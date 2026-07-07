The video of this post is here.

I have written at great length on my ride with Dennis Lee, and I do not plan to revisit it in much detail in this series. That morning, when that recruiter told me to be ready for a an interview that afternoon at a “solar company,” it was like a lightning bolt hit me, and in that instant, I knew why that voice in my head told me to move to Seattle. The lightning bolt still reverberates, more than 40 years later. The day that I met Dennis, I heard him speak in front of several hundred people and camera crews as he announced his intention to compete with the electric companies. On the walk back to my grandparents’ home after Dennis’s speech, I was kind of dazed by what I had walked into. I ended up working for free for months, reconstructing the company’s records. But I was exhilarated, and thought that I was surrounded by people who cared about the effort’s goals.

From the day that I met Dennis, I could call my learning curve slow in ways, as I would experience events but not understand what I seeing until later, sometimes many years later. For instance, when the news clip lied about the company, I didn’t really understand what had happened. I didn’t appreciate it until much later, when I began understanding how brilliant Dennis’s marketing program was.

Dennis told me about how his employee had died because of the hit man from the Bonneville Power Administration, which was a sobering moment during my Seattle days.

When I watched Dennis’s company get stolen, in a theft engineered by my boss on behalf of Mormon grifters, I didn’t learn until nearly 20 years later that the global elite were likely involved. Watching Dennis’s employees cheer the theft of Dennis’s company was my first big awakening moment during my ride with Dennis. My second big moment came soon afterward, as I watched several groups fight over the company’s carcass.

I began waking up fast. Dennis initially tried to talk me out of following him to Boston, but my persistence won him over. When I arrived, Dennis had recently finished making many hours of video for an heiress, which I watched, as Dennis told his story. It was highly informative, and I began to understand Dennis’s surreal journey.

Soon after I arrived in Boston, Dennis had me call the inventor who was with him in Seattle. That inventor yelled at me and tried to extort money from us the next year. The family who took in Dennis’s family treated Dennis like some wayward salesman. Within two months of my arrival, I was Dennis’s partner. That family fought Dennis the entire way.

What did I learn between the time that the voice told me to move to Seattle and the day that I became Dennis’s partner? I learned quite a bit, but I will still quite naïve, as Dennis’s wife said when I became his partner. As I mentioned, those lessons were learned in stages, often over many years, but here are some key lessons that I learned or began learning during those days.

1. The level of personal integrity in the general population was far lower than I had previously believed. I was well on the way to learning my journey’s primary lesson.

2. Even in seemingly idealistic organizations, nearly everybody was primarily there to serve their self-interest. The theft of Dennis’s company unmasked the motivation of many people to me, but it was only a gentle prelude.

3. Inventors did not belong on the pedestal that I had set them on. I was in the early stages of that realization then, and it was one of the last delusions that I shed during my journey with Dennis. Creativity does not confer integrity.

4. The media was not devoted to the pursuit of the truth. That lesson would eventually be driven home very forcefully, but that was when I began to learn it.

5. Our society operates very differently from how it is popularly presented. Once again, it was the early stage of that lesson for me. Dennis should have been dead many times over by the time that I met him. If it was not gangsters trying to steal his companies and kill him, it was his business associates and vested interests. I was beginning to see the real world of capitalism in action and began to learn that the American legal system did not operate anything like it is popularly presented. It is essentially a weapon of elites to keep the masses subjugated, but the harsh lessons were still ahead of me.

This series of posts is about how I came to my idea of a “choir.” These were the early days of my awakening, and the two years after I chased Dennis to Boston was the steepest learning curve of my life.