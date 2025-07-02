The global elite have plenty to answer for, and nobody gets away with anything. Everything that we do to others we ultimately do to ourselves, as that is how our souls learn and grow. We are all in this together, as hard as that may be to believe. Few people on Earth have more legitimate grievances with the global elite than I do, but I wish them no harm. I aim to eliminate elites, but their vanishing will be a natural consequence of the arrival of what I call the Fifth Epoch, and they know it well. That is why they have mounted history’s greatest cover-ups. They admittedly control the global economy, and we repeatedly ran into their buzz saws.

The global elite were probably involved in wiping out Dennis Lee’s company in Seattle in 1985-1986. The Rockefellers’ bank wiped out Dennis’s manufacturer, and Mormon swindlers stole Dennis’s company, after stealing his financier’s company. A similar Mormon-led effort stole our company in Ventura, soon after the CIA offered Dennis $1 billion to fold the operation, before they lowered the boom on us. A generation later, when I heard Steven Greer state that the Mormon Financial Empire was the ringleader of the global elite, it was one of my life’s “Isn’t that interesting?” moments. My friend’s underground technology show was given by a dissident faction of the global elite, and I had multiple connections to the global elite, such as my close relative who worked for Henry Kissinger as a contract CIA agent. He drank himself to death, as his way of coping with his bloody secret life, which is a typical fate in the field.

The Rockefellers and Kissinger did not play in the top tiers, and were members of what I call the retail elite. People such as Bill Gates and Elon Musk are also retail elites who are nowhere near the top. When we encountered the top tiers of the global elite, they acted through intermediaries and never revealed their identities. The intermediaries likely did not know whom they ultimately worked for.

Greer has named a faction of the Jesuit Order as part of the global-controlling cabal, but even Greer admits that most of the global elite are invisible. Even people who make it their business to identify them have no idea who any of them are. Those elites have surveillance capabilities second to none, and I already wrote about the futility of thinking that they can be snuck past. That is an adolescent fantasy, as is the idea that the global elite are going to be exposed or defeated in battle. It is nearly always men who are in thrall to that particular delusion, which I have called Level 9 awareness. It arises from a tribal mentality that sees global elites as another out-group to be vanquished. I see such ideas as Young Warrior delusions. Coercion is not going to work.

There is also a great deal of disinformation being spun on this issue, by various parties for various reasons. I don’t trust people who come forward, say that they were global-elite insiders, and tell what elite plans are and what is happening at those levels. I hear scuttlebutt from what I consider credible sources periodically, but I doubt that it is very important to know it.

It is time for the love and enlightenment approach, not largely imaginary battling with phantoms. If an effort like mine succeeds, it won’t matter what the global elite do.