The video of this post is here.

My introduction to the medical racket was at age 12, when our family changed its diet from processed food to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. The book that inspired that change was banned in the USA the next decade for being contrary to medical dogma. The book’s advice was right, medical dogma was wrong, and that book’s advice forms Western medicine’s first line of defense today for circulatory disease. I am surprised that I lived to see it.

In late 1988, after my life-changing day in Kangaroo Court, I got a job in a medical lab, and while Dennis Lee sat in solitary confinement for trying to throw a Christmas party for his inmates, corrupt officials and the media tried to wipe out my new employer.

I began my days of study in 1990, and one of the first topics that I began studying was alternative medicine, beginning with Gaston Naessens’s discoveries, which soon led to Royal Rife and Ralph Hovnanian’s Medical Dark Ages, which was my big wakeup call on what a racket Western medicine is.

When I wrote my medical racket essay a generation ago, I depicted the issue as a conflict of paradigms, specifically the schism between feminine and masculine medicine. Feminine medicine emphasizes prevention, sanitation, nutrition, and its interventions are gentle remedies such as herbs. Masculine medicine is a form of warfare. That pretty much sums up the problem Men have dominated Western medicine for centuries, and women healers have always been under siege by men.

As Smedley Butler said, war is a racket. War profiteering must compete for the title of most evil activity on Earth, and much of Western medicine is a form of war profiteering. I have written at length on the two main arms of the medical racket, which are the degenerative disease and infectious disease rackets. Neither of them really deserves to exist. Degenerative disease is almost all caused by processed food, various inebriants, and other toxins that people ingest, usually willingly. When I was a child, infectious disease was not an issue. No children died from infectious disease in the early 1960s, when I got measles, mumps, and chicken pox, like all American children did in those days. Children did not die from them in those days, there were no vaccines for them, and that is the crux of the issue regarding today’s vaccine racket.

Last year, there was media hysteria over a measles outbreak in Texas, and I wrote a post on measles. Perhaps my favorite medical statistic is the before the measles vaccine was introduced in England in the 1960s, the measles death rate in England had already declined by 99.96%. But today, the measles vaccine is treated in the media like a miracle intervention that saved us. This one of the many Big Lies that parade in the media. Just last week, I was contacted by my medical provider, to come and get a measles vaccine. I replied that I had measles as a child, so I was immune for life, and they still advocated that I get a measles vaccine. That was surreal.

This series of posts will be wide-ranging on how there came to be a vaccine racket, which is a subsidiary of the medical racket. This will be quite a ride.