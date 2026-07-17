The video of this post is here.

When I found the evidence that sealed it for me on the Moon landings – they happened as popularly presented – it began my collaborations with Brian O’Leary. In August, 2001, we stood in the California governor’s office, as Brian tried to interest California officials in free energy, and we were nearly run out of town. Brian and I had our epic note-trading session that day. The 9/11 terror attacks happened the next month, and for the next year, I was busy finishing my website. I withdrew from public interaction, Professor Wayne’s death hit me hard, and then I had a front-row seat for the drumbeat for the invasion of Iraq, which is the crime of the 21st century so far. It was one of the most emotionally agonizing times of my life.

In late 2002, one of Bucky Fuller’s pupils called me a comprehensivist and I did not know what he meant. He had me read some of Fuller’s work, and the lightbulb finally went on for me. I read Fuller’s work in January, 2003, soon before I read an article by Richard Heinberg, which was my introduction to Peak Oilers. Heinberg soon published his first Peak Oil book, which I avidly read. I then resumed my science studies in earnest, and Fuller and Heinberg get credit for initiating it.

A New Age activist promoted my work at the time. She knew Heinberg and introduced us. Heinberg mentioned Sparky Sweet in his book and seemed interested in free energy, but he also quasi-ridiculed it. I contacted Heinberg, but I soon realized that his interest in free energy was feigned, as all that he could do was beat the drums of doom. That was when I began wondering if people were addicted to scarcity.

A month or so after my interaction with Heinberg, Brian asked me to help him co-found what became known as the New Energy Movement (“NEM”). I have already written on that ordeal at length, so I will keep it short. The other NEM board members immediately began allying with people that I knew were dishonest, and none of them understood my objection. Only a gathering of saints has a prayer in that milieu, and when I saw them allying with criminals to start off, I wanted out. Our first speaker to commit to our conference was murdered a few days after he committed, and Brian immediately began planning his move to South America. Brian begged me to stay until the conference, and I did. I poured $17,000 of my money into NEM before I bowed out. I had no contact with anybody at NEM for years afterward. The other NEM board members soon kicked Brian out of NEM. It was not the first time that Brian was kicked out of an organization that he founded. The decline after Brian and I left NEM was grotesque, as one of Brian’s chief assailants ran the organization while he defended the leading free-energy skeptic, who stalked me on the Internet for a decade. That assailant of Brian is in prison today for child molestation, NEM seems to exist in name only today, and it can’t even get the country right where Brian lived his last years.

During my NEM days, as we tried to get Brian onto shows and into venues to promote his message, Brian was totally shut out while Heinberg was a celebrity in left circles with his drumbeat of doom. In his last years, Brian was beside himself on how free energy was a forbidden topic in all “progressive” circles.

I worked 60-hour weeks at my day job and only occasionally wrote an essay (these essays (1, 2) are largely from those years). I spent the month of July, 2006, interacting with Richard Stallman, who was a classic instance of what I call Level 3 awareness of the free energy issue, which is where most scientists end up. They dismiss free energy “contrary to the laws of physics,” and they dismiss evidence of organized suppression as a “conspiracy theory.”

As I wrote this post, my forum was targeted by denial-of-service attacks. I had over 130,000 “users” at one time on my forum as I wrote this post, as somebody is trying to ensure that my work is not read. This is simply a new form of censorship, which I am all too familiar with. Since my assailants can’t troll as in the past, preventing my work from being read is the next best thing. I have had the denial-of-service attackers blocked in the past, but they have a global reach and attack from different nations.

Dennis Lee arrived at my home to invite me to the White House in August, 2006. That was the final event that saw my wife once again insist that I get trauma therapy. I did, and the clouds finally parted on my monster of a midlife crisis. Sometime in 2007, I contacted Brian, and about the first thing that he did was complain to me about how he had been kicked out of NEM. His influence led to my first public interview in early 2008, and this essay, inspired by an activist in Brian’s circle, brought Brian back into my life, and we had a joint interview with Bill Ryan and Kerry Cassidy the next year. Brian then enlisted my help in approaching the Department of Energy (“DOE”), and we co-authored this proposal, at the same time that Dennis was being banned from the energy industry in the USA. Twelve years earlier, I carried Dennis’s spears with the DOE. Brian had a heart attack the next year, I knew that the end was near, and I became his biographer. Brian died in 2011, with his life shortened by his adventures, courtesy of the spooks. The closest that Brian came to publicly disclosing that event was in his last book.

Dennis repeatedly tried a right-wing populist approach, while Brian tried a left-wing populist approach. All were spectacular failures, and they permanently cured me of the mass-movement approach. They simply do not aim high enough. Dennis had his companies stolen repeatedly, while Brian got kicked out of the organizations that he founded. I am only hitting the “highlights” of those efforts. Dennis, Wayne, and Brian head my pantheon. The voice in my head led me directly to Dennis and Wayne, and my life and Brian’s had many overlaps before our fateful meeting, which I am sure that my “friends” also orchestrated.

After several years of no contact with the public, I began joining forums where I saw my work being discussed. Not only did trolls swarm wherever I appeared, but so did my “skeptical” stalker. They allayed with forum admins to kick me or chase me out of those forums. After several such episodes, I decided that I would only participate in my own forum, and with an exception or two, that has been my practice for the past 20 years. Bill Ryan learned similar lessons to mine and mounted his Avalon forum, which does not allow trolling. I have been there since 2011.

When I resumed my scientific studies in 2003, I was able to do it with popularized science, which is plenty for the work that I do and for the people that I seek. People do not need to be professional scientists or mathematicians to understand my work. I sometimes study specialist literature, but that requires a bit of a learning curve, especially around the technical jargon. I try to avoid technical jargon in my work.

I studied many branches of science as I honed my comprehensive perspective. I indulged my first scientific love: paleology, which is the study of Earth’s ancient past. I went back to the beginning of the universe, the beginning of our solar system, the beginnings of life on Earth, complex life, the migration of animals to land, the rise of vertebrates, dinosaurs, mammals, primates, apes, and humanity. Writing was invented about 5,000 years ago, so historians have something to work with since then. But the best histories today also use physical evidence of various kinds, such as artifacts, DNA, geological and climate studies, etc. The rise of interdisciplinary efforts has been one of the most auspicious trends in science and scholarship, which was often overspecialized. More scientists and scholars think comprehensively than ever before.

Several things happened as I developed a deeper comprehensive perspective. One was that it became clear how untenable Velikovsky’s work was. The idea that Venus was born in an eruption from Jupiter, or that planetary near misses were responsible for Biblical events, became ludicrous ideas to me, not taken seriously by any astronomer on Earth. I did not study the megafauna extinctions to prove Velikovsky’s catastrophic scenarios wrong, but his explanation was even less tenable than the climate-change explanation that scientists have long promoted. I soon realized that those scientists were defending their in-group: humanity. An almost identical delusion was the idea that the human journey was peaceful and in harmony with nature until the rise of agriculture and civilization. Those ideas became academic dogmas that are still influential today, although the evidence increasingly does not support them and most scientists finally broke ranks. I have called those related delusions variations of the “Anything But Homo Sapiens” hypothesis (“ABHS”).

Scientists are human, too, and the scientific ideal is rarely, if ever, achieved, just like there is no real free press, free market, or democracy. They are largely illusions, and reality can become the opposite of them. Robber barons even influenced the course of astronomy, and political-economic situations have influenced and even corrupted all branches of science, to one degree or another. I saw it particularly in biomedical science, which even the defenders of science call its flimsiest and most corrupt branch, and the medical racket was in our faces like never before during the COVID-19 pandemic. The assault by “skeptics” and scientists on paranormal phenomena is a big black mark against today’s scientists, as they try to wipe out any threat to their sherry-sipping worldviews.

But I eventually learned that all political stripes have their self-serving dogmas that are impervious to the evidence. The elevation of ideology over reality seems to be a human universal, with very few exceptions, which is partly what makes my task so difficult.

Three years in row, beginning in 2005, I visited James Gilliland’s ranch near Mount Adams to watch UFOs fly over and I was never disappointed. Whatever those lights in the sky were, they seemed to interact with James’s and my minds. James had many amazing stories to tell.

While I resumed my science studies in 2003, it was not until my midlife crisis ended in 2006 that began studying in earnest for what became my lifetime’s most ambitious essay, which took me a year to write, in 2013-2014.

According to modern cosmology and physics, our universe is nothing but energy, and as I performed my studies, the energy issue continually arose. When I wrote “Energy and the Human Journey,” in 2013-2014, I also largely updated the rest of my essays. But when I began to update my energy racket essay, which I first wrote around 2001, I let the early chapters stand, as a reflection of my thinking back then. When I reread it, twelve years later, I was surprised that my understanding of many issues. I had a very good idea of the potential of free energy when I became Dennis Lee’s partner in 1987, but when I reread those chapters, I was surprised at my level of understanding, and even then I was on my way to what became my Epochal framework of the human journey. I wrote the “big picture” section of Brian’s and my proposal to the DOE in 2009. This essay was published in 2010, and this section of it is really close to what became my Epochal framework. I did not settle on my five Epochs until around when I began to write Energy and the Human Journey.

Peter Ward is my favorite paleologist, and not because he taught at the University of Washington. He was the leading popularizer of paleology that I read. I have a dozen of his books. I contacted him in 2014, to get his permission to reproduce a graphic from one of his books. He not only gave his approval within an hour of my emailing him out of the blue (when I wasn’t sure that I would hear back at all), but he spent hours reading my essay called it one of the best efforts that he ever saw on summarizing the journey of life on Earth. That was an amazing response, and it told me that I was at least doing a competent job of it. I was not asking my readers to read mediocre work that could be seen as a continuation of a childhood passion. It is an important part of my work.

A major point of my work is to help my readers think in energy terms about events and trends that are often not seen like that. As I wrote “Energy and the Human Journey,” the contrast of the Epochs became ever clearer. Each Epoch was based on its energy practices, without which the Epochs would have never come to pass. From stone tools to the control of fire to the megafauna that fueled the human expansion across Earth to the forests and soils that powered the agrarian (Third) Epoch to the fossil fuels that made our industrial (Fourth) Epoch possible and still fuels it, it was one energy source after another. Each Epoch was also so radically different from what came before that nobody ever saw the new Epoch coming, and people of each Epoch had a hard time imagining the previous Epoch.

I first sketched what I came to call the Fifth Epoch in my “visions” essay, written in 2002. My chapter in “Energy and the Human Journey” was a more comprehensive version, which reflected the dozen years of study since 2002. Two years ago, I published a book preview, which had a brief description of the Fifth Epoch, and it reflected the decade of study since I wrote “Energy and the Human Journey.”

Going back to my first hearing about Sparky Sweet in 1990, it was evident that making free-energy technology is not that difficult. If Sparky could make prototypes in his homemade lab, it can’t be that technically difficult. Mark Comings made one in a basement in days. In Steven Greer’s The Lost Century, he discussed several free-energy inventors, including Sparky. Greer also discussed what he called “Crazy Inventor Syndrome.” I have long called it “inventoritis.” Inventors are part of the problem, in their greed, delusions of grandeur, etc. As I learned during my days with Dennis, then the problem becomes the “supporters” who want to steal it.

As Brian tried to educate the public about in his last years, a working prototype in a garage is a long way from something that the public can use. The Fifth Epoch won’t arrive via garages and workshops. This is an industrial project, but it is a comparatively small one. That is why the organized suppression has been so vigilant, strangling efforts in their cradles. What my friend saw in his underground technology show is the 35th generation or so of what Sparky developed, but first-generation technology is plenty to usher in the Fifth Epoch.

I have long discussed the many paths of failure for this Epochal task. But the biggest obstacle of all is a sleepwalking public that is completely ignorant of what is happening, and they almost always react with denial and fear if the subject is broached. The global elite could not ask for any more. The greatest triumph of the global elite today is making the Fifth Epoch unimaginable. We can’t pursue something that we can’t even imagine. So, my work is all about making it imaginable, making it clear that those sequestered and suppressed exotic technologies are the key to it (it won’t happen without it), and what the potential is if those technologies were safely used by the public: a new Epoch, and one in which scarcity is permanently abolished. No more poverty, war, environmental destruction, disease, etc. New horizons of the human potential will come into view, and I think that we will see a new type of human. To his credit, Greer knows that the arrival of the Fifth Epoch ends the world as we know it, but nobody will miss it.

I lived through the agonies of the businessman’s and mass-movement approaches and became aware of the many failed approaches. To one degree or another, those failed approached were rooted in scarcity and fear, which sowed the seeds of their failure. As Seth said, the means become the ends, and that for an idealistic effort to succeed, every step has to be worthy of the goal. My spiritual background is largely why I survived my journey.

People often deny the transformative effects of free energy and argue that evil-minded elites will always run things, that free energy will just mean more wars, destruction, the strip-mining of Earth. Brian noted that bizarre schism, of the Utopians verse the end-of-the-worlders over the free-energy issue. I have discussed many easily predictable effects of the arrival of free energy. I understand caution and making it safe, but all that the end-of-the-worlders can see is catastrophe, and they are impervious to any other discussion, as scarcity and fear dominate their perspectives, even when the arrival of free energy would mean a world of abundance. They are stuck in their paradigm. They won’t begin to understand until the Fifth Epoch arrives, but that goes for the vast majority of humanity, and that is normal.

Long ago, I knew who I was looking for:

1. They care;

2. They awakened;

3. They were scientifically literate – at least enough to understand my work.

Brian thought that only “spiritualists” could anchor a successful effort, and he was probably right. I never saw a materialist who truly understood, as their faith stunted their awareness (or their stunted awareness is why they chose that faith). Brian called for a new science that was liberated from materialism and other limitations.

It took the NEM disaster to finally cure me of mass-movement approaches, and I was on my way to my “choir” idea after that. My approach really has not changed since then, and I have spent the past 36 years making my material worthy of the interest of the people that I seek. The Internet is the best medium that I have, but it is still quite limited. Few people are courageous enough to be real people on the Internet, and some of it is understandable, but that is a minimal level of courage that my effort required. The choir cannot be comprised of the anonymous, which is one reason why it is so small today.

In summary, what did I learn from 2002 to 2014?

1. Energy is name of the game in our universe, as our universe is nothing but energy, and energy is the central concern for all life on Earth and the human journey. This became far clearer to me in those years of study.

2. A successful free-energy effort has to aim far higher than the mass-movement mentality, capitalist approaches, inventors as the key, retail politics, and other doomed approaches. Otherwise, the efforts soon collapse and organized suppression is brought to bear on any efforts with promise, which such efforts easily fall prey to.

3. My shorthand for the people that I seek is “disillusioned idealist.” Any idealists who go forth in the world, pursuing their ideals, will become disillusioned, which woke them up. People can only awaken from experience, and the idealists that I seek already had their hearts in the right place. I cannot help anybody achieve those qualities, without which my effort cannot succeed.

4. Those disillusioned idealists likely need to have graduated beyond materialism. I am very willing to have a materialist who can envision the Fifth Epoch, but I never met one, and Brian was likely right, that they can’t.

5. The members of a successful effort, for the kind that I have in mind, need to be scientifically literate, but no more than is necessary to understand my work, which is based on popularized science. It is not a heavy intellectual lift, but it is not negligible.

6. Only people with those qualities can achieve the comprehensive perspectives that my effort requires. Anything less, then people get lost in the weeds, jump down rabbit holes to nowhere, and the like, as the fringes are filled with rubbish. I see it all the time. This is not easy terrain to navigate.

That is how I came to my approach, during my bizarre journey since my teenage dreams. If I can find the people for it, it will work. The past dozen years since then has not changed my approach, and a pupil has been hitting the notes lately. But the learning never ends, and the next post will be on how the past dozen years have gone for me and my approach.