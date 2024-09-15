I have studied World War II at length, ever since I encountered Paul Fussell’s and Eugene Sledge’s work in 1990. Their work showed the many warts and brutalities of the American war effort. The causes of the war were simple enough. Germany and Japan came to the Empire Game late and needed industrial resources to have industrial economies, and that meant conquering lands that had them. But the European powers and their political descendants already owned nearly the entire world. Both World Wars were between established and aspiring industrial powers. It really was that simple. The Soviet Union came to industrialization even later and controlled more land within its borders than any other nation, which Hitler openly coveted.
American industrialists warmly supported the Third Reich, such as the Rockefeller Empire, IBM, and Ford. American industrialists even tried to mount a fascist coup in the USA after Hitler came to power, which was swept under the rug after it was exposed by Smedley Butler. When I became Dennis Lee’s partner, my mentor said that the USA was “too fascist” for our free-energy effort to succeed. He was right.
The Jewish Holocaust was more of a sideshow in World War II, and few people really cared much about the fate of the Jews. It was a pet project of Hitler’s and the West largely left him to it. The Nazis in Eastern Europe inflicted devastation that the world had not seen since the Mongol hordes, as tens of millions of people were murdered. Hitler was following the Anglo-American example of exterminating the natives and taking their land. Nazi rhetoric literally called Eastern Europe terms such as “Indian Country.”
The USA rivaled the Nazis in atrocities with city bombings, including with napalm, capped off with dropping atom bombs on an already defeated Japan, as the USA got its final vengeance on that imperial upstart. Nobody can hold their heads too high over World War II, but to this day, the USA sees World War II as the “good war.” My original war essay was intended to help deflate American delusions about that war.
My father worked at NASA’s Mission Control during the Space Race. I was raised on Disney shows and went to Disneyland every year while growing up. I vividly remember watching German scientists promote space flight on Disney shows, led by Wernher von Braun. He was the reason why Brian O’Leary was hired as an astronaut, to realize von Braun’s Martian dreams, which Elon Musk is currently pursuing. I recently watched a Disney show that I watched as a child, and those German scientists recreated at least one experiment that was performed on Jews in the death camps. It was startling to see that, which brings me to the point of this post: the USA’s love affair with Nazis.
Those German scientists on that Disney show were involved in atrocities inflicted on Jews and others or were closely associated with those who did, but the USA protected them from war crimes prosecution and whitewashed their backgrounds, to become American Space Race heroes. But hiring those Nazis for what became the Space Race was benign compared to the thousands that were hired to work for the CIA. Those Nazis almost started World War III, as they lied to their CIA superiors about Soviet capabilities and intentions.
The USA’s love affair with Nazis is ongoing, as the USA sponsored the overthrow of Ukraine’s government in 2014, led by neo-Nazis. Once again, the USA’s use of Nazis threatens the world with nuclear war. Ukrainian troops openly display Nazi regalia. Although written by an American journalist, articles such as this one will never appear in the mainstream media. Canada has a similar problem. The Russia Today site that published that American journalist’s article is blocked in much of the West, and American censors took it one step further recently and simply deleted the domains of sites that they deemed too Russia-friendly. And we call ourselves champions of free speech.
The USA’s love affair with Nazis kind of says it all about my great nation. I know how to end this suicidal insanity, but I can’t do it alone. I know who I am looking for.
Thanks for reading Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I read your original War essay to which this post linked, it took me a very long time to finish reading it all, and I learned a great deal in so doing. I have a few comments to add from all of that reading.
On the movie Saving Private Ryan, the most horrible scene that I remember most vividly is when several German tanks are moving through the town where the movie's heroes are making their final stand. One German soldier's head and shoulders appear very briefly moving upwards through the round hole that lets one of the tank's occupants look outside and all around the tank. Instantly that soldier's entire head disappears and is replaced by a small, round, cloud of pink spray, indicating that his head was probably struck by a bullet from a machine gun, and perhaps that bullet had an explosive tip on it. His whole head appeared to explode into pink spray in a fraction of a second. Nothing was ever said in the movie about this event, but I just happened to be looking at that one tank when this one-second event occurred. I remember much about the whole movie, but that one second is the one event most memorable for me.
You also wrote "Native Americans often had such delusions. They would go through involved rituals to magically protect themselves in battle, to make them bulletproof or invisible." These delusions were also common among the anti-foreigner Chinese Boxers in the Boxer Rebellion in Peking in 1900-1901. They were called "boxers" because they all were training in the particular style of Chinese martial arts known as "I ho chüan", which means "righteous harmony fist." It was one of the hundreds of styles of Kung Fu that have been practiced in China beginning about 500 A.D. at the Shao Lin (small forest) Buddhist monastery in Hunan Province. Monks today at this monastery still train in this martial art. In addition to all the amazing natural physical abilities that these students develop, the Boxers in 1903 also believed that their physical training, along with meditation and breathing exercises, gave them invulnerability in battle. The 8 foreign nations whose diplomatic and military assets were located in the Foreign Legation part of Peking had no trouble killing these self-deluded invulnerable Boxers with their European bullets.
Howard Zinn was a soldier in the generic sense of the word, but he was not in the infantry on the ground. He was a bombardier in the Army Air Corps, and he dropped napalm in France where he later visited the city that he had bombed. This greatly helped in his becoming outspoken against war, and it is described in detail in the Wikipedia article Howard Zinn, beginning with the section titled World War II.
Some of the rewards that are dangled before the "young, naïve, immortal-feeling men" are medallions and ribbons of various colors to honor everyone who took part in certain battles, exercises, operations, etc. These are then proudly attached to the young persons' military uniforms just below their left shoulders. The more of these one accumulates, the prouder one can stand erect in public and convincingly talk other young and unwise people into going into military "service", which actually is slavery and not simply service. And Audie Murphy's service was so honorable that there is now even an Audie Murphy Memorial at Holtzwihr, France, a photo of which is online.
Thanks also for the excellent details of how Smedley Butler foiled the 1933 coup against the White House. I have never seen such detail anywhere else before.