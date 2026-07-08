The video of this post is here.

As I stated in my previous post, soon after I arrived in Boston, I watched 20 hours or so of videotape of Dennis, as he told his life’s story. Two months later, when I became his partner, Dennis began to see me as the heir apparent, although he was rarely very explicit about it. During that winter in early 1987, I stayed up with Dennis late into the evenings as he watched TV, and he told me about his life and many topics related to his efforts. Like my mentor, Dennis was a world-class genius, and I happily learned at his feet.

Dennis got his first free-energy idea the day after I arrived, as we watched electricity being generated by hot water. It would not be until years later, when I began studying thermodynamics, that I really began to appreciate that Dennis had the world’s best heating system, and that what happened in Seattle was the greatest run ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace. Those realizations were largely ahead of me, and I soon brought out my mentor, to see if Dennis really was onto something. Several months later, my mentor proposed to marry the panels of Dennis’s heat pump with his engine to make free energy. Then the boom was lowered on us, but I get ahead of myself.

As I mentioned in the previous post, it took a generation for me to realize that the global elite were likely involved in the Seattle events. They got involved in Boston, but once again, it took me many years to realize it. When some non-descript businessmen arrived at our office and offered us $10 million for Dennis’s idea in the spring of 1987, I did not realize that it was an offer from the global elite until I heard Tom Bearden talk about it in 1998. Ten million dollars was the going rate in those days.

But another series of events was stranger in ways. It happened a few times between the time that I became Dennis’s partner and his arrest. They were encouraging phone calls in the night, made anonymously. I eventually came to believe that it was the so-called “White Hat” faction of the global elite. It was likely a similar faction that gave my friend an underground exotic technology show nearly a decade later.

Those were such days of innocence for me, but I quickly began becoming disabused of my naïveté. For instance, one of my smallest investors thought that her $500 gave her the right to attack me each week, until I got rid of her by paying her $1,000. It was only a gentle prelude to what was coming.

As in Seattle, officials were sharpening their axes in Boston, but they could not find any laws that we were breaking. New England’s electric companies had secret meetings to decide what to do about us, which led an audience with the most powerful electric executive in New England. The big media would not touch us, and we moved to my home town in California before the officials might have just made up something and attacked, as they later did in my home town.

My life’s happiest year ended soon after our first shows in Boston, and I soon began to have drinking problems again.

What did I learn in those early days of being Dennis’s partner? Again, they were largely the early innings of lessons that would eventually be driven home in no uncertain terms, and below are some of the more important.

1. Involving family and friends in business efforts is perilous. What the small investor (and former girlfriend) did was only a gentle preview of the problems that I would later have with friends and family.

2. The global elite are real, even though we had no idea that they existed when we began our efforts. Dennis and I initially had no idea that we had attracted global-elite attention, or that there even was a global elite. In Seattle, a U.S. Senator came to Dennis’s home to warn him about what he was up against (as David Rockefeller would later do), and Dennis likely suspected far more than I did in those days, especially with those strange phone calls in the night. But I was oblivious, and I did not begin to learn it for many years. When I began to understand, those events in early 1987 made far more sense.

3. Dennis’s free-energy idea might work. Not only did my mentor come forward with his idea of how to make free energy, but I have seen several scientists state that the idea had merit, even people who attacked Dennis. But I also know that far superior technologies exist. Heat pumps and heat engines are primitive compared to what the global elite possess.

4. The small-time entrepreneurial waters are quasi-criminal. I began to learn that lesson in Seattle, when Dennis’s company was stolen, but when I heard about Dennis’s life, I learned that the Seattle theft was only one of many attempted thefts of his companies, and several were successful. Dennis had nearly been killed by mobsters repeatedly in his early entrepreneurial days. The Mafia and capitalism are natural bedfellows, but I eventually learned that mobsters play at a low level of the game. Global elites make “retail” mobsters looks like schoolboys.

5. Bringing disruptive technology to market is insanely difficult, even leaving aside organized suppression. I began learning that lesson in those days, as we tried to build a company from scratch. It is one of the hardest feats on Earth, even leaving aside the organized suppression.

And then my steep learning curve began.