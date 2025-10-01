Today, Jane Goodall died while on a speaking tour, in Los Angeles. She was 91. In 2010, Howard Zinn also died in LA while on a speaking tour. He was 87. The great ones are like that: active until they drop. I watched the National Geographic documentary on Goodall and chimps in the 1960s. She was a path-breaking scientist, including paving the way for women scientists.

Goodall was the first scientist to observe an animal use a tool, and her mentor Louis Leakey replied to her finding with: “Now we must redefine tool, redefine man, or accept chimpanzees as human.”

Chimps have long been a central topic of my writings, as studying them has shed a great deal of light on humanity. Richard Wrangham began his extraordinary career while working for Goodall. Frans de Waal, who died last year, had long been one of my favorite writers. I have female relatives who studied great apes in the wild, and one of them knew Goodall. The entire field of great-ape studies owes a great debt to Goodall. If humanity does not drive chimps to extinction, Goodall will have played an important part of that.

Goodall was not just a scientist, but she was a passionate activist, particularly regarding Earth’s environment. Her efforts led to the planting of millions of trees, as she tried to protect Earth’s forests. She also had great optimism about the human future. She was as much of a secular saint as I ever heard of.

Her passing marks the end of an era. R.I.P. Jane.