Many social animals have societal hierarchies, and all great apes do. Chimps have constant political maneuvering for dominance, as being the alpha male means the best of chimp life, including the best mating opportunities. Humans are not so different, although in the hunter-gatherer phase of the human journey, the bands could not afford alpha males, so men were kept in line by cultural means, to keep them humble. But once humans had enough energy to become sedentary, it was soon back to what chimps do, as males schemed to become the alphas, elites arrived on the scene, and have yet to leave.

Whenever people get past denial and fear of free energy and try to do something about it, the first thing that they generally do is look for allies. A typical activity is approaching environmental organizations, thinking that they would be natural allies, as all environmental issues are easily remedied with free energy. Those free-energy newcomers are then dismayed to find that environmentalists are familiar with free energy but regard it as the enemy. They may hear from environmentalists about their fears of misuse, but I think that is a red herring. I think that those environmentalists are really addicted to their scarcity-based frameworks, and abundance is the true enemy that they are warding off, as they beat the drums of doom. People generally have to see it to believe it.

When free-energy newcomers realize that those seemingly natural allies aren’t allies at all (such as the free software movement), then they go pound on elite doors, from local, national, and global governments to NGOs to “philanthropists” to academic and scientific institutions to every “progressive” organization out there. They come up empty every time. Those doors have been pounded on thousands of times, in what I have come to call the beseeching route. Some of it has been tragicomical to witness, and the beseechers can seem suicidal at times.

Many of those doors were actually those of people who participated in the organized suppression of free energy and related technologies. In other words, those were the last doors on Earth that should have been banged on. I once witnessed the spectacle of two groups from the New Energy Movement who tripped over each other as they banged on the Pentagon’s door. The MIC was definitely involved with JFK’s murder and the permanent demotion of the American presidency. The Pentagon is the heart of darkness.

My spiritual background has always helped me understand the events that I witnessed on my journey. All of those acts of beseeching the people who have garnered wealth and power are giving the beseecher’s power away. It is consistent with the victim’s approach to life. It is time for a creator’s approach, and creators create with love. I see integrity and sentience as the keys to solving this conundrum, and enough of it has to be amassed to form a critical mass to take the effort over the top. The arrival of free energy for public use will be the biggest event in the human journey, by far. Beseeching those elites and supposedly charitable and progressive organizations is like pouring the new wine into the old skins. It is long past time for something different, which I have called the love and enlightenment approach.