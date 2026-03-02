Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
34mEdited

Know what little I know, how does one not become utterly "Black-Pilled"? In the immortal words of Ford Prefect: "Excuse me, I've got to find my friend."

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wade Frazier
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wade Frazier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture