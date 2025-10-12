Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

includeMeOut
Trump goes to the trouble of putting a temporary cease fire leash on Yetenyahoo and does not even get the coveted Peace Prize for his efforts. Where is the justice here?? He will just have to settle for his visage on Mount Rushmore on the Lakota holy peak.

The great satirist from the 1960’s, Tom Lehrer, who denies he said it, but is still quoted for it, said that after Kissinger won the Peace Prize he quit writing satire cause there was nothing he could possibly do to top it.

Capt. Roy Harkness
Purportedly Tom Lehrer observed he knew satire was dead upon learning Henry Kissinger had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize...

💣 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pklr0UD9eSo

💣 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5vo7jLGOb8

