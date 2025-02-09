The first three weeks of Trump’s second presidency have been quite a spectacle, and I try to not pay attention to retail politics. I’ll have plenty more to write about Trump, 2.0, but I want to focus on today’s USAID hysteria. Americans have specialized in fraudulent diplomacy even before there was a USA. Several years before he became president, George Washington crafted the plan to swindle temperate North America from the natives. American foreign policy has been fraudulent ever since. Washington even called his new nation an infant empire. I have chronicled the long, bloody history of how the USA was built, and how it began behaving like a proper empire once all of temperate North America was under its control. The USA invented Panama, so Trump’s claims to Panama make a certain grotesque sense. The invention of Panama was one of the USA’s early efforts in neocolonialism, in which the USA’s flag does not fly over the subject nation while it calls the shots. It looks better that way, at least to brainwashed Americans, and it is cheaper.

JFK founded USAID in 1961. Under JFK, there was some genuine aid given, but it soon became a CIA tool. What is in the American media today on USAID is all imperial propaganda, so it pays to ignore the mainstream media on these issues. Here are two articles (1, 2) in the past decade on how the USA exports “democracy” via USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy, as Orwell seems to have named most such organizations. These are the exact situations the Noam Chomsky and Ed Herman began writing about more than 50 years ago, and their 1979 effort got into it in detail, long before Manufacturing Consent was published. In the Russian media’s view, Trump’s attack on USAID is probably just bringing such neocolonial efforts under firmer presidential control. Wikileaks is highlighting USAID’s role in censoring the independent media (1, 2) as part of a global propaganda effort. John Perkins called out the game from the inside long ago. USAID played a big role in overthrowing Ukraine’s government in 2014, which led to today’s war there.

I won’t be sorry to see USAID go, but we’ll see what replaces it.