Trump 2.0 has been a presidency of bizarre contradictions so far. My previous post remarked on Trump’s planned imperial land grabs. This post was spurred by watching this clip of RFK, Jr.’s discussion of Bill Gates and his vaccine campaigns in Africa. I want to back up a little, first, to provide some context.

The rise of civilization was marked by new social roles, primarily professions and elites. Elites were societal parasites from the beginning, and they remain that way today. Elites violently conquered all early civilizations, and the initial elites just reveled in their loot. But they soon learned that in order to get societies to do their bidding they needed a cognitive trick, and all early elites claimed divine status or sanction so that the conquered masses would worship them. Old Kingdom pharaohs claimed godly powers, especially controlling the Nile’s flood. An epic drought ended the Old Kingdom and the divine status of pharaohs. But elites have played similar games ever since, and a chief stratagem in the modern era has been becoming “philanthropists.”

I noted the mischief of “philanthropists” in my early writings, such as how the dispossessed American Indians even had the remnants of their land stolen from them by “philanthropists.” Philanthropy is largely a scam, to launder blood-soaked fortunes into “good deeds” performed for the common good, but which often make the “philanthropists” richer and often result in social engineering that benefits the “philanthropist” class at the expense of the society. Bill Gates is merely the latest one to play that game.

Gates became a “philanthropist” when Microsoft was sued for the dishonest way that it became a monopoly. Gates literally modeled his “philanthropy” on John D. Rockefeller’s “philanthropy.” Rockefeller’s big “philanthropy” move was made after he machine-gunned women and children and his public image was at about Attila the Hun’s level. He then became the leading benefactor of medicine, as he allied with the AMA and other criminal organizations to take over Western medicine, turning it into the racket that it is today. Morris Fishbein was instrumental in turning degenerative disease treatment into a racket, especially cancer treatment, Anthony Fauci was a leading figure in turning infectious disease treatment into a racket, and Bill Gates was Fauci’s literal partner in crime. Kennedy’s book went into the Fauci/Gates “bromance” in some depth.

Gates’s father was a eugenicist, and Gates seems to be one himself. Kennedy wrote at length about a Gates vaccine program in Africa that increased the death rate of girls by ten times. Kennedy called it a female genocide. Kennedy wrote about vaccine legend Peter Aaby, who led the team that discovered that genocide, and in that interview that I linked to, Kennedy said that Gates wrecked the careers of those experts who revealed that vaccine-genocide. Kennedy concluded that Gates knows what he is doing. Gates is not just some misguided “philanthropist,” but is knowingly launching eugenics and genocide campaigns under the rubric of vaccination. The interviewer in that video asked about a Gates vaccine campaign that was really about birth control, and Kennedy gave that example of that genocidal vaccine campaign. Gates has sponsored a number of vaccine campaigns in Africa that were really about sterilizing women without their consent, in shades of the Nazis, and the Rockefellers were also prominent in eugenics experiments. One Gates tetanus campaign in Africa was literally only performed on women with the secret intention of sterilizing them, which the WHO eventually admitted. As Kennedy noted in that interview, Gates has controlled the WHO for many years.

So, Kennedy seems to be going after Gates’s “philanthropic” empire. Trump 2.0 is full of contradictions like this. On one hand, Trump is nakedly imperialistic, and on the other, he is siccing Kennedy on Big Food, Big Pharma, and “philanthropists” such as Gates. These are strange times to be alive.