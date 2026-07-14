The video of this post is here.

When I staggered out my home town in the summer of 1990, radicalized, I wondered how much that I had been taught while growing up was true. Everything was on my table for reevaluation in those days.

I first heard of Lies of Our Times (LOOT) while driving to work in early 1990. When I moved to Ohio that summer, the first thing that I did, study-wise, was subscribe to it. The first page of my first issue is still the one that I remember best, as it dealt with how the New York Times “translated” Arabic script for its readers, as it portrayed all Arabs as religious fanatics. I first heard of Noam Chomsky the previous year, from a roommate. Noam wrote an article for LOOT each month, which was eventually compiled into a book. Ed Herman was LOOT’s editor, and he was likely the author of that “translation” article. Thus began my media studies. In the end, Ed’s Propaganda Model provides the most compelling explanation that I know of for why the media serves up the propaganda that it does. As long as we have a capitalist media, the Propaganda Model will be relevant.

While I use the 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity framework to explain much of how our world really works, Ed argued that the 1% conspiracy was ostensibly not needed to explain media performance, and I agree. Ed did not deny elite conspiracies in the media, but he argued that they were not needed to describe how the media functioned. The Propaganda Model is a classic structural model.

That same autumn, I read Ralph McGehee’s book on his days at the CIA, read about Gaston Naessens and obtained Medical Dark Ages, which was my big wakeup call on the medical racket. I subscribed to Covert Action Information Bulletin and similar publications. I even subscribed to far right publications such as The Spotlight, as I studied the entire political spectrum, including Holocaust Deniers.

I also studied my mentor’s and Victor Fischer’s patents in conjunction with studying thermodynamics. I then understood why Dennis Lee had the world’s best heating system, and it still is. I also began reading a lot of channeled and mystical material, but I also began doing that in 1989, as I was also attending those Seth sessions. My wife and I joined the local mystical community near Dayton, and we joined the local chapter of a new science organization, which led to my meeting Brian O’Leary the next summer.

Even though I was an eager student, it still took me about two years to really understand what Noam was saying, and I soon began a brief correspondence with him, beginning in 1992, soon after I watched the documentary of his life. The year 1992 was also the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s “discovery” of the Americas, and I worked in Columbus. That same year, I read of Columbus in Howard Zinn’s masterpiece, which led to my Columbus essay. That same year, I read David Stannard’s American Holocaust, which was my big wakeup call on what the “settling” of the Americas by Europe was really like. It was the first time that I saw Junípero Serra’s saintly qualities questioned, like how Zinn’s book was the first time that I saw Columbus’s image challenged. I was quickly building my library, which currently stands at about 3,000 books.

Two years later, when my grandfather surprisingly led me to a famous battlefield of his youth, I had amazingly already read about that battle. While I was close to my grandfather and aunt, the Ventura ordeal ruined my relationships with my immediate family. I did not have any contact with them for years, and have not had any contact for more than the past decade, and I don’t plan to again. After I moved to Ohio, I heard that my mother made a scrapbook of all the lying newspaper articles and took it on tour to my friends, family, and investors, telling the story of her son the criminal. By then, it did not even hurt any longer, as I was so used to it. I received other attacks from friends and family. Relationships that I thought would survive anything crumbled during the Ventura ordeal.

From 1996 to 1997, and 1999 to early 2002, I had my email address on my site and took on all comers, in those days of Internet innocence. I met many pals that way, but I also fielded plenty of attacks. When a former friend tried to anonymously attack me (a quasi-criminal attack) and then tried to wreck my fragile relationship with my mother when I caught him in the act, that was the last straw, and I stopped interacting with the public for several years.

Wayne died in 2002, with his life ruined and shortened because of his involvement with me. My midlife crisis likely began in 1999, Wayne’s death sent me into the dark phase of my midlife crisis, and the clouds did not begin to lift after my invitation to the White House.

I even looked into the Apollo Moon landings, as nothing was off-limits to me in those days. A decade later, Brian dragged me down the faked Moon landings rabbit hole. I can’t regret taking that plunge, and it was a great example of rubbish on the fringes that is continually recycled to this day.

In my professional life, I found a way to easily improve millions of lives, but nobody wanted to hear it, especially the people whose lives would have been improved. I tried to take my company paperless in the back office, but nobody above me understood what I was talking about, and they soon went out of business. It took another decade before companies began doing it. I saw some of the wreckage of the Savings and Loan Scandal.

In 1995, I got dragged down the Velikovsky rabbit hole while snooping into Carl Sagan and the “skeptics.” I had my very own “skeptical” stalker for a decade, who even tried to contact me last year. In early 1996, Brian published his first free energy book, and I became his biggest fan. I soon began my second and last stint with Dennis, nearly went to prison for my trouble, but I soon came home to Seattle, and the next five years were largely devoted to writing my website, largely as it stands today.

I was a comprehensivist and didn’t know that I was one, until one of Bucky Fuller’s pupils had me read some of Bucky’s work. Then the lightbulb went on, and my work has been consciously comprehensive ever since.

This is a very short account of a dozen years of study and writing, largely in my “spare” time, although it took years of full-time effort to write my site. I studied many other topics that I have not discussed in this post, but they are largely evident in my essays from then. My most ambitious essays from those days include my American Empire, medical racket, energy racket, war, and “conspiracy” essays. Nearly all of the essays below this link were written in those days.

So, what did I learn in those dozen years, especially related to my current strategy? Here is some of it.

1. As I suspected, I was lied to about many things while growing up. From Serra the saint to the daily newspaper to the wonders of capitalism, the lies came fast and furious.

2. When I began discovering how deep the lies went, I discovered that nobody wanted to hear it. I even watched people embrace certain death rather than question their indoctrination. For the vast majority of humanity, they swallow their indoctrination, hook, line, and sinker, and carry it to their graves.

3. A select few woke up beyond their indoctrination and conditioning, but there weren’t many of them. Ralph McGehee’s awakening was powerful, and it was like Dennis Lee’s in ways. I began to understand that it takes one to know one.

4. The fringes are filled with rubbish. I spent a lot time looking into issues to see if they had merit, and faked Moon landings and Biblical catastrophism were among them. Neither of them were valid, in my opinion. Those are two of innumerable fringe topics that have avid bases of supporters, people who devoted their lives to the issues, and they have either no validity or it is greatly exaggerated.

5. Banging on the government’s doors is a waste of time, at best. I helped Dennis and Brian approach the Department of Energy (1, 2), we met with Al Gore at the White House, Bill Clinton knew Dennis by name, and I was invited to the White House. Soon before he died, Brian informed me that electoral politics was a “dead end,” and he would have known.

6. Billionaire “philanthropist” is an oxymoron. The billionaires that we encountered were virtually all opportunists, and the rare ones who really try to help get horse’s heads in their beds.

7. Environmentalists treat free energy like the enemy. This is one of the more dismaying experiences for free-energy newcomers, who think that environmentalists would be natural allies.

8. There is no organization not already devoted to it that will be an ally of free-energy attempts. I was well on my way to learning that lesson in those days. All the doors have been banged on, many times.

I finished my website in September, 2002, and had a front-row seat to the drumbeat for war, and the final evolution to my current approach comes next.