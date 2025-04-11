Donald Trump’s tariffs are roiling the global economy, and I have read all manner of commentary on it. It is time to weigh in on it a little. For starters, even though the USA rarely admits it, it is an empire, and even George Washington had imperial aspirations. Empires are empires because they can exploit their imperial subjects. The earliest civilizations conquered their neighbors as soon as they could, and civilizations have seen rising and falling empires ever since. No organism likes being coerced, so empires always have restive populations that try to throw off imperial rule. Trade predates humanity, but there has never really been free trade or free markets, as coercion always rears its head somewhere along the line, in our world of scarcity and fear.

During Europe’s conquest of the world, setting the terms of exchange to milk their imperial subjects was standard practice, from the Spanish in Mesoamerica to the British in India. After the USA stole North America, it began acquiring distant lands, such as Hawaii and the Philippines, and it had long considered Latin America to be its imperial backyard, although the rise of neocolonialism meant that the USA’s flag would not fly over its subjects. It was cheaper that way and had better optics. As part of the deal for American help against the Nazis, Franklin Roosevelt demanded that the British relinquish their empire when the war was over. In practice, the USA largely just became the new imperial overlords, overthrowing disfavored governments with abandon. When JFK proved to be a lukewarm imperialist who tried to end the Cold War, he had to go.

Agrarian economies cannot compete with industrial ones, and the USA enacted tariffs from the beginning to protect its fledgling industries, especially from the industrialized British. That is essentially what tariffs are for. The USA reached Peak Oil in 1970, its standard of living has declined ever since, and some of it has been spectacular. Humanity will always rise and fall on the energy issue, just like all life does.

In the logic of capitalism, in which profits are everything, corporate America began exporting its industrial capacity to poor nations to take advantage of cheap labor, which threw blue-collar Americans out of work, especially in what is called the Rust Belt, where I lived for several years. The USA gets cheap imports out of the deal, which has helped prop up the USA’s standard of living, and most of the so-called service industry is intrinsically worthless, pushing papers across desks and like, such as my original profession of auditing. About 75% or more (arguably even 90%) of what the USA spends on medicine is worthless, as the medical racket preys on an addicted public. We’ll see what kind of dent RFK, Jr., can make, but the medical racket won’t go quietly.

It is reasonably speculated that Trump’s ultimate goal is building a North American technocracy, and Canada and Greenland would be key aspects of that, which is likely why Trump wants them. For all of Trump’s lies and bluster, there is a logic behind what he is doing. Strangely enough, parts of it align with my idea of the Fifth Epoch. For instance, Trump wants production to come back to the USA, but those blue-collar days are gone forever. The new factories that Trump wants will be run by AI-driven robots, as Elon Musk is trying to achieve at Tesla. But the energy issue needs to be solved, first. Mining more hydrocarbons and nuclear fission are not the way to go, and windmill and solar systems are not nearly enough for all of humanity. Every Epoch of the human journey was based on an energy revolution, and so will the next one.

But I also know that Trump is only a bit player in the global economy. Far higher powers than the American president run the world. Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man on paper, but he is also far down the pecking order.

Michael Roads died last year, and I am reading his final book. I met Michael about 30 years ago and have known many psychonauts like him. His account of his visits to two Earths, 300 years into our future, is legendary. One was hellish and one was heavenly, and the difference was whether people chose love or not. In a chapter of his final book, he visited the forests of Gondwana, other heavenly future Earths, and he also saw today’s influence of what I call the Global Controllers, who pull the strings on Earth. They are trying to own the entire planet and enslave all of humanity. In an eerie parallel to my work, Roads said that the 1% exploit the 99%. I have long called these “conspiratorial” situations 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity. Blaming that 1% is giving away our power. It is the 99% complicity that we can most do something about.

I have also likened most of humanity to spiritual kindergarteners as they sleepwalk through their lives, only caring about the welfare of their in-groups, filing to their deaths, cheering the violence, etc. In that chapter, Roads said the same thing, that Earth was a kindergarten for younger souls. They are not lesser beings, just younger, and Earth is where they came to be potty-trained as souls. I have seen this theme for many years, and have even been told it by channels. A slippery slope is judging that. We are all on our divine journeys, and this lifetime might be more of my soul’s penance, as I try to get it right this time. Roads even mentioned the Gaza situation, of fighting over land, and that book was published before the current genocide there.

The human journey has been a grim one, but it has become less violent and more humane over the Epochs, even if humanity has largely sleepwalked through the process. I do not expect humanity to become enlightened overnight if and when the Fifth Epoch arrives, but when scarcity is permanently banished, for all people, this world will end and nobody will miss it. Coercion, violence, crime, and wrecking the environment in the pursuit of self-interest will no longer make any sense. The global elite will be supremely disappointed at first, but even they will eventually be redeemed, as all roads lead home to the godhead. Some paths just take longer and have more adventures.

I see Trump’s plans and actions as nationalistic and still about American imperial dominance, but there are some strangely positive aspects of it, as if he and his handlers dimly see what might be ahead, and perhaps on behalf of the people who really run the world. What times to live in, but I am not going to cede humanity’s future to what the USA, Trump, Musk, or the global elite do. We live here, too, and only an approach rooted in love and enlightenment has a chance to turn the course, in my opinion, which is what I am trying to get going, and my Substack presence is my latest experiment.