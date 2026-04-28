Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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includeMeOut
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Great post. I recommend this book as well:

Rockefeller Medicine Men: Medicine and Capitalism in America by E. Richard Brown is a book that argues how the modern American medical system was shaped by the collaboration between the medical profession, the American Medical Association, and the philanthropic foundations of figures like John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie. It details how this alliance consolidated a single, science-based model of medicine, marginalizing other healing practices through financial and institutional control, and how this system became intertwined with corporate capitalism, influencing the accessibility and cost of care…”

This system has probably reached its apotheosis as the COVID Operation was implemented and highly toxic medicines and injections were force fed globally and the consequences have been dire with no end in sight.

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