The video of this post is here.

I have been writing since the 1990s that the reproduction of intelligence is in its infancy, and I am surprised that it took this long for the AI boom to take off. That said, it has a long ways to go. In my profession, AI is like some kid out of school who makes it look pretty but does not know what he is doing and can’t be trusted. Programmers are often underwhelmed by the buggy code that AI produces. We are seeing the age-old “garbage in-garbage-out” arise, and AI’s abilities can be incredibly spotty. Nearly all AI projects in businesses are failures. The problem is partly of architectural design (1, 2, 3, 4). AI’s reasoning skills and ability to learn (1) are problems, but the large language models (AKA “LLM”) will be complement and maybe even displaced by world models (1), especially in robotics. An AI agent recently erased a company’s database. There are plenty of nightmare stories with AI users.

Today’s AI is like a twelve year old who should not be given the keys to the family car. In the long run, AI will transform our world if it is done wisely, but under the framework of capitalism and national security, it could become a disaster. 2001: A Space Odyssey, War Games, The Terminator, and many other movies have depicted when AI went awry, especially when it directs machinery and weaponry. The risks are here today. Israel deployed an AI-controlled machine gun in the West Bank, and Israel’s genocide in Gaza has been AI assisted, which has become a mainstream issue. AI use by the military is here.

Computers and I go way back. Thirty years ago, my career’s epiphany was to take my company paperless, but nobody above me in the hierarchy understood what I was saying. Piggybacked onto that realization was a way to improve the lives of millions of people for almost no societal cost, but nobody wanted to hear it, and the situation has become worse since then.

After many years of study, I simplified the human journey into three factors:

Energy;

Intelligence; and

Tools.

The interplay of those factors has defined the human journey, from the first stone tools to the USA’s recent mission to the Moon, and each Epoch was founded on new energy practices, which acquired orders of magnitude more energy than the previous Epoch obtained. Other than a few rocks that I collected from Washington State’s volcanoes, everything in the room where I am writing this is a tool. My computer is an intelligent tool, and when a windstorm in 2024 cut off our electricity for several days and our Internet connection for more than a week, it was crippling.

The AI boom is simply the next horizon of a trend that is a century old, and calculating devices are millennia old (1, 2). But in a world of scarcity and fear, tools are too often used for violence and evil ends. Unless we have abundant energy, which is the source of all abundance, this AI boom may come to a very grim end. AI developed under a paradigm of abundance can quickly eliminate all human drudgery, when combined with robotics. I regularly see Elon Musk and others rhapsodize about the coming age of abundance, with AI and robotics, but it won’t happen unless energy is abundant. Solve the energy issue, first, and yes, that age of abundance is nearly here. Do it under our current energy sources and it could become a replay of The Terminator or worse, and what we see happening in and around Iran today may be a gentle preview. The technologies to usher in a world of abundance are older than I am. I know how to bring a world of abundance into being, if I can find the people for it, and I know who I am looking for. But time is short.