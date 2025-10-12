I was only 15 years old when Henry Kissinger won his Nobel Peace Prize, and I was oblivious to world events in those days. Mere weeks before Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Prize, the coup in Chile, which he instigated, sent that nation into many bloody years. Gore Vidal would later call the Peace Prize committee a bunch of “ironists.”

Kissinger had the blood of millions on his hands in Indochina, and in 1975, he and Gerald Ford gave Indonesia’s dictator, Suharto, the green light to invade East Timor, as Indonesia used American weapons in its unprovoked invasion. What happened in East Timor was the greatest proportional genocide since the Jewish Holocaust. After JFK was murdered, the USA did a 180-degree turn on its Indonesian policy, and Suharto soon came to power in a genocidal coup that had the CIA’s fingerprints all over it, as it even drew up kill lists for Suharto. Ed Herman noted that the mainstream media considered Suharto to be a good genocidist, while Pol Pot was a bad genocidist. Ed and Noam Chomsky used the East Timor genocide as a case study of how the media reports bloodbaths. East Timor was a benign genocide and Cambodia was a nefarious genocide, in Ed and Noam’s bloodbath framework. Suharto also committed genocide in New Guinea, and his genocide deaths were in excess of one million people.

Early on in the East Timor genocide, Indonesia began running out of bullets, and that human rights saint, Jimmy Carter, generously provided Suharto the money, weaponry, and diplomatic support he would need to complete his great labor. Carter was just another blood-soaked emperor, who won his Peace Prize in 2002.

Menachem Begin was a mass-murdering terrorist, who may well have been involved in JFK’s murder. Begin won his Peace Prize in 1978.

Christopher Hitchens was a leftist apostate, who lustily cheered on imperial atrocities such as the American/British invasion of Iraq, which is the greatest crime of the 21st century so far. Ed called Hitchens a founding member of the Cruise Missile Left. Before Hitchens went imperial and admittedly preferred writing while drunk, he did some decent work on the left. One was a documentary on Kissinger. One of my close relatives was a contract CIA agent who worked for Kissinger, and his spook duties ruined his life. I narrowly escaped an attempt at being recruited into the family “business.” In that documentary, I looked for my relative, when Kissinger traveled with his security entourage. Kissinger once came to my home, but I am glad that I never met him.

Another effort by Hitchens, when he was still kind of a lefty, was a book on Mother Teresa. Hitchens’s charges against Teresa have been corroborated by other works. Teresa’s legacy is far more image than substance, and she really didn’t seem to care much about the earthly comfort of the people she was “helping.” In fact, her main mission seemed to be to get them to die as quickly as possible, in agony, but sent to the Christian heaven. Teresa won her Nobel Peace Prize the year after Begin won his. Teresa was hastily sainted after her death.

The year before Teresa was sainted, Padre Junípero Serra was sainted. My elementary school was named after Serra, and I watched a movie of his holy life when I was in fourth grade. In my radicalized days of study, I first read of blemishes on his image, around the same time that I first read of blemishes on Christopher Columbus’s image in Howard Zinn’s masterpiece. Serra’s primary achievement was the final expansion of the Spanish Empire, and his chief legacy was a 90% depopulation of California’s coastal tribes south of San Francisco Bay. Serra was the Hitler of California, but that somehow escaped the “history” I was taught. There was also an attempt to make Columbus a saint.

I could go on and on, on ironic Peace Prize recipients and Catholic saints, such as Barack Obama, the destroyer of Libya. Back in 2004, after he was elected to the Senate and before he took office, Obama penned an opinion piece which argued that Iran may need to be bombed. That article told me all that I needed to know about Obama, so his receipt of a Peace Prize was not surprising. I suppose that the case could be made that Carter and Obama were Good Emperors.

Such are the ironies and obscenities of awarding Peace Prizes and sainthood, which brings me to this year’s spectacle. Venezuela has the world’s largest oil deposits, and that explains everything about American foreign policy toward Venezuela. One of Ed’s worthy successors has been Alan MacLeod, although I doubt that anybody will ever fill Ed’s huge shoes. When I want to know what is happening in Venezuela, particularly regarding the American media’s treatment of it, I read MacLeod’s work.

Like Bill Gates, Donald Trump has long coveted a Peace Prize, and he openly campaigned for it this year. Trump lost to an activist in Venezuela: Maria Corina Machado. As soon as I heard that a Venezuelan won it, it smelled like another imperial Peace Prize. I looked to see what MacLeod had written about her, and I was not disappointed (1, 2). Those articles were written last year, and clearly show that Machado essentially works for the CIA. If there is a silver lining this to latest Nobel outrage, at least they didn’t give the Peace Prize to Netanyahu.