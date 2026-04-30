The video of this post is here.

This will end my video series on the medical racket for now. I provided an overview and sketched the history of Western medicine and the degenerative-disease and infectious-disease rackets that are arms of the medical racket. There is no credible evidence that bypass surgery and statins increase life expectancies, that attack-the-tumor cancer treatments do, that vaccines ever conquered any diseases, and there is a frightening correlation between the huge increase in childhood vaccines, once Big Pharma was shielded from liability, and skyrocketing chronic conditions in American children. Skyrocketing autism can likely also be laid at vaccination’s door.

The medical racket is one of several that control the world economy. Millions of people began to awaken to the extent of the medical racket during the COVID-19 pandemic. I have not even tried to collect the stories or even inquire about them, but I hear tales regularly of people who were sickened and crippled by the COVID vaccines, and it likely killed my college roommate. A 2023 survey of Americans showed that a quarter of Americans think that they know somebody who was killed by the COVID vaccine, for more than one million deaths. The CDC could not find one previously healthy American child who died of COVID, but it is finally beginning to come out that the COVID vaccine killed American children.

To be sure, there have been victories. The book that was banned in the USA for being contrary to medical dogma has its advice as the first line of orthodox defense today, which I was surprised that I lived to see, and maybe I’ll live to see that an industrial waste will no longer be added to my water supply as compulsory “medicine.”

But for every small victory and awakening by some, the propaganda barrage is unyielding and Americans are in the midst of an unfolding catastrophe with weight-loss drugs. Other than Pacific Islanders, Americans are the fattest humans on Earth. The history of Big Pharma is full of such scandals, as Pharma companies regularly pay billions of dollars in criminal fines for injured and killed patients. The practice is so common that it has been called Big Pharma’s business model: the fines are only a cost of doing their deadly business. Americans have by far the highest medical bills on Earth and the lowest life expectancy of any industrialized nation. What is wrong with that picture?

The only answers are to eliminate processed food from people’s diets, which is what causes metabolic disease, which leads to degenerative disease, and to stop pincushioning people with vaccines and cease virtually all medical interventions. Providing whole food for everybody could likely be done, but not easily in today’s world because most of humanity lives in temperate climates that have seasons, so there is not a year-round harvest, especially of fruits and vegetables. The only effective solution is likely to be the arrival of Fifth Epoch, in which crops can be raised in indoor environments, anywhere in our solar system. Then and only then will all humans have ready access to whole, fresh food and end their addictions to processed food.

The arrival of the Fifth Epoch will also end scarcity and the world as we know it. All rackets will naturally collapse, and that is the only way that I see that any of the global rackets will be defeated, as they will all quickly become obsolete, this grim chapter of the human journey will end, and nobody will miss it. Everybody will live to be at least 100 and will be healthy the entire way, with virtually no medical interventions.