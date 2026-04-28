The video of this post is here.

My previous post dealt with the degenerative-disease racket and the history of Western medicine. Those were the focus of my original medical racket essay, but I also explored infectious disease somewhat. Infectious disease really wasn’t an issue in my life – until 2020, that is. When I was a child, I got the standard childhood diseases of measles, mumps, and chickenpox. Those were mild childhood diseases that nobody died from, and there were no vaccines for them. The vaccines that I do recall getting – smallpox and diphtheria-tetanus – were worthless, as those diseases had long since been conquered when I was a child. I don’t recall ever hearing about any child in my communities who died of infectious disease. It was a non-issue when I was growing up.

My father had rheumatic fever as a child and missed a year of school because of it, but in my generation, infectious disease was simply not an issue. When I got measles, mumps, and chickenpox, all that they meant was a few days of missed school.

In my studies, however, it became evident that infectious disease was a scourge of civilizations throughout history. Epidemics hit civilizations from the earliest days, and global pandemics could wipe out large fractions of continental populations, such as the Black Death that swept through Eurasia in the mid-1300s or the pandemics that repeatedly thinned out the Roman Empire. When Europeans invaded the Western Hemisphere, the infectious diseases that they brought accounted for the majority of deaths in history’s greatest genocide, as a hemisphere was quickly depopulated. The English deliberately introduced smallpox to the Indians as they were being exterminated. My grandfather nearly died in the 1918 pandemic that swept Earth, but that was the last pandemic like that, until 2020.

My original medical racket essay dealt with Louis Pasteur’s career. He is credited with developing the germ theory of disease, but there was a lot of mythmaking behind that image. Pasteur was a scoundrel who sought wealth and fame above all else, and his germ theory appears to be at least a partial plagiarism of a rival scientist, Antoine Béchamp. I first encountered Béchamp when reading Christopher Bird’s book on Gaston Naessens. Béchamp was the first in a long of line of scientists whose work challenged orthodox ideas of microbiology. Royal Rife and Naessens had microscopes with “impossible” resolutions. The primary upshot of their work was pleomorphism, or how organisms could change forms over their life cycles, as a bacterium one day and a fungus the next. Today, those are wild ideas in biology, but they could see those changes with their “impossible” microscopes. It seems that optical theory may be in for an overhaul. Rife’s microscope was widely acknowledged as the most powerful in the world in the 1930s, before Morris Fishbein tried to buy in and then wiped Rife out when he refused to play ball. Rife and Naessens had developed non-toxic cancer cures with their discoveries, and that is what brought on the medical racket’s attention.

In my original medical racket essay, I dealt with vaccination, which was an outcome of Pasteur’s germ theory. Pasteur was the first great commercializer of vaccines, but the evidence is thin that vaccines had anything to do with eradicating smallpox, for instance. When England began mandatory smallpox vaccination campaigns, smallpox deaths skyrocketed. High vaccination rates and high death rates accompanied each other in those early vaccine campaigns. Smallpox only disappeared when people were no longer vaccinated much. In my original medical racket essay, I wrote that the conquest of infectious disease seemed to have more to do with improvements in sanitation and nutrition than medical interventions. I also wrote that crib death was highly correlated with vaccines. I wrote that there are arguably no cases in which vaccination vanquished a disease. When the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, it began years of study of infectious diseases, my original writings on the topic aged well, and this post will dig into some of that.

I will state up front that I am not in the “no contagion” and “no virus” camps on the fringes. The advocates for those positions have not persuaded me, and some of their work is appallingly bad. However, I think that immunity is poorly understood in orthodoxy, and the fact that a racket has been erected around infectious disease has made it very difficult to get to the bottom of it.

My take on COVID is that it likely came out of a lab, and that if people were metabolically healthy, almost nobody would have died from it. My wife gave me COVID two years in a row when she went on cruises. She got it the day she got home, and I got it the next day. But a few days of fasting, in bed with a fever, and it was over. Upper respiratory illnesses are the only kind that I ever get, and I just fast, stay in bed, run a fever, and they are soon over. I had not been sick in ten years when my wife brought home COVID, and I have asked her to take no more cruises. I have not been sick since then.

It was the draconian response to COVID, with lockdowns and mandatory masking, which woke me up to a racket that I was kind of oblivious to. There were no good scientific reasons for those responses, which wrecked American society. For at-risk patients, there were many early treatments that worked great, but they were all wiped out, mainly because they could not be patented. That paved the way for the patented treatments, none of which worked well and were fraudulently tested and approved. Not only that, the COVID vaccines, especially those based on mRNA, maimed and killed millions of people, and it has all been covered up. Vaccine evangelists such as Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci had prodigious conflicts of interests, but they became the face of the pandemic response. My biggest wake-up call on this was reading RFK, Jr.’s masterpiece.

One of my college roommates was crippled by the COVID vaccine and the other was likely killed by it. I am the last man standing. I hear about people who were crippled by the COVID vaccine all the time, and I am not even trying to hear about them. Just a couple of weeks ago, I was told about a couple that always eagerly stepped up for their vaccines and boosters, and their latest round crippled them both at the same time. They are now questioning their faith.

I keep track of many topics that I have written about. I read Sherry Tenpenny’s book in 2009, and that was where I found out that childhood vaccines are never tested with a placebo control group, which is standard for drug testing. In 2015 I began a vaccine thread, and little did I know how prescient that would be. I have read more than a dozen books, usually by medical professionals, that challenge vaccination, both on their getting credit for vanquishing infectious disease and their safety. Here are two of the best (1, 2), primarily written by MDs. I summarized a chapter of Dissolving Illusions last year, in response to the media’s hysteria over a measles outbreak in Texas. My favorite vaccine statistic is that the measles death rate in England declined by 99.96% before the measles vaccine was introduced. But the medical racket credits vaccines with conquering measles, and outbreaks cause hysteria. What is wrong with that picture?

Not only did vaccines never conquer any diseases, especially deadly ones, but the racketeers claimed success for a disease that was likely not infectious at all: polio. The evidence is strong that polio is a chemical-poisoning disease, not caused by the polio virus. Similarly, AIDS is almost certainly a chemical-poisoning disease, not caused by the HIV virus. I knew that Peter Duesberg challenged AIDS orthodoxy and had his career ruined as a consequence, but it did not begin to really hit home with me until I read Kennedy’s book, and then Celia Farber’s. I had the pleasure of meeting Vera Sharav last year. I am a fan.

Polio is just one of many times that industrial chemicals and pollutants had their harms covered up, by either blaming germs or by having scientists in the pay of the industrial interests cover it all up. The first polio outbreak was caused by lead arsenate, a new “miracle” pesticide, which was later supplanted by DDT, which caused a new wave of polio. When the legendary polio vaccines were introduced in the first national vaccine campaign, polio had already disappeared as DDT was phased out because it was no longer effective in killing insects. In those same years, scientists covered up the harm of lead, which was put into gasoline, purely for profit reasons. In those same years, the fluoride ion, which is a hazardous industrial waste, was rebranded by scientists who worked for fluoride polluters into compulsory “medicine.”

I recently read Aaron Siri’s Vaccines, Amen. I hardly know where to start on it, and I will summarize it later, but that book clearly shows the religious faith that so many Americans have toward vaccines, which is completely unwarranted. No childhood vaccine given to American children has ever had credible safety testing performed for it, namely a control group that was not vaccinated. Vaccine defenders make the most ludicrous arguments to defend that situation, which is found nowhere else in Western medicine. Perhaps the most damning statistics that I saw in Siri’s book was that for many vaccine trials, the recipients had serious adverse advents more than 10% of the time. A serious adverse event means a trip to the emergency room and even death. So, 10% of children in the vaccine trials either having a medical emergency or dying is considered a “safe” vaccine. Believe it or not. No wonder they will not compare vaccinated subjects against an unvaccinated population.

Siri’s last chapter was about a study that he got pro-vaccine scientists to make for patients of Henry Ford Health, since the American government has never made its data available. They were hoping to prove how healthy vaccinated children were. It was about the only study ever done on vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations, and the results were unsurprising, at least to people who were informed: the vaccinated population had an average of 2.5 times the chronic conditions that the unvaccinated population did, and even that understates it, because for several chronic conditions, there was not one case to be found in the unvaccinated population. That mirrors the skyrocketing chronic conditions in American children since Big Pharma was shielded from vaccine liability in 1986, which is another unique situation in Western medicine. The law that shielded Big Pharma literally called vaccines “unavoidably unsafe,” which makes the “safe and effective” mantras of vaccine flacks such as Paul Offit (who “voted himself rich”) ludicrous on their face. For fear of losing their jobs and careers, those scientists refused to publish their study, but Siri excerpted it in his book.

Once vaccine makers were shielded from liability, in a situation that the Mafia envies, then came the era of pincushioning children with vaccines and skyrocketing chronic conditions.

Anthony Fauci for his part, made his initial claim to fame by embracing the bogus HIV model of AIDS, killing off hundreds of thousands of healthy gay men with AZT, and then it was infectious-disease scares every few years until he hit pay dirt with COVID, and he helped cover up its likely lab origin. These are just more examples of why biomedical science is considered, even by the defenders of science, to be the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science.

It is all so sordid that it takes a lot out of me to study and write about. In finishing, the infectious disease racket is one of the greatest on Earth, and forced injections are part of its bag of tricks, not far removed from what the Nazis did in the death camps with their human experiments. For all of the immense crimes of the Trump administration (attacking Iran is just the latest outrage), I hope that Kennedy can make it so that I am never again subjected to mandatory vaccination.