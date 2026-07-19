The video of this post is here.

I originally asked for a six-month sabbatical in late 2012, which resulted in losing my job, after ten years at a software company. I did not work for two years, and spent a year writing “Energy and the Human Journey.” I write plenty, but few have stepped up to write with me. Serg is doing what I am looking for, as he fishes in leftist waters, but he will likely help most by just broadcasting to the world. He may find somebody who can hit the notes in leftist circles, but they may come from different directions.

In the 12 years since I published “Energy and the Human Journey,” I resumed my career, which demanded insane hours once again (all-nighters, etc.), but I keep on studying. I try to keep up on more than 100 scientific and scholarly topics.

As science has become more interdisciplinary, the concept of consilience has gained prominence. When independent lines of evidence converge on the same answer, scientists gain greater confidence in their views. Converging lines of evidence make Holocene catastrophism highly unlikely. There were certainly climate events that wreaked havoc on early farming societies and early civilizations, but Velikovskian catastrophism does not hold up in the slightest, in light of the known evidence.

I consider pre-Holocene ancient advanced civilizations as extremely unlikely, unless they were extraterrestrial in origin, but I have never seen compelling evidence for them. I have also seen, for many years, arguments that the necropolis at Giza is over 10,000 years old, that it was built with exotic technology, that it was an energy source that powered Ancient Egypt, and the like. I have never seen persuasive evidence for those ideas, similar to how Graham Hancock argued that Antarctica was ice-free less than a millennium ago. The Antarctic ice cap began forming tens of millions of years ago and it has not changed much for millions of years. Hancock’s “evidence” is comprised of some old maps that seem to hint at Antarctica, if we strain to see it, and scientific “evidence” that does not support an ice-free Antarctica at all. But he duped his gullible audiences. I don’t want to pick on Hancock too much, as the fringes are filled with rubbish like that.

To this day, I am approached, even by scientists, who want to know whether the Moon landings were faked or not, as people such as Bart Sibrel keep making the rounds on talk shows that cater to such tripe. Among the comments at Yahoo! on recent articles on the Artemis mission were many jeers that the Artemis mission was faked, that we never landed men on the Moon, and some even stated that Earth was flat. It was a good barometer of the zaniness amongst the public. A reader commented on my previous post, on how all political stripes have their crazy ideas. Sanity is rare. The right is often proudly scientifically illiterate (denying Global Warming, evolution, etc.), while the left engages in scientism, but they are also scientifically illiterate such as their embracement of the trans craze and mandatory vaccinations, neither of which have any credible scientific support for them. As Kara Dansky recently stated, among the Democratic establishment, nobody will admit that a woman is an adult human female, so that men who pretend to be women can be treated as such. Similarly, there is no credible evidence that vaccination ever conquered a disease, and a mountain of evidence that vaccines harm and kill people. Forced vaccination is reminiscent of the Nazis.

The discernment that I refer to is largely just using horse sense toward the evidence. But almost nobody can do it, as they defend their self-serving ideologies, none of which will survive in what I call the Fifth Epoch.

I began this series of posts with my idealistic youth and first energy dreams, to growing professional frustration until a desperate prayer landed me in Dennis’s company in Seattle in 1986. Then my big adventures began. After the Seattle company was wiped out and stolen, I chased Dennis to Boston to help him rebuild, where I soon became his partner. Then events became wild as we moved to my home town and we had skyrocketing success until we were wiped out. After those radicalizing adventures, I began my days of study, which led to my website, largely as it stands today. I engaged in another dozen years of study to produce my lifetime’s most ambitious essay. By then, I had settled on my current “choir” approach.

My message is really simple, which is all that I need the choir to learn:

1. Energy is the ballgame in our universe and always has been;

2. Life is all about energy, in acquiring enough to survive and reproduce before becoming an energy source for other life;

3. Microbes made the energetic breakthroughs that allowed for the rise of complex life and the eon of complex life;

4. The human journey has always depended on the interplay of energy, intelligence, and tools, all three of which progressed from the first stone tools to today;

5. I have identified four Epochs of the human journey so far, we are on the brink of the Fifth, and the choir can be critical in helping its arrival; it might be the key missing ingredient;

6. Each Epoch was founded on its energy practices and sources (fire, megafauna, soils, forests, and fossil fuels);

7. Each Epoch saw vastly more energy capture, increasing collective intelligence (and individual in the First Epoch, which is when human evolution had its most profound impact), and improvements in tools;

8. Those advances made each Epoch more humane and less violent than the previous one;

9. The technologies that will usher in the Fifth Epoch are older than I am, but they are sequestered from public awareness and use by history’s greatest cover-up for reasons of Earthly power;

10. I repeatedly lived through that cover-up and have been a part of several failed attempts to bring those technologies to the public; it was the weakness of the efforts that primarily caused their demise, and organized suppression only “helped” a little;

11. The greatest triumph of the global elite is making the Fifth Epoch unimaginable, and the vast majority of humanity has acquiesced to the brainwashing and conditioning;

12. Time is running out, as humanity is rapidly making Earth uninhabitable;

13. For now, I seek people who can simply imagine the Fifth Epoch, and once that song is sung in chorus by enough of us, the rest will be easy; I have a pupil hitting the notes today, so I know that what I am attempting is possible, the problem will be finding the people, and I know who I am looking for: disillusioned idealists;

14. Then the task will be “just” developing that technology for safe and harmless public use and giving it away, which will be the biggest event in the human journey; the world will end as we know it, but nobody will miss it;

15. I call my approach the love and enlightenment approach; nobody has tried it yet, and I figured that it was worth one man’s life to try it out and I hope to have another generation of good years ahead of me.

I had the idea of doing an oral history long ago, but it would have meant a camera crew and months of their time. With improving technology, I can do it myself. I do it for two reasons:

1. To put it on the record;

2. To reduce the cognitive distance between me and the people I seek.

Dennis Lee, Brian O’Leary, and I had experiences that few people can believe happened. Our lives were so preposterous that Brian’s being asked/ordered by NASA to go to Mars is an amusing footnote. The written word is a fine thing, but it is a poor way to communicate experiences that few can believe. My video performances are purposefully not polished, as I try to make myself as human as I can, to help reduce that cognitive distance.

My material is also intended to bring people along slowly. Newcomers often dive straight into the deep end of the pool, where they usually drown. I continually hear newcomer “bright ideas,” of approaches that they think will magically solve the problem in minutes, and that is their egos talking.

Before newcomers try to tackle free-energy physics, they can just do the work to understand why Dennis’s heating system is the world’s best and has been completely wiped out in North America. Before trying to understand organized suppression by the global elite, they can just do the work to understand how they were lied to from their cradles, like I was. That is normal. Then they may be able to engage the advanced curriculum, but even that is really not too hard to understand. My work is not conceptually difficult; it just flies in the face of our indoctrination and conditioning, which is why few people can truly understand it. I seek those who can.