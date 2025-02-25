I watched the media lie about my partner, Dennis Lee, from nearly the day that I met him, and it was a gentle prelude to the constant lies that I witnessed over the years. Those early lies prepared me for my media studies since 1990. In nearly 40 years of watching the media lie, I doubt that I have seen more consistent media lying than I see today when it describes Donald Trump’s speech and actions, and that is saying something. His first term in office was similar, but it has been dialed up to new levels. They are not innocuous lies, but Big Lies, and those that struck me most recently were about Ukraine.

Ed Herman’s go-to news site in his last years was Consortium News, for good reason. Robert Parry was a great investigative journalist. I have watched the media lie about RFK, Jr., for years. I have written about what I hope that Kennedy accomplishes as the head of the USA’s medical bureaucracy. That will be a tall mountain to climb. Long before Trump won the presidency, my prayer for if he won was to forestall a nuclear war over Ukraine, and Trump seems to be doing just that, just weeks into his presidency. I am certainly no MAGA guy, or a QAnon guy. The neocons would blow up the world if they got their way. A nuclear war has been on the table since 2022, I have been breathing a great sigh of relief these days, and I have to thank Trump for that. Once again, Trump had to be the voice of sanity, as Biden and crew kept taking a blow torch to the powder keg.

When Trump recently said that Ukraine started the war in Ukraine (put “Trump said that Ukraine started the war” into an Internet search engine and read away), the Western media went into hysterics. But as Joe Lauria, Parry’s successor at Consortium, wrote, Trump was right. Parry wrote about the American-sponsored coup in Ukraine as soon as it happened (as did Ed), Parry noted that the coup was led by Nazis, and how the New York Times pretended that it was not a coup. Lauria wrote an article on the issue when a “fact-checking” organization attacked Consortium. The USA has had a love affair with Nazis, going back to when Hitler came to power.

Today, Lauria provided a Ukraine timeline as an antidote to the “cartoon” version in the media of how the war in Ukraine began. When it happened, Lauria wrote on why Putin invaded, and Lauria wrote a month later on Biden’s giving the real game away: the USA’s intent was to overthrow Putin. Lauria’s articles have aged well. I have written on these topics since 2022 (not counting my bio of Ed). Noam Chomsky said that the media’s incessant drumbeat of “Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine” meant that it was provoked, and Noam said that the media’s censorship regarding the Ukrainian situation was the greatest of his lifetime, and that, of course, is saying something.

That Trump had to defend the First Amendment is a damning indictment of the Democrats and the media. These media hysterics could be a sign of desperation.