The video of this post is here.

Today I read an article by Kara Dansky, in which she discussed how Amnesty International called feminist groups “anti-rights” because they insist that men are not women. Dansky made her stance clear:

“We simply do not believe that men should have the ‘right’ to fetishize women in public. We do not think that men should have the ‘right’ to be in women’s single-sex spaces such as public bathrooms and locker rooms. We do not think that medical professionals should have the ‘right’ to sterilize children, many of whom are likely to grow up to be same-sex attracted.

“Amnesty International is one of many groups, including my former employer the ACLU, that hate women and girls as a sex class and are flagrantly homophobic.”

While studying the trans issue several years ago, I read the prediction that what would likely end the craze would be lawsuits from people who were sterilized as minors by the trans industry. In the same Substack feed where I saw Dansky’s article, I got this article on a lawsuit recently filed by the Federal Trade Commission and several states against the organization (WPATH) that set the “standard of care” for transitioning children. The article’s author discussed how WPATH knew that there was no credible scientific evidence for its recommendations, as revealed in its internal record. This may be the lawsuit that finally ends the trans craze, which will take its place next to eugenics and lobotomies in the grim annals of Western medicine.

Seeing Amnesty International front for the trans craze took me back a generation, when I was shocked to get pleas from Amnesty to call for the arrest and prosecution of Slobodan Milošević at the kangaroo court at The Hague. Milošević died in that tribunal’s custody and he may well have been murdered.

I corresponded with Ed Herman around when I got those entreaties from Amnesty. I expressed my dismay to Ed. He agreed that it was scandalous, and he stated that he only donated to local human rights groups around the world, as everything else had been corrupted.

Several years later, Ed co-authored an article on how Human Rights Watch was an imperial tool, not a genuine human rights organization. When he published it, I asked Ed if he would follow it up with one on Amnesty International, but he replied that he did not plan to, as Amnesty was not nearly as bad as Human Rights Watch was. Several years before that, Ed wrote that the leading “human rights” organizations adhered to an increasingly irrelevant definition of human rights. Late in his life, Ed began writing about how Amnesty had become an outright imperial asset, such as in Syria and Rwanda.

This is the world that we live in, in which “human rights” organizations are complicit in genocide, sterilizing children, and oppressing women. I doubt that Ed would have written about the trans craze, as he had bigger imperial fish to fry, but today’s reading had me thinking about what Ed might have had to say. The large human rights organizations are shams.

Dansky worked for the ACLU before it became corrupted by a billionaire “donor,” and the ACLU has led the promotion of the trans craze, which isn’t about human rights at all, as Dansky had made clear in her work. The trans craze is profoundly anti-human rights, in the best tradition of Orwell, so it makes a kind of macabre sense that Amnesty promotes the sterilization of children and the oppression of women.