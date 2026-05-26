Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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Sam Husseini
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Re “materialists” — “My art is of this world, yet has an ethereal quality. It rejects "materialism" in the usual sense of the word -- showing the beauty of the negative space of an object itself regarded as valueless. But it is completely materialistic in that it is about truly seeing the "everyday" physical world before us that we often ignore or even deride. Many only experience freezing crystal structures as an annoyance on a car windshield they diligently scrape off. Such are rarely regarded as wonders to behold.” https://bethatempty.org/new-index

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