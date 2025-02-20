As Donald Trump’s first month in office comes to an end, much of the world is in an uproar. I see chatter in all venues. Calls of alarm are widespread, as are cheers. It is a lot to take in. It is hard to know where to start, but I’ll jump in with Elon Musk and DOGE, which is taking a meat ax to the executive-branch bureaucracy. The executive branch itself is a relic of European monarchism. I do not foresee much of an executive branch in the Fifth Epoch.

Musk is bringing the same wrecking ball to the executive branch as he did to Twitter. Twitter seems to run fine with half the staff that it had before Musk bought it. Musk is using the same people for DOGE as he has in the past. Musk admits that mistakes will be made and things will break, but he plans to fix them on the fly. This is a clash of two wildly different cultures.

Of course, Musk and Trump are making outrageous statements, many of which are false. But a lot of what is happening is that Trump was actively resisted and attacked by the federal bureaucracy during his first term, which theoretically worked for him, and he is not going to let it happen again. Nearly every American who is the slightest bit aware knows that the federal bureaucracy is bloated and incredibly inefficient and corrupt. From the right end I read that while Musk’s wrecking ball is anything but subtle, what else did we expect, when trust in government is so low? Will this be creative destruction? The right is trying to dispel some of the mythology around DOGE and Musk and there is plenty of rejoicing on what is happening to the bureaucracy and the “deep state.” Musk predicts that AI will make jobs into hobbies, which is very much aligned with my vision of the Fifth Epoch, but the energy issue needs to be solved, first.

From the left end, one of my favorite commentators, Patrick Lawrence, is breathing a huge sigh of relief over Trump’s overtures to Russia, as I also am. The left that I respect (not the woke warmongering Democrats) is rejoicing (1, 2). Lawrence also noted a stunning barrage of lies from the Western media about Trump’s moves, as vice president Vance rubbed Europe’s nose in its hypocrisy.

But the redoubtable Chris Hedges thinks that a dictatorship is coming. However, he wrote: “Predatory corporations, such as the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, will be licensed to exploit and pillage a disempowered public.” Except that is what RFK, Jr., has pledged to end. Is that just the left’s blind spot on the medical racket, which not even Noam Chomsky was immune to?

Trump’s outrageous statements on Gaza have united the Arab world like I have never seen. From the left I read of the contrast between Trump’s Ukraine and Gaza moves. Scott Ritter tried to make sense of Trump’s moves in Europe, and he sees them in revolutionary terms. Trump’s attack on USAID has exposed how many “independent” media organizations around the world are really American propaganda outlets.

I hear plenty from those around me that Musk and Trump are really catspaws for the true global elite, to enact a one-world, technocratic dictatorship, not just a North American technocracy.

It seems like everybody has an opinion on what is happening, but I want to discuss what is not being discussed, although even I get surprised sometimes, such as when I saw a capitalist play this morning on reverse-engineered ET technology. What those speculators have yet to realize is that that technology will swiftly end capitalism. When scarcity ends, all social structures based on scarcity also will, which is virtually all structures today, and especially capitalist ones.

Of course, Trump denies Global Warming as the ice melts faster than ever (and it could get much worse). I don’t see anybody in the mainstream media (of course), Democrats, or even Trump and Musk say is that the USA is an empire, and that agencies such as USAID were primarily imperial tools. That is one of the elephants in the room. People will never hear Bill Gates discuss it, as he pontificates about our future. The only people that I see admit it in the West are radical leftists, such as Ed Herman and Noam Chomsky. Virtually everybody else denies it so deeply that it is not even a topic of conversation. As Ed and Noam said, the idea is unthinkable. When the Fifth Epoch dawns, humanity’s petty concerns will quickly vanish. That is something worth discussing, and I am open for business.