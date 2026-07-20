Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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includeMeOut
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ACLU also supported the COVAXX mandates along with a host of purportedly “left” organizations and parties which make them collaborators in mass medical murder. Around 2021 I began seeing their promotional ads on outlets such as CNN so am not surprised that big money had lent its support.

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