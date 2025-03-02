As I have long written, I try to ignore retail politics, but Trump’s second presidency has been hard to ignore. It is easily the most tumultuous beginning of a term since Roosevelt’s in 1933, attempted fascist coup aside.

I keep reading that Trump is trying to disengage from Eurasia and focus on a North American technocracy. That will not be found in the mainstream American media, but it seems to keep bubbling up abroad, as they try to make sense of Trump’s moves, wondering if they are ingenious or insane. I’ll summarize the issues that I have been reading about in this post.

Trump versus the Deep State.

It was very interesting that Musk’s DOGE went after USAID and NED, which are well-known neocolonial tools. This seems part of what Patrick Lawrence is calling Trump’s war against the “Deep State,” which is basically the executive-branch bureaucracy, which theoretically works for the president (but it covered up JFK’s murder, which that very bureaucracy was involved with). I have found the Brownstone Institute to present some astute commentary over the years, and this article, by Brownstone’s founder, discussed how Musk, Kennedy, and Gabbard were essentially driven from the Democratic Party into Trump’s arms, and the Republican Party is being transformed beyond recognition.

Jeffrey Sachs gave a nice talk on the USA’s imperial methods. Sachs is somewhat of an enigma to me. Sam Husseini noted that Sachs seemed to help cover-up COVID’s origin by appointing Peter Daszak to head the commission to investigate COVID’s origin, when Daszak may have had the dirtiest hands of all. Sachs later flipped his position. Sam has noted Sachs’s strange behavior in the past, such as when he led the effort to carpetbag the former Soviet Union, to later regret what happened. It is almost like Sachs is a reusable Deep State operative who leads the charge, and after the damage is done he salvages his reputation by regretting or flipping on his original stance, so that he can appear to be a voice of conscience and be credibly used again. I hope that Sam writes more on that one day.

Ukraine.

Years ago, I summarized the best effort that I saw from the American side on the Ukrainian war. That book has aged well, and Trump is the only Western leader to yet mention the expansion of NATO as the chief cause of the war. Nobody else had the courage to acknowledge the elephant in the room that the USA created. That Trump had to be the first Western head of state to acknowledge that truth is one more American scandal.

Of course, Friday’s debacle in the Oval Office was historic. Trump’s team had already been roughing up a terrified Europe, although Hungary has regularly resisted Europe’s Ukraine program. The independent media is weighing in, and this guy’s entertaining take is worth reading. The NATO head urged Zelensky to make peace with Trump, and Europe is going to try to craft a ceasefire agreement, and as I wrote this, they came up with their plan. I doubt that it will fly with Trump or Putin. Kind of unbelievably, the UK Prime Minister called their alliance the “Coalition of the Willing,” which is what George Bush the Second called his “coalition” that invaded Iraq. They might have wanted to check with the PR people first. Time sampled the responses of American politicians and politicians from other nations (except that it only got quotes from white people). I am sure that tomorrow, the world’s media will be full of reporting and opinion on that Oval Office spectacle on Friday.

What is somewhat refreshing about Trump is his candor and nakedly capitalist approach, such as linking a peace deal to getting access to Ukraine’s resources. A deal to open Nord Stream II is in the works, which will be a windfall for American investors. The American way has long been to “stumble” into the loot, so Trump has been more honest in that regard.

Gaza.

Trump’s reposting of a video that turns Gaza into a resort was bizarre. I have no idea what is going on in Trump’s mind when he does something like that. As Sachs said in his talk, the USA has basically been taking out Israel’s rivals in the Middle East, and the “conspiracy theory” of a Greater Israel has become a fact. Israel seems to be aching to invade Gaza again.

Global Warming.

It gallops along (1) while Trump is oblivious to it, although the LA fires were another wakeup call. Razing the forests may help a little and, of course, increase timber sales. It seems that Trump has spurred Newsom into action.

RFK, Jr., and the Medical Bureaucracy.

I have written about what I hope that Kennedy accomplishes. I have written on this some before, such as in my recent polio writings, and this will be a little long for this post. England was the first nation to industrialize, and the first to begin to conquer infectious disease. It had nothing to do with medical interventions, but improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, which were side effects of the Industrial Revolution. When the measles vaccine was introduced in the late 1960s, the measles death rate had already declined by 99.96% in England. There is no credible evidence that vaccination conquered any disease, and there has never been credible safety testing of any vaccine given to American children today, namely a comparison of vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

When I was six or seven years old, I got measles, just like the rest of the children that I grew up with. Measles was a mild childhood disease that posed no mortal danger to healthy children. I also got mumps and chicken pox, and I missed about two weeks of school in total from those childhood diseases, just like all kids my age. It was nothing to be concerned about.

In fact, such mild childhood diseases are argued to help train the immune system for a lifetime of good health, which I have enjoyed. I am the last man standing of my college roommates. The others are dead or crippled, all likely by medical treatments. One was killed by his cancer treatment (as volunteered by his wife), another was crippled by the COVID vaccine (which his MD admitted to him, at risk to his career), and the other was very possibly given brain cancer by the COVID vaccine. I rarely and very carefully interact with the medical system.

When I was a child, measles was considered a mild childhood disease that healthy children never died from, and today, measles outbreaks are the cause of a national panic. What is wrong with that picture? I have yet to see any kind of discussion in the media of that surreal situation, as the elephant in the room is ignored once again. Kennedy has been excoriated for saying that measles outbreaks in the USA are normal, and they are. The USA gets about one per month. Kennedy is now sending vaccines to where the latest outbreak is, in Texas, and the first recorded measles death in ten years. And, of course, until Kennedy’s rise to the head of the medical bureaucracy, there was simply no national discussion on skyrocketing chronic diseases in children, which “coincidentally” began when American children began getting pincushioned by vaccines, when Fauci and crew were able to get legal immunity from vaccine injuries for Big Pharma, in a deal that the Mafia envies. That issue, which has injured tens of millions of Americans and killed an untold number, has been completely off the table until now. My two primary suspects are vaccines and the skyrocketing intake of junk food (AKA “ultraprocessed”). Until those issues are addressed, this hysteria over measles outbreaks is ludicrous.

Paul Thacker was a Senate investigator into corruption in medicine, and the past several years have been a field day for him, as he exposes Big Pharma, science writers, the media, and official corruption. Among his latest is an article on how an NIH study shows that millions of Americans with “long COVID” may actually be vaccine injured. Another is on a whistleblower who exposed how the NIH and media work together to deceive the American public. Another is on the widespread lying by health officials to Congress, which has yet to be prosecuted.

I have written about alternative cancer treatments since the 1990s. One doctor that I wrote about was Stanislaw Burzynski, and I even offered to help his organization in 1997. Pierre Kory wrote a book on the war against ivermectin, and he also treats cancer patients. He wrote about Burzynski’s treatment, which he has used on patients. If Kennedy can prevail over the cancer racket, that will be a miracle.

On an ominous note, Max Blumenthal spoke out about the Gaza genocide that Blinken enabled, just before Sam was dragged from the room. Max was subsequently interrogated by the Feds. If Trump is serious about protecting freedom of speech, now is a great opportunity.

That is enough for one day. Like all Americans today, we will see where this roller coaster ends up.

As I constantly write, this is all really a sideshow to the key existential issue: solving the energy issue once and for all, and the sitting president sits far down the food chain of power on Earth. Solve that issue with free energy, and everything else is noise. If any politicians ever pick up that ball, it will be because they were allowed to. I am not waiting for anybody’s permission.