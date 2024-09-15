I have studied World War II at length, ever since I encountered Paul Fussell’s and Eugene Sledge’s work in 1990. Their work showed the many warts and brutalities of the American war effort. The causes of the war were simple enough. Germany and Japan came to the Empire Game late and needed industrial resources to have industrial economies, and that meant conquering lands that had them. But the European powers and their political descendants already owned nearly the entire world. Both World Wars were between established and aspiring industrial powers. It really was that simple. The Soviet Union came to industrialization even later and controlled more land within its borders than any other nation, which Hitler openly coveted.

American industrialists warmly supported the Third Reich, such as the Rockefeller Empire, IBM, and Ford. American industrialists even tried to mount a fascist coup in the USA after Hitler came to power, which was swept under the rug after it was exposed by Smedley Butler. When I became Dennis Lee’s partner, my mentor said that the USA was “too fascist” for our free-energy effort to succeed. He was right.

The Jewish Holocaust was more of a sideshow in World War II, and few people really cared much about the fate of the Jews. It was a pet project of Hitler’s and the West largely left him to it. The Nazis in Eastern Europe inflicted devastation that the world had not seen since the Mongol hordes, as tens of millions of people were murdered. Hitler was following the Anglo-American example of exterminating the natives and taking their land. Nazi rhetoric literally called Eastern Europe terms such as “Indian Country.”

The USA rivaled the Nazis in atrocities with city bombings, including with napalm, capped off with dropping atom bombs on an already defeated Japan, as the USA got its final vengeance on that imperial upstart. Nobody can hold their heads too high over World War II, but to this day, the USA sees World War II as the “good war.” My original war essay was intended to help deflate American delusions about that war.

My father worked at NASA’s Mission Control during the Space Race. I was raised on Disney shows and went to Disneyland every year while growing up. I vividly remember watching German scientists promote space flight on Disney shows, led by Wernher von Braun. He was the reason why Brian O’Leary was hired as an astronaut, to realize von Braun’s Martian dreams, which Elon Musk is currently pursuing. I recently watched a Disney show that I watched as a child, and those German scientists recreated at least one experiment that was performed on Jews in the death camps. It was startling to see that, which brings me to the point of this post: the USA’s love affair with Nazis.

Those German scientists on that Disney show were involved in atrocities inflicted on Jews and others or were closely associated with those who did, but the USA protected them from war crimes prosecution and whitewashed their backgrounds, to become American Space Race heroes. But hiring those Nazis for what became the Space Race was benign compared to the thousands that were hired to work for the CIA. Those Nazis almost started World War III, as they lied to their CIA superiors about Soviet capabilities and intentions.

The USA’s love affair with Nazis is ongoing, as the USA sponsored the overthrow of Ukraine’s government in 2014, led by neo-Nazis. Once again, the USA’s use of Nazis threatens the world with nuclear war. Ukrainian troops openly display Nazi regalia. Although written by an American journalist, articles such as this one will never appear in the mainstream media. Canada has a similar problem. The Russia Today site that published that American journalist’s article is blocked in much of the West, and American censors took it one step further recently and simply deleted the domains of sites that they deemed too Russia-friendly. And we call ourselves champions of free speech.

The USA’s love affair with Nazis kind of says it all about my great nation. I know how to end this suicidal insanity, but I can’t do it alone. I know who I am looking for.