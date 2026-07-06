The video of this post is here.

My pupil Serg will soon put up his latest. He saves his best for last in his posts, when he directly addresses my work, and his latest has inspired a series of posts, which start with this one. Serg compares my “choir” concept to what he has encountered on the left, mainly Marxists of one stripe or another. Serg compares my approach to Italian communists, among others, and concluded that we took different paths to end up in the same vicinity, as far as an effort that can work. I know that my approach will work, if I can find the people for it.

I came to my approach through the fires of my adventures and those of my fellow travelers, not via theory or academic work. I have done something similar in the past, but this will focus on how I came to my choir approach, step by step, by each learning experience. I hope that it becomes evident that every step was toward my goal, which was a far better world than what we live in today. Mental horsepower definitely played a role, but it was my Boy Scout nature, above all, which was responsible for my taking the path that I did.

I was trained to be a scientist from the cradle, but I was raised fairly normally until that fateful day in 1970 when my mother told me that the cornflakes that I was eating were bad for my health. Thus began my journey on the fringes. Our family changed its diet from processed food to whole food, which resulted in a health miracle for my father. He told everybody who would listen, but the only person outside of our household who tried it was one of my father’s coworkers, who also had a health miracle. Everybody else either politely listened and went about their business or openly disparaged it as

“that fresh crap” and other epithets. I was made fun of over my diet for the rest of my pre-collegiate school days. A woman in our neighborhood embraced certain death over changing her diet, which she knew was killing her. I later learned that that was normal, at the same time that I learned that the book that inspired our dietary change was banned in the USA for being contrary to medical dogma. It turned out that the book’s advice was right, medical dogma was wrong, and that banned book’s advice forms orthodoxy’s first line of defense today for circulatory disease. I am surprised that I lived to see that.

The year 1974 was a watershed for me. My first professional mentor’s engine began making the news, which gave me my first energy dreams, my parents sent me to Europe for two months that summer, but the most important event was taking a meditation course that December, which gave me my first paranormal experiences. I would never see the world the same way after that. I did not know it at the time, but it ruined me as a scientist before my career ever began. I could never drink the Kool-Aid of the materialism that guides most scientists. Five years later, Brian O’Leary, who sipped sherry at his soft berth at Princeton as his colleagues ridiculed any and all accounts of the paranormal, had a nearly identical experience to mine while performing the same exercise, which ruined his scientific career. Those events set our lives on a collision course.

During my second year of college, I had my first existential crisis when I decided that a career in chemistry was not for me, and a desperate prayer was answered, which changed my studies from science to business. I then embarked on eight years of idealism and disillusionment, getting record test scores, asking naïve questions, and eventually realizing that my profession was worthless. I was thrust into an urban hell to begin my career, and the more that I learned about our world, the more that I wanted to end it.

I read the newspaper every day since age nine, but during my days in Los Angeles, I subscribed to Christian Science Monitor, looking for something a little more thoughtful. My years in Los Angeles were my life’s unhappiest and I developed a drinking problem (drinking was part of the job). One day in early 1986, I felt trapped in my career and Los Angeles, and for the second and so far last time in my life, I made a desperate prayer, which was again answered. That time, the voice told me to move to Seattle, a thousand miles away. Ten days later, I was interviewing at Dennis Lee’s company, when my adventures really began. Even I sometimes have a hard time believing that it happened like that.

At that stage of my life, what I had I learned, particularly regarding my eventual choir concept? The lessons were many, but most of them were early versions that became much more developed in subsequent years. Those lessons included:

1. As an idealist, I was somewhat of a freak. Those reactions to our family’s dietary changes seem to have been the first time that I was aware of that. Few people really wanted to know about it. I had developed a fasting regimen since age 17, and almost nobody else in my life could even fathom it, as they considered it the height of strangeness. I began questioning my professional indoctrination immediately after college, but none of my colleagues wanted to hear it.

2. Our world was unlivable in places. My days in Skid Row Los Angeles drove that home to me, but I was also aware of famine in Africa and other catastrophes around the world. I was oblivious to the USA’s imperial behavior in those days, and other contributors to the situation.

3. I was not pursuing my teenage energy dream. That looked further away than ever when I made that second desperate prayer, and it was one more source of anguish.

I had many lessons ahead of me, but those ones set the stage for what came next.