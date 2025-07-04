One of the first things that new organizations do in the free energy and fringe fields is host conferences and shows. It is a way to drum up interest in the organization and its goals, raise money, etc. While I summarized it here, I have never brought my show/conference experiences together in one place before, so here goes.

The only time that I have been defrauded by mail order was by the Whole Life Expo, at its LA conference in 1989. I paid for my tickets by mail, to get better prices in advance, but when my future wife and I got to the door, they had no record of my payment, and I had to pay full-price at the door (about $150 as I recall). For the next year, until I moved away to Ohio, I contacted the organization several times, by mail and phone, replete with documentary proof of my payments. They always refused to make my refund, while never denying that I had paid twice. That experience kind of epitomized the New Age scene.

The day that I met Dennis Lee, he spoke in front of about a thousand people at the Seattle Center, and I happened to sit directly behind the attorney for Bill the BPA Hit Man, who heckled Dennis with lies as Dennis spoke. Several camera crews were there. One was Canadian, which soon aired the only positive TV coverage of Dennis that I ever saw. A week after that, a Seattle TV station had a segment on Dennis that was a Big Lie, and all TV coverage of Dennis since then were Big Lies, like they all have the same script.

When I became Dennis’s partner the next year, the first thing that we did was plan for our first shows. We handed out thousands of flyers at a home show, there were about 35 people in attendance for our first show, and one attendee left this humorous piece of artwork in the seats. I sent it to Dennis, and he had it framed in his office when I visited him in 2013. After that, our shows usually had a few hundred or several hundred attendees.

From the very beginning, I was surprised by some of the attendees. The head of the Department of Energy in New England attended one of our first shows, was very professional, and asked Dennis when he thought that he might deliver on his free-energy ideas (Dennis replied in a year or so, with his usual optimism). When we held a show near the front gates of the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant, we later learned that Seabrook officials attended, as later admitted by Seabrook’s chairman of the board. Soon after those first shows, some nondescript businessmen came to our office and offered us $10 million for our free-energy idea. More than a decade later, I learned from Tom Bearden that that $10 million offer was the standard “friendly buyout offer” from the global elite. I am sure that agents from the global elite attended at least one of our shows, and maybe all of them.

When we hit Ventura that summer, we put on a show in LA, but Dennis’s national ad program took off like a rocket, so we did not have shows for several months, but Dennis had Saturday-morning shows at our offices in Ventura. Mr. Deputy attended one of those Saturday shows, as we later learned. On January 12, 1988, Dennis was in orbit. He spoke at a free-energy conference in Southern California a few days earlier, and brought down the house. Several hundred people attended the January 12 show near our office, including Mr. Deputy and Ken Hodgell. Mr. Deputy readied his search warrant the next day, and struck with his infamous raid on January 14, which began my life’s worst year. Ken was an agent of the global elite, bided his time, and struck after Dennis was arrested in June with his million-dollar bail, a few weeks after turning down the CIA’s billion-dollar offer to fold our business, made on behalf of the global elite. Ken soon led the effort to steal our company, and with Dennis hogtied in jail, it worked, even duping people close to me. Ken and Bill the BPA Hit Man were contract agents, like my close relative who worked for Henry Kissinger was. Between assignments, they were on their own. My relative could not hold down a regular job, as he was regularly called away to play covert-action operative. Bill and Ken used their criminal talents to make a living between assignments. I saw Bill use the same tactics that he used against Dennis’s company, of lawsuits against people that he had defrauded, and Ken spent many years in prison from one of his Mormon scams. Mr. Deputy, however, was on the government payroll, retired to a hero’s farewell, and his annual pension is more than $300K per year. It is better to be a permanent government employee than a contract agent, if you can get the work.

Before Dennis was arrested, I spoke with a couple of elderly gentlemen who were there one of the times that Max Gerson was poisoned with arsenic, at his conference. The conference ended when Gerson was poisoned.

After I busted Dennis out of jail, he got permission from the judge to speak at a conference in Denver, of a spinoff organization of the U.S. Psychotronics organization. When Dennis spoke, Bill the BPA Hit Man arrived to heckle and destroy Dennis’s appearance. Bill duped the conference organizer. The year after Dennis spoke in Denver, I joined the U.S. Psychotronics organization and worked at its national conference (where I met Brian O’Leary). I had access to its members list, and looked up Bill in seconds. The ranks of new-science organizations are riddled with people like Bill and Ken, who work on behalf of the global elite and other interests.

When I briefly joined up with Dennis again in 1996-1997, I read an article on free-energy and new-science conferences, and they are crawling with CIA employees. They have to identify themselves when asked, and they even have to wear identification, which they hide behind the lapels on their jackets, for instance, as they hold to the letter of the law while betraying its spirit. Free-energy inventors with the goods usually know to never present at such conferences, as it is performing in the lion’s den.

When Dennis barnstormed the country in 1996, the USA’s Justice Department subpoenaed his company’s phone records. Back then, the phone companies were required to notify their customers when their records were subpoenaed. In these Orwellian Homeland Security days, I think it is a crime for the phone companies to ever notify their customers that their records were subpoenaed. The letter stated that the phone company had been gagged by the Justice Department from notifying us for 90 days, and when that order expired, the Justice Department renewed the gag order for another 90 days. Only when the second gag order expired could the phone company notify us. When I read that letter, it felt like the sharks were circling again.

The final show of Dennis’s 1996 barnstorming tours was in Philadelphia, in the arena where the 76ers played basketball. Five thousand people attended the show, for history’s biggest free-energy gathering. Bill Clinton was well aware of Dennis’s efforts, and was unhappy with them, which certainly had something to do with the Justice Department’s “investigation.” Yull Brown was the show’s guest of honor. I picked up Yull from the airport, which was an ordeal, as Yull was paranoid, but paranoid of the wrong things, which I learned is typical of the paranoid. I have borne the brunt of the paranoid, as they lashed out at their phantoms and instead hit their allies.

Yull had prepared to do his transmutation experiment at the Philly show. Dennis got permission from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) to perform it, which would not have been dangerous to the audience. On the eve of the show, the NRC revoked its permission, and Dennis heard that federal marshals were going to attend the Philly show and arrest Dennis and Yull if they tried it. Dennis was still on parole at the time, and Yull had spent 12 years in Soviet gulags and Turkish prisons. So, they did not perform the demonstration. Before the show, more than 30 of Dennis’s business associates called Yull and tried to entice him away from Dennis. They were all surely in the crowd.

The Philadelphia branch of the Justice Department subpoenaed Dennis’s records, so they definitely had agents in the crowd, and a noted “skeptic,” “coincidentally” from Philadelphia, was also in the audience, and he began his “skeptical” career the next day, as he put up his first website. He is an accomplished liar, as I later learned. We were subjected to an elaborate sting operation at the same time, as the global elite took the game to a new level, with a trillion-dollar trust, a Manhattan penthouse suite, and even the involvement of Indian nations. It was bizarre. I came to be more than half convinced that Mr. Skeptic was somehow on the payroll of the global elite, but he tried to contact me recently. He may well be just a morbidly obsessed individual, and if so, it is another example of how we do most of the global elites’ dirty work, gratis.

The year after I met Brian, he co-founded a new-science organization, and its first order of business was staging a UFO conference. Brian rounded up the world’s leading UFO researchers for a private conference for a few days, and then opened it up to the public. When the conference was opened up to the public, two high-ranking military officials attended and tried to recruit Brian into classified UFO projects. When Brian rejected their “offer,” those officials tried to take over the conference. The day the conference was over, Brian nearly died, in an incident that Brian believed was their response to declining their “offer,” which shortened Brian’s life. The closest that Brian came to publicly discussing it was in his last book. As you can read in Steven Greer’s dead-man’s trigger document, the same military officials dangled $2 billion to Greer, trying to co-opt him, and when he refused, they mounted a smear campaign against him. After Greer’s 1997 Congressional hearings, the spooks played hardball.

When Brian asked me to help him found the New Energy Movement, the first thing that the other board members wanted to do was hold a conference. Sigh. I provided the seed money for the conference. Immediately, they began mentioning speakers that they wanted to speak, whom I knew were criminals or scoundrels, as I had watched them assail Dennis with the usual lies and such. Right then, I wanted out of the organization, but Brian begged me to stay, and I stayed to the conference, while giving the organization about $15K (which was all wasted, in the end). A few days after the board meeting, when the conference began its planning stages, the first person to commit to speak at the conference was murdered. Brian sent me a prescient email at about the same time that the speaker’s body was found. Brian immediately began planning his move to South America, and I did not blame him. Sometimes a murder is just a murder, and untimely ends are just untimely ends, but the “coincidences” of untimely deaths around these issues can become overwhelming, and I will never believe that that speaker’s death was a coincidence.

I could write far more on the conference and show issue, but this post presented the basics. While some attendees had the proper motivation to help along such efforts, they were few and far between. Most attendees are enthusiasts of one stripe or another, meeting their social needs and other lowly motivations. When we put on that conference later that year, Brian was hounded by groupies, inventors hawked their wares, and agents of the global elite certainly attended, including CIA personnel. I manned the registration table (the last place on Earth where I wanted to be), and my wife helped. I had her man the table so that I could hear Greer’s talk, which was informative. Plenty of shady characters attended the conference, including at least one person whom I knew to be a criminal. When I watched Brian embrace him, I was out the door and out of the organization in minutes, and I still gave the organization thousands of dollars after that. Brian soon found himself kicked out of the organization, as also happened with that organization that put on the UFO conference.

Hosting conferences in this milieu is a good way to shorten one’s life expectancy.