Oil is the black gold of industrial economies. As Bucky Fuller said, if oil was priced at the benefit that humanity got from it, it would cost $1 million per barrel. In 1945, the USA’s State Department called Saudi Arabia’s oil among world history’s “greatest material prizes.” Taken as a whole, nothing in history compares to Middle East oil, which the industrializing powers quickly realized. When Winston Churchill began to convert the British Navy from coal to oil in 1911, and on Iranian oil, the Middle East’s fate was sealed. Five years later, the British and French conspired to break the Ottoman Empire into controllable oil states. When Iran nationalized its oil industry, the CIA overthrew its elected government on behalf of oil companies, which directly led to the strife that we see there today.

The lure of oil explains everything about the industrialized world’s interest in the Middle East. Everything else is a sideshow. In what is likely Noam Chomsky’s final book, he explicitly named oil politics as an anchor of American-Israeli relations, while also discussing the “settler state” origins of Israel and the USA, in which annihilating and displacing the indigenous inhabitants was an essential aspect of the process, which we see happening in Gaza today. Hitler adopted the same settler-state framework for his plans for Eastern Europe, inspired by the USA’s example. I doubt that there is a sane person on Earth, with any idea how the world works, who thinks that oil had nothing to do with the West’s repeated imperial rampages through the Middle East for the past century, which have only accelerated in this century.

I recently discussed the ten nations with the largest oil deposits, and Venezuela and Iran rank first and third, which explains everything about Trump’s attacks on those nations. Everything else is noise. With the ongoing attack on Iran, Trump acted like a mafia don, making Iran an offer it could not refuse, and like with Bush the Second and Iraq, Trump states that he is going to bomb Iran into becoming a democracy. I doubt that even Trump believes that. It is all about the oil, as usual. Unlike the Bushes and Iraq, Trump did not even bother to make a case to the American people before launching his attack on Iran.

When Bush the Second invaded Iraq, worldly analysts stated that Iran was next, after it had been “softened up” enough, and an Israeli scholar said that Iran was crazy if it did not pursue nuclear weapons. The year after the 2003 invasion, when it became obvious that it was a catastrophe for the people of Iraq, at the Democratic Convention in 2004, before he was even elected to the U.S. Senate, Barack Obama called for bombing Iran. That told me all that I needed to know about Obama. Ed Herman called Obama’s decision to not bomb Iran likely the “finest moment” of his reign.

As Noam often stated, regarding American foreign policy, it has not mattered whether the sitting president was a Democrat or Republican, as the Empire rolled on. American presidents have not mattered since JFK, when the MIC took over foreign policy and all presidents became puppets. Noam correctly called the invasion of Iraq the crime of the 21st century so far. Obama led the overthrow of Libya’s government (10th largest oil deposits on Earth), which was a catastrophe for Libya’s people. Before the invasion, Libya had the highest standard of living in Africa, ranked 53rd in the world. In 2025, it ranked 115th, and its life expectancy fell by five years from 2010, which is typical for American interventions. Obama also led the overthrow of Ukraine’s government, which set the stage for the war there today. Russia has the world’s eighth largest oil deposits, just ahead of the USA.

Today, I read all manner of pundit weighing in on what the war on Iran really means. Some argue that it is a way for Trump to attack China, as Iran is its biggest oil supplier. At least the pundits get that part right. American mainstream pundits somehow ignored Iraq’s oil in their assessment of the war’s cause. I see this kind of blindness, of ignoring the elephant in the room, all the time. I finished a post on those elephants with the biggest one of all: free energy, which has been on the planet for longer than I have. The subject is forbidden in nearly all venues on Earth. In nearly 30 years of having an Internet presence, I still await the first robust discussion on why Dennis Lee’s heat pump is the world’s best heating system. The physics behind it is not even exotic. It is garden-variety thermodynamics, and nobody on Earth, other than me, has mustered a credible discussion of it in 30 years. No wonder free energy is completely off the table. It would solve all of humanity’s existential issues and would also usher in an unprecedented world of abundance. There is a free-energy field, but it is in a state of arrested development, partly due to organized suppression, but other reasons are more important (naïveté, low integrity, focus on inventors).

The greatest triumph of the global elite is making free energy and what comes with it unimaginable to the public, and about 99.999% of humanity readily acquiesces to the mind control. I seek the people who can imagine it, and I know the people that I seek. I am here to help them. If we succeed, oil will become meaningless, as will most aspects of today’s world. Today’s geopolitics will become a relic of a bygone world. It makes macabre sense in a world of scarcity and fear, but it will become obsolete in world of abundance. I am open for business. Time is short.