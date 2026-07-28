The video of this post is here.

Europe’s conquest of the world is the greatest catastrophe in the human journey so far, with a death toll in excess of a billion people. Continents were depopulated and then “settled” by Europeans, while other peoples were enslaved, such as what the British did to India. Empires spanned the globe when latecomers to the game triggered what are called “World Wars,” and the USA came out on top after the most recent one.

The League of Nations was formed after the first World War and the United Nations after the second one. Both were largely ineffectual in reining in imperial behavior, which was accompanied by genocides and other immense crimes.

The USA had unprecedented global dominance after dropping nuclear weapons on Japan, and it has run roughshod over much of the world, with its neocolonial strategies that secured cheap labor and resources from subject nations. The last time that I looked, nearly all of the world’s poorest nations exported food to the USA, which is history’s fattest large nation.

Everything that the West has done in the Middle East for the past century and more has been motivated by the oil there, which is history’s greatest material prize. We have an oil war happening there as I write this, as the USA leads humanity to the edge of the abyss.

This post was inspired by a news article that I saw, as the USA applauded Venezuela’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (“ICC”). Since the USA abducted Venezuela’s head of state, Venezuela has become an American puppet. Applauding our puppet’s actions is a wry act, similar to when Nazis applauded Vichy France’s actions. I have yet to see any American mainstream journalist do a story on the withdrawal.

Ed Herman wrote that breaking international law was “as American as apple pie.” Noam Chomsky continually called out American hypocrisy regarding international law, along the lines of “laws for thee, not for me.” In his last years, Ed focused on the kangaroo court tribunals that the USA erected for Yugoslavia and Rwanda, and especially how “human rights” organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch supported such shams.

When the UN’s World Court ruled against the USA in its attacks on Nicaragua, the USA simply dismissed the findings. The International Criminal Court (“ICC”) was established in 2002, in the midst of the USA’s imperial rampages, and the USA voted against the establishment of the ICC, along with human-rights stalwarts China, Iraq, Israel, Libya, Qatar, and Yemen. The USA opposed the ICC from the outset and was able to corrupt it, as it generally targeted the USA’s imperial victims, never the perpetrators. I guess that the ICC was not corrupt enough for the USA’s liking, so it has to go.

The USA has regularly stood alone on the world stage, defying the rest of humanity as it rejected simple humanitarian principles, such as not using children as soldiers and the idea that everybody deserves to eat.

Cheering its new puppet’s behavior is standard American imperialism, attended by hypocrisy that reaches the heights that the USA is so well known for. The USA gets away with behaviors that pre-war Nazi Germany didn’t.

As Dennis Lee said about the American legal system that tried to kill him, it is the “just us” system. The USA behaves worse in international relations, just as all empires have. Venezuela’s withdrawal and the USA’s cheering of it is just one more grotesque spectacle.