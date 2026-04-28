The video of this post is here.

This post follows my first medical racket post in this series. An orangutan was recently seen using a plant as medicine. Many other animals have been observed practicing medicine in that way. That is the root of human medicine. The vast majority of medicine over the human journey has been women who administering it to relatives, especially their children.

With the rise of civilization, women’s status universally declined. Fertile Crescent farmer societies had feminine mythology, but when the herder male-dominated societies conquered the agrarian ones, feminine, Earth-based mythology was replaced with male, sky-god mythology, with its warrior gods.

The first professions arose with civilization, including the first medical professionals, and they were largely men. Sumer’s cuneiform tablets contained a lot of medical information. Egypt’s Imhotep was a physician, and he became the god of Egyptian healing.

Ancient Greece was arguably the beginning of the West’s rise, and Asclepius was the Greek god of medicine, likely modeled after Imhotep. Asclepius had daughters Hygeia and Panacea, the goddesses of health and healing. Their approaches emphasized nutrition, sanitation, hygiene and a healthy lifestyle, and their medicines were gentle herbs and the like. Hippocrates personified Greek medicine, and his oath is still used by Western medicine, and his dictum was “first, do no harm.” That somehow got lost along the way, as male-based Western medicine is a form of warfare.

When bipedal apes left the trees, their diets changed, with less fruit, which is a great-ape staple. When some of them began making stone tools, the world’s megafauna began to go extinct, and an early casualty was giant tortoises. Homo erectus became an apex predator and its diet incorporated a lot of animal flesh. Also, Homo erectus cooked its food, which was likely reflected in its shrunken digestive system.

When humans began to domesticate plants, there was not much fruit in their diets, and seed crops became a staple. The human diet had moved a long way from its fruit-based diet in the rainforests. Going all the way back to gorillas, half of all offspring died before reproductive age. It remained that way until the Industrial Revolution, when improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene conquered childhood death, which is the biggest event in the human journey so far. Medical interventions had almost nothing to do with it.

Hunter-gatherer children died for numerous reasons, including infanticide, which was a common practice until industrialization, but hunter-gatherers rarely died from the diseases of civilization: degenerative and infectious disease. They had very little tooth decay, for instance. Those diseases came with civilization. Infectious diseases mainly came from domestic animals and the filth and crowding of cities, and degenerative disease came from the food of the day, which was a long way from the diet that humans evolved to eat.

I have read Joe Mercola’s work nearly daily since at least 2020, and while I think that he gets issues wrong periodically (he once made a Global Warming denial post), he gets the gist of why Westerners are so unhealthy: processed food. He had an excellent article just yesterday on it. I knew that what is called ultraprocessed food (think Twinkies) accounted for 60% of American dietary calories, and for the first time I saw a number on all processed food in the American diet in Mercola’s article: 90%.

As Robert Lustig made the case several years ago, processed food is the root of metabolic disease, which is the root of all degenerative diseases. I read that 98% of Americans have metabolic disease. Processed food is the greatest enemy of American health, but Americans are psychologically and physically addicted to their diets. I have watched people embrace certain death rather than change their diets or seek alternatives to orthodox medicine. Just this morning, I read Mercola’s article on the unfolding catastrophe of weight-loss drugs, which I predicted from the beginning. It was not hard to, with knowing how worthless Western medicine is for degenerative diseases.

How did it get this way? In a nutshell: because men run Western medicine. We can almost end there. A complementary reason is capitalism, as prevention is not lucrative, while interventions are. Western medicine is good at emergency medicine, which was developed on battlefields, but it is worthless for degenerative disease, and its preventives for infectious disease are not only largely worthless but lead to a great deal of death and suffering, which I have covered plenty in the past, but I have not made a video yet.

After Galen, Western medicine did not advance for a thousand years. Women still administered herbs and family medicine, but the witch-burning times were a war against women healers, and it was far from the last. Vesalius wrote the first modern book on anatomy, and he was mercilessly attacked by his peers for contradicting Galenic dogma and tried to destroy his work. Michael Servetus was the first to correctly describe pulmonary respiration, and he was burned at the stake.

Women’s bodies were specifically attacked in early modern medicine, such as changing the birth position to satisfy a perverse king, and in the 1800s, cutting off women’s clitorises was all the rage in early modern medicine.

One of the USA’s Founding Fathers was Benjamin Rush, and he personified the era of heroic medicine, which included such barbarities such as mercury and bleeding. Ralph Hovnanian called it “torture as treatment.” George Washington was bled to death. For all of his barbarities, Rush specifically warned against the establishment of a medical racket in the USA.

I have watched homeopathy work dramatically, and while I have not tried Eastern practices such as acupuncture, I do not dismiss them. By the mid-1800s, American medical orthodoxy was under siege by the competition, such as herbalists, homeopathists, and Native American medicine. In 1845, as a direct response to those threats, the American Medical Association (“AMA”) was formed. It was essentially a doctor’s union, and its first task was to wipe out midwives, who traditionally administered abortion. The AMA campaigned to outlaw abortions, which even the Catholic Church allowed (before the baby “kicked”) at the time.

The rise of the AMA was essentially a war on the competition. In the 19th century, surgery went from a deadly barbarity to a Gilded Age monopoly, once anesthesia and antiseptic surgery were used. Then it became surgeries for everything, leading to outrages such as lobotomies, which were prominently used on women.

I am going to leave infectious disease for the next post, and focus on degenerative disease in this one, with a little preamble. In the West, everything gets medicalized, from conception to pregnancy to childbirth to pincushioning children with vaccines to an endless array of drugs and surgeries, and medically assisted death (AKA euthanasia) is highly popular these days, accounting for 6% of all deaths in the Netherlands in 2025. Even people’s sex is medicalized, as children are mutilated and sterilized in the name of a crazed ideology, in which postmodernism meets the medical racket.

By the 20th century, the AMA ran American medicine, and a bona fide quack, George Simmons, was at the helm. When a scandal ruined his image, his protégé, Morris Fishbein, took the reins. Fishbein never practiced medicine for a day in his life and flunked anatomy in medical school. Simmons invented a drug-approval scam to milk drug companies, which mainly got their start by vending mercury “medicine” to troops in the Civil War, and there was the era of proprietary medicine, with secret, almost entirely worthless, ingredients. It was all high quackery, as war was waged against midwives, herbalists, and other competitive threats.

Fishbein built on Simmons’s drug-approval scam with a food-approval scam, but his lasting claim to fame was promoting cigarettes in the Journal of the American Medical Association (“JAMA”). Fishbein was the face of American medicine in those days, even making the cover of Time magazine.

As metabolic disease is the root of degenerative diseases, including cancer (the genetic theory is flawed, but it guides orthodox cancer research today), the only real solution is to end metabolic disease, which means the end of processed food, but Big Food is vertically integrated with Big Pharma, as it provides the patients.

But the only legal cancer treatments attacked the tumor, which even the ancients said never worked. Fishbein specialized in trying to buy out cancer treatments to monopolize them, and then wipe them out when they refused. His two most notorious instances of that were Harry Hoxsey and Royal Rife. Both had treatments that cured cancer, but Fishbein tried to buy them out, and then wiped them out. Hoxsey did not go quietly and as with Simmons’s divorce trial, Fishbein’s image was ruined in the Hoxsey trial, where it was revealed that Fishbein flunked anatomy and never practiced medicine. He was then damaged goods and was dethroned. He soon went to work for a cigarette company and spearheaded the “research” that supported an ad blitz for a cigarette filter made of asbestos, of all things. I could not make it up if I tried. The drug companies finally complained to JAMA, as cigarette ads made their drug ads look ridiculous, as if cigarettes were a wonder drug. That happened at the same time that a hazardous industrial waste was rebranded as compulsory “medicine.”

As obscene as the careers of Simmons and Fishbein were (which foreshadowed Anthony Fauci’s reign), what really turned Western medicine into a racket was diversifying robber barons, Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller in particular. The Flexner Report in 1910 spelled the death knell for non-orthodox medicine.

There is a long list of alternative cancer treatments that were wiped out by the medical racket, and what they had in common was being harmless, cheap, and effective. To this day, attacking the tumor is the prevailing cancer treatment paradigm.

In 1970, our family changed its diet from processed food to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. The book that inspired that change was banned in the USA in the next decade for being contrary to medical dogma. The book’s advice was right, medical dogma was wrong, and that book’s advice forms the first line of defense for orthodox medicine today. I am surprised that I lived to see it.

Even according to the orthodox studies, bypass surgery (1) and statins are worthless treatments for heart disease, as they do not extend the life expectancies of the patients, just like orthodox cancer treatments do not extend lives. In fact, patients who refused orthodox cancer treatment lived four times as long as those who got it.

In my opinion, Alzheimer’s is just organ failure of the brain, as diabetes is organ failure of the pancreas, the all have the same cause and cure: what we put in our bodies, largely voluntarily.

This is just a very brief overview. If people dive into the details, the evidence is shocking, even surreal, but Americans line up for it. Over the years, I have seen the same sociology in all of the rackets, which applies to the medical racket. Around 70% of medical professionals think that they help their patients, and are oblivious to the racketeering aspect of Western medicine. About 25% feel that something is awry, and the remaining 5% know that they are in a racket, but most of them stay silent. Those who wake up and speak out risk their careers, and since most of them went into it for the money (I witnessed that), they are not about to rock the boat. Ralph McGehee’s CIA journey is a good proxy for how it works in the intelligence racket. Most who figured it out like Ralph did just became zombies at Langley. The media is similar. All of the rackets are similar in that way.

I have written the book on these subjects and could go on for weeks, but I am keeping this relatively short.