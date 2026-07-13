From Substack:

The video of this post is here.

In June, 1987, I drove a truck with all of our company’s assets in it to my home town of Ventura, California. On the way from Boston, we stopped at Amway’s headquarters in Michigan, where they tested a system that that salesman in Boston, who got his family involved, broke. Amway declined involvement based on one broken system (it only got a COP of 3 or 4, when it should have gotten a 10 that day). Dennis and his family went back to Dennis’s home town of Yakima, Washington, where his father was dying. After Dennis said his goodbyes, they came to Ventura, where I soon lived with them again.

Wayne handed Dennis the $40K that he had raised, and Dennis asked me if I had any more friends like that. Wayne and I were the only two investors that Dennis ever had who did not try to control him. We soon rented a facility, Dennis ran his usual ads for salesmen (when I likely heard the fate of the company that stole my mentor’s engine), and he ran an ad in USA Today, offering to sell informational kits on how to build, sell, and install his heat pump. Checks began pouring in from around the USA, and I was soon working 70-hour weeks again. I have not seen that kind of explosive growth before or since. We went from a few volunteers to 40 employees in two months, and we had to rent an additional building.

Just as we began taking off, a few attempts were made to steal our company. By that time, I had witnessed or heard of several attempts to steal our companies, and I had only been with Dennis a little over a year. I told Dennis how shocking it was to witness those theft attempts, and Dennis replied that the first 50 times he saw it, he was shocked, too. It was an example of how my lessons kept building on themselves. In my previous post in this series, I mentioned the quasi-criminal entrepreneurial waters in the USA, and I was beginning to get both barrels of it.

My mentor came aboard with his idea to marry his engine with Dennis’s heat pump panels to do free energy, and we began to build a prototype of it. Then Victor Fischer came aboard on New Year’s Day, 1988, with his own hydraulic heat engine, and Dennis was going stratospheric. Then came the raid. When the sheriff’s deputies stole our technical material in the raid, it announced their criminality. This happened only a few miles from where I was raised, and even though I suspected that something was coming, it was still a shock, and it rapidly began going downhill for me. Operating with no records was only part of the fun of those days.

I left the operation by May, when Dennis got the billion-dollar offer from the CIA to fold the operation, which I did not learn about until I read it in Dennis’s book eight years later. It was no big surprise when I learned it. I had recently heard Ron Waugh’s story. They just add zeroes when they need to.

Then came the arrest, and my nightmare truly began. The turning point of my life was several months later, during my day on the witness stand, when the prosecution tried to intimidate me as I testified. I was in Kangaroo Court, and I never saw the world the same way after that day. The lowest part of my journey was the next month, and I got over it and sacrificed my life to bust Dennis out of jail, which worked, in the biggest miracle that I ever witnessed. The next year was almost fun. I worked at a medical lab in LA, which corrupt officials and the media tried to put out of business. I was bearing the brunt of the energy and medical rackets at the same time, as if my unseen “friends” wanted to make sure that I got the message. My money hired the USA’s leading Constitutionalist attorney, and we had the spectacle of a prosecutorial misconduct hearing, before the judge took Dennis’s attorney hostage, to force Dennis to plead guilty to not filing a form. That was his “crime,” when all was said and done. The officials tried to get Dennis murdered by the inmates, but Dennis is the Indiana Jones of Free Energy, and is hard to kill. He got “lucky,” and only got broken fingers and teeth knocked out.

We heard from Dennis’s attorney that the CEO of the local electric company ordered the hit on us, but he was likely following orders himself. I left my home town soon after getting married in 1990, and I was thoroughly radicalized. So, what did I learn through all of that? Those four years with Dennis comprised the steepest learning curve of my life, and the lessons were legion. The lessons never end, and many of my early lessons were simply expanded over the years, as more facets became evident.

I have written about the lessons that I learned many times, and they inform my efforts today. Those lessons include:

1. Personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity. I resisted that lesson, every step of the way, until it was beaten into my head in no uncertain terms. It included the betrayals and attacks by friends and family, business associates, and the criminality of the media and corrupt officials. In every direction I looked, it was low integrity and criminality, but there were also beacons in the darkness, and Dennis and Wayne above all others (and their ever-faithful wives).

2. Personal integrity is the world’s most precious commodity. A handful of us stood up against surreal corruption and lived to try again. Saints such as Wayne are very few and far between, but they represent the best of humanity, and those overgrown Boy and Girl Scouts may be humanity’s only hope.

3. The global elite are very real, as is their organized suppression. This was one of those lessons that I learned over many years, beginning with the Seattle events, continuing with the Boston events, and culminating with the nightmare in Ventura. In the years since then, trading notes with people such as Brian O’Leary, Mark Comings, and many others in the free-energy field, receiving Steven Greer’s reporting, and so on, painted the picture that I see of that situation, but we only met their minions, even when that dissident faction kidnapped my friend for his underground technology show. Nearly all of the organized suppression is structural in nature, not conspiratorial, around my 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity ratio.

4. Free energy and related technologies are very real. Soon before leaving Ventura, I heard about Sparky Sweet, who had the goods. That was the first time that I had heard of undeniable free-energy technology. Several years later, my friend told me about his underground technology show. Several years after that, I saw Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses describe the same technologies that my friend saw. When I told Brian about my friend’s show, Brian was not even surprised, and replied with, “He got a show from the spooks.” In the circles that I eventually ran in, that show was not big news.

5. John Kennedy was not killed by Lee Harvey Oswald. I knew it as soon as I read it in Gary Wean’s book, but it was another 12 years before I went public with my findings. The declassification of Operation Northwoods should have removed all reasonable doubt about Gary’s story, but his account is still largely dismissed and denied in the USA, even by assassination researchers. Sitting presidents have been outright puppets ever since. If the world’s most powerful politician is a puppet, what politician isn’t? That is one of the reasons why I know that what I call retail politics will be no help for a free-energy effort.

6. Inventors are not the answer. This was one of my delusions that it took me the longest to shed, because of how I was raised. Inventors are a small part of the puzzle.

7. The businessman’s approach to free energy will not work. This one I had pretty much learned by 1990, but it took another stint with Dennis to make it crystal clear to me.

8. No nation has the right stuff for this Epochal task. This is a universal condition of humanity, and the global elite truly have a global reach.

9. The mass movement mentality will not work for this. I had to be involved with five mass-movements before I finally realized how unworkable that approach was. I had lived through three of them by then, and two more were ahead of me.

10. The media is a lie factory. Enough said on that for now.

11. A successful effort will need to be grounded in love and the truth. Once again, I had largely learned that by 1990, and it became clearer over the years since then.

12. The global elite are fractured, and their interventions are relatively modest. I still did not know that there was a global elite by that time, but I soon began to understand it. The conspiracist literature that I encountered was focused on Rockefellers, Rothschilds, and the like, but they are not at the top. That underground technology show was given by a dissident faction of the global elite, and I saw that we do most of the dirty work of the global elite, gratis, in our lack of integrity and sentience. The global elite really do not have to work that hard at it, not for controlling a planet.

13. The fringes are filled with rubbish, but there is also gold there, if you know where to look. It is not 100% rubbish, not by a long shot, but I saw the stunted perspectives of conspiracists, scientists, and how easily led astray the scientifically illiterate were. The fringes are a minefield, and I have spent most a lifetime navigating them. The masses exercise very little discernment, and even back then, I saw people jump down rabbit holes to nowhere, and I constantly see it to this day.

To one degree or another, I had learned those lessons by 1990, when my days of study began in earnest. My lifetime’s greatest learning curve ended when I left Ventura, and my views have not greatly changed since then. More lessons were ahead of me, but my big lessons were learned by 1990 and everything since then has been relatively minor.