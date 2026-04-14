The video of this post is here.

I have been writing about what I call the medical racket since the 1990s. I began studying it in 1990, and Ralph Hovnanian’s Medical Dark Ages was a milestone for me. This will be an introductory post that will provide an overview and show that at its root, Western Medicine is a racket largely because men dominate it. I think that this issue is best seen as a conflict of paradigms.

The vast majority of medical care over the human journey was administered by women on family members. As the mythology of Ancient Greek medicine made clear, feminine medicine was focused on prevention, including nutrition, sanitation, and hygiene, and feminine medicine uses gentle treatments such as herbs. Masculine medicine, which dominates Western medicine, is a form of warfare. It really is about that simple.

Also, in a world of scarcity and fear, the greed-based ideology of capitalism dominates the world economy, so Western medicine, above all other considerations, is about making profits. That it also kills millions of people is irrelevant. Corporations are functional psychopaths. Consequently, Western medical mythology thrives to this day, as treatments that kill people are hailed as miracle treatments. I will briefly survey some of that in this post.

Life on Earth has never been easy, and that goes for the human journey. Until the Industrial Revolution, half of all children died, in a trend that goes back to gorillas. The diseases that kill most people in industrialized societies – which are degenerative diseases such as circulatory, cancer, diabetes, and increasingly Alzheimer’s – were largely unknown before rise of civilization, so they have been called the diseases of civilization. Also, infectious diseases were rare when humans were scattered across the planet. But when humans began to live in cities, the crowding and filth led to epidemics.

The rise of civilization led to the rise of professions, and the first professional medicine was performed in the first civilization, as attested by the cuneiform tablets that have survived. Malaria spread with farming, for instance, as sodden fields propagated it.

Women’s status declined with the rise of civilization, as they became the broodmares of agrarian economies. Men consequently dominated many early professions, but by the time of Hippocrates, doing no harm through medical treatment was part of the oath that physicians took. That idea was largely discarded in favor of the warfare-model of masculine medicine.

Western medicine is good at emergency medicine, which was developed on battlefields, and reconstructive surgeries. But it is a miserable failure for nearly everything else, and especially degenerative and infectious diseases, which have both become rackets (1, 2).

The people in those rackets drink the Kool-Aid of their indoctrination and conditioning and never learn any differently. That is common with all rackets.

Ed Herman invented such constructs as the bloodbath framework, Propaganda Model, and the media’s disparity in treatment of worthy and unworthy victims. Ed’s coauthor when he invented those ideas was Noam Chomsky. Noam observed that people who fail to drink the Kool-Aid are weeded out of the system, beginning around kindergarten, so that mainstream journalists do not have to be told what to write, as they slavishly adhere to mainstream assumptions, such as American imperial benevolence and the wonders of capitalism. Noam argued that the Propaganda Model was just a special case of the constraints that all intellectuals in capitalist societies are subjected to. Noam even took it back to the Old Testament and the prophets. Calling out elite crimes has always been hazardous.

The Propaganda Model is a conflict-of-interest structural model of how the media operates. Instead of pursuing the truth, the mainstream media instead brainwashes the public on behalf of elite interests. This situation conforms to the 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity dynamic that I have long written about. That humanity readily falls in line with the shepherding does not mean that the shepherd does not know what he is doing. For the herd’s size, the shepherd’s task is surprisingly easy.

I survived organized suppression, and recently revealed the identity of one of the corporate hit men who was sicced on us. Such conspiracies are very real, but the activities are still at least 90% structural, of people’s just doing their jobs in a system with perverse incentives. The greatest lesson of my journey is that personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity, as people refuse to be responsible for their lives and play victims instead of creators.

When my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food when I was 12 to save my father’s health it led to a health miracle. The book that inspired that change was banned in the USA in the next decade for being contrary to medical dogma. Today, that book’s advice forms the first line of defense for mainstream medicine. I am surprised that I lived to see that.

By early adulthood, I strongly suspected that the same dynamics that led to heart disease was common to all degenerative diseases. But it was not until five years ago that I read what the common denominator is: metabolic disease. I see it all the time these days. Basically, processed food feeds electrons too quickly to the electron transport chains in the mitochondria that make nearly all human ATP, which is the coin of energy of all life on Earth. The clogged chains then lead to free radicals that ultimately kill cells. That is the basic dynamic of all degenerative disease, no matter what organs or systems are affected. Alzheimer’s is just organ failure of the brain and diabetes is the failure of the pancreas, etc.

The mainstream treatments for circulatory disease, such as bypass surgery and statins, are completely worthless, as even admitted by the orthodox studies, as they do not extend life expectancies at all. The same goes for orthodox cancer treatments, which all attack the tumor. Medical interventions are therefore worthless for degenerative diseases, but that is where the money is. All that Western medicine does is the manage symptoms of degenerative diseases, not treat the underlying cause. Big Food is vertically integrated with Big Pharma, as addictive Western diets keep a steady stream of customers for the medical racket.

When I first wrote my medical racket essay, I was focused on degenerative diseases, especially cancer. But I also studied the origins of infectious-disease theory, which Louis Pasteur is largely credited with. Pasteur was a scoundrel who sought money and fame, his germ theory of disease seems to be a partial plagiarism of a contemporary, and the official history of Pasteur’s career is largely a fairy tale. Pasteur’s contemporary was far ahead of his time, and his work remains obscure.

While Jenner is considered the father of vaccination, Pasteur was the first great commercializer. There is simply no credible evidence that vaccines ever conquered a disease. Improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene ended infectious disease, not medical interventions.

There is also strong evidence that vaccines have shortened many millions of lives. My studies in these areas showed me that Western biomedical science has a very poor understanding of immunity and health. That is partly because it is so corrupt. Even the defenders of science admit that biomedical science is the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, primarily because it is riddled with conflicts of interest, as the people who fund biomedical research are almost always trying to profit from it, which is a prescription for corruption.

I am currently reading Aaron Siri’s Vaccines, Amen, which I will report on one day. Through legal proceedings that Siri was part of, it is clear that there is no good evidence that vaccines are safe, and even their alleged effectiveness is largely propaganda, not based on evidence.

I wrote a post on measles last year, in response to media hysteria over a measles outbreak in Texas. My favorite vaccination statistic is that between 1840, when measles deaths were at their peak in England, to the 1960s, when the measles vaccine was introduced, the measles death rate in England declined by 99.96%. Between 1900 and 1962, the year before the measles vaccine was introduced in the USA, the American measles death rate declined by 98%. But the dogma is that measles was conquered by vaccines. Bigger lies have seldom been told.

An amusing anecdote in Siri’s book was when an MD acquaintance of his one day announced that measles had been conquered by vaccines. Siri replied that the measles death rate in the USA declined by 98% between 1900 and 1962, the year before the measles vaccine was introduced. Then Siri asked what caused that decline, and the MD trumpeted that vaccines were responsible. Siri again repeated that the decline happened before the vaccine was introduced, so how could the vaccine be responsible, and the MD again trumpeted that vaccines did it. It took three attempts by Siri for that MD to finally understand that vaccines could not be responsible for that decline. Unfortunately, that kind of idiotic reaction is not unusual. MDs only know what they are taught, and if they are taught lies, they will spout lies.

In Siri’s book, he echoed Noam’s observation on how journalists parrot elite propaganda in their work. Siri sees medical professionals the same way. They believe in their work, even when there is no objective evidence that supports their belief. Even Noam fell under the spell of medical propaganda when he advocated ostracism of people who did not get COVID vaccines.

Much of Siri’s book is on how there is no credible evidence that vaccines are safe, and the 1986 law the shielded vaccine makers from liability removed any incentive to make vaccines safe. It is one long tale of corruption and scandal, orchestrated by Big Pharma. Siri cited the study led by vaccine legend Peter Aaby that showed how African girls who received a Bill Gates campaign MMR vaccine had ten times the death rate of those that didn’t. Gates wrecked the careers of those scientist who showed that the vaccine emperor was stark naked. Siri also cited a huge study in Japan that showed that people who got measles were far healthier than those that didn’t, with half the death rate from heart disease, for instance. This highlights the idea that mild childhood diseases help the immune system develop and lead to a lifetime of good health.

In summary, medical interventions are generally worthless for degenerative and infectious disease, but those treatments bring in trillions of dollars in revenue each year. I have long stated that science in what I call the Fifth Epoch will only bear a faint resemblance to today’s version of science, and especially biomedical science. In the Fifth Epoch, everybody will live to be 100 and they will be healthy the entire way, with almost no medical interventions, as our primitive times end.

This post is an overview, and I’ll get into more detail in future posts.