed at the rumor level, and when people such as Graham Hancock tried to scientifically demonstrate it, their ideas fell apart. I saw many areas like that, in which the “evidence” was at the gossip/tabloid level, but which masqueraded as real science and scholarship, and I watched so many people uncritically lap it up.

I was regularly contacted by people who presented Bible-based “science,” such as Creationism (that denied evolution), or Young Earth ideas (Earth is only a few thousand years old, consistent with Genesis), and I have even heard of people in my circles who believe that Earth is flat. Those schools of thought were all faithless to the processes of science and scholarship, and I often wondered how people could honestly think in those ways. I eventually concluded that becoming a sentient species is not easy, and people readily abdicate their sentience for security, in obvious and subtle ways, and some could seem sophisticated until I began going deep on them, and then they fell apart. Some stuff held up, but it was an extreme minority (orthodoxy often has similar problems).

I finished that series of posts with my views on our reality: we all live forever and love is the energy of Creation; according to scientists, energy is all that the physical universe is; we are all on our divine journeys, which all lead home to the godhead, and some paths are more adventurous than others; we can choose love or fear, which comes with having our vulnerable physical bodies; we are learning how to become a sentient species, and in our world of scarcity and fear, it is not easy; the means to manifesting a world of abundance and love, instead of the prevailing scarcity and fear (which has lessened over the Epochs of the human journey), are older than I am; I seek the few on Earth who are fit to help that world come into being, and I have a plan that will work, if enough of those people can be found and trained; the only way to a world of love and enlightenment is to walk a path of love and enlightenment.

That is my message in a nutshell, and that ends this summary of that series of posts.