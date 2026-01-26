I discovered that Michael Parenti died on Saturday. I wrote about Parenti less than two weeks ago, while discussing his disagreements with Noam Chomsky. Ed Herman, Howard Zinn, Chomsky, and Parenti were my giants of the left. I interacted with Zinn, Herman, and Chomsky, and considered them my uncles, as I learned at their scholarly feet. Ed even signed an email or two to me as “Uncle Ed,” to my eternal amusement. A decade ago, I sent an email to “Uncle Mike,” but I did not hear back. I think that he was into his dementia years by then. His passing is one more marker of the end of an era, which will be complete when Noam dies.

I first read Parenti’s work in Lies of our Times, which Ed edited and Noam contributed to. I eventually read several of Parenti’s books. His book on the dismantling of Yugoslavia was a devastating read. Because I know that JFK was taken out in a conspiracy, Parenti’s writings on the JFK hit (1, 2) stood out amongst virtually the entire left. Ed was also OK with a conspiracy, but those two were about it on the left that I ever saw (and Sam Husseini, who tries to bridge the left/right gap).

I am only somewhat familiar with Parenti’s analytics on communism/socialism/fascism/capitalism, and here is a nice review of his book on those topics. As I have stated plenty before, Fuller had the best take on politics that I saw, as all political stripes were primarily about slicing up the loaf of scarcity. I recently wrote on the limits of politics. The only solution is abundance, and as can be seen in that review article, Marx and Engels knew that socialism could only work in a world of abundance. I have long written that Marx wrote before there was a science of energy, and that if he was alive today, his work might resemble mine, less the coercion, which is a product of scarcity and the brutality of the times that he lived in.

With my Epochal framework, I see the past 300 years as transitional to the Fourth (AKA industrial) Epoch, and all the ways of slicing up the loaf of scarcity are just coming to grips with the dramatic changes of industrialization. The arrival of free energy makes it all moot, and I think that Marx would have understood that. It is too bad that the left can’t really wrap its mind around free energy. Yesterday, I watched an interview with Steven Greer, and for all of his limitations, he covers vital territory that the left can’t touch, including the members of my Mount Rushmore of the American left.

RIP, Uncle Mike. You are missed.