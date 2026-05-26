The video of this post is here.

The greatest scientists were keenly aware of the limitations of their profession, and they generally had a mystical bent, which is largely lost on materialists and the “skeptics.” A materialist cannot truly have a comprehensive perspective, which is why Brian O’Leary called for a new science that was liberated from materialism, among other limitations. Like everything in our world of scarcity and fear, the scientific establishment has become highly corrupt in many areas and nowhere more spectacularly than in biomedicine, in which conflicts of interest are normalized and outright fraud abounds, which was never clearer than during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it awakened millions to how corrupt Western medicine has become.

Make no mistake: my work is all about helping manifest what I call the Fifth Epoch, which is a world of abundance and love, not the scarcity and fear that dominate today’s world. Brian developed a comprehensive perspective, and he promoted a framework that he called the Four Cultures of the Phoenix. While Brian respected the efforts of those that he called Truth Seekers, Deep Ecologists, and Pragmatists, he thought that they all had limitations in their perspectives that only Spiritualists could overcome.

My jury has long been out on whether materialists could develop the comprehensive perspectives that an effort like mine needs, but Brian was probably right, and they can’t. They usually become what I call Level 3s, as they deny and dismiss free energy’s possibility on the “laws of physics” objection, and they dismiss evidence of organized suppression as a “conspiracy theory.” As Brian said, there are no laws of physics. We only have theories, and to even use “law” invokes religion, not science. My friend was kidnapped and shown antigravity technology. In that light, the so-called Law of Gravity becomes something else: an incomplete theory. I lived through the organized suppression that those people so blithely dismiss.

I recently made posts on some of my paranormal experiences, scientific evidence of the paranormal, and my spiritual influences, which provide a glimpse of how I arrived at my perspective and approach to manifesting the Fifth Epoch, which follows.

According to orthodox physics and cosmology, our universe is nothing but energy. I’ll buy that, and love is the energy of Creation. The journey of life on Earth and the human journey is basically an energy story. We all live forever, and in the Creator’s eyes, the worst of the worst of us is little more than a child at play.

Physical reality is the lowest plane of Creation, and lessons can be learned here that cannot be learned anyplace else, which are largely related to having physical bodies and taking care of them. Humans are social animals, and social animals are social because sociality helps a society’s members survive and reproduce, which are biological imperatives. The biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence.

The issue of serving our needs or serving the needs of others is the crux of our spiritual evolution. A tiny fraction of humanity has made self-servingness a science, and they go by various terms such as psychopaths, sociopaths, and narcissists. I also call them dark pathers. The dark path is a valid path of a soul’s learning, but it is ultimately delusional. The dark path will not lead back to the godhead, but the dark path is not forever.

Going back to gorillas, all African ape societies have been dominated by males, because they are larger and stronger than females. An encouraging exception is bonobos. Women have a biological advantage in being other-serving, with their wombs and breasts. Dark pathers are predominantly men. Men commit about 90% of all murders on Earth, and they soon rose to dominate all early civilizations, in a new social role called elites.

Early civilizations were highly unstable, and rising and falling empires have characterized humanity for the past several thousand years. I recently wrote about a pupil’s work, and he wrote about the Byzantine Empire and its eventual conquest by the Ottomans, which triggered Europe’s conquest of humanity. My sense is that elites could not begin to think in global terms until that global conquest began, and the rise of global elites began then.

The global elites that I refer to are not American presidents, billionaires, and the like, whom I call retail elites. What I call retail politics happens down the hierarchy of power on Earth a ways. The sitting American president is a puppet, and no politicians on Earth effectively address our existential risks; that is not their job.

The global elites that we encountered are invisible to the public because that is good for business, and they control the world economy. As I wrote in my previous post, humanity’s survival is in no way guaranteed.

I was involved with five mass-movement energy efforts before I finally learned my lesson. My last one was more than 20 years ago, and I have been doing something else ever since. The arrival of those sequestered technologies that my friend witnessed for public awareness and use would usher in a new Epoch of the human journey, which I call the Fifth Epoch, which is a world of abundance. That arrival will be the biggest event in the human journey. I have survived, witnessed, and heard of the many paths of failure for this Epochal task, and I am trying something different. As my mentor Seth said, the means become the ends, and every step toward an ideal needs to be worthy of it. The so-called zero-point field may be divine in nature, and galactic civilizations without sufficiently benevolent intentions either won’t access it or not for long.

I have a plan for manifesting the Fifth Epoch, and I know who I am looking for. My work is intended to help them develop the comprehensive perspectives that I think are needed for this task. Otherwise, they get lost in the weeds, disappear down rabbit holes to nowhere, and the like. My plan, which I call the love and enlightenment approach, will work, if I can find the people for it and help train them.