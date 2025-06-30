Easily, the most naïve approach to free energy is one that assumes a clear runway to the finish line, with governments, businesses, and a public that eagerly awaits and supports the arrival of free energy, and that tales of organized suppression are only paranoid fantasies. Many lives have been ruined and shortened by taking those paths. I have called it Level 6 awareness. It may have been epitomized by Sparky Sweet’s mailing working free-energy prototypes to the leading energy organizations, expecting the tickertape parade. Dennis Lee had a similar delusion, when he believed the full-page ads from the electric companies that begged for conservation, and he also expected a tickertape parade. Both men were rudely disabused of their naïve notions.

When one realizes that organized suppression exists, often by learning the hard way, the next stage of awareness is often thinking that organized suppression can be avoided, usually by sneaking past it somehow. That is a more dangerous delusion than the original naïve one, and I call it Level 7 awareness.

Sparky had a secret lab in the Mojave Desert. After Mark Comings had his free-energy prototype seized, was fired and then taken to an underground facility to be interrogated, he tried the “sneak past them” strategy, living under an assumed name, hiding in a friend’s home, and rebuilding his prototype in secret. One day, he left the house for a couple of hours, and upon his return he found that his lab had been ransacked and cleaned out. To his credit, Mark then abandoned his “sneak past them” plans. He later heard grim stories of other foolish inventors who tried that, hiding in Alaska and such. There is nowhere on Earth to hide from those people. A related delusion is thinking that there can be a guerilla revolution, taking place in garages and workshops around the world, in which somebody like Sparky made blueprints available, and then 10,000 tinkerers could secretly reproduce that prototype and even sneakily power people’s homes.

The sneaky approach has several weaknesses, one of which is that it inspires paranoia, and the paranoid never get very far along this path. I have witnessed and borne the brunt of paranoid behaviors, as such people lash out at everything around them, and they usually only hurt their allies and themselves with their delusional behaviors.

The global elite cannot be snuck past, and it is a deadly delusion to think so. When I was with Dennis, I once met with him and his wife at a restaurant, and they wrote their conversation on notepads, because they had been listened to in the past. Right then, I knew that if we had to do that, then our effort was doomed.

There is no place to run and hide, and that tactic sows the seeds of its self-destruction. A successful free-energy effort has to happen in broad daylight and be completely transparent, not an effort shrouded in seeming secrecy. It won’t be secret from the global elite.