Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
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"What good fortune for those in power that people do not think."

— Adolf Hitler

If the original terms of The Nuremberg Code obtained, every last individual involved in the "Covid" Lethal Injections should hang, for crimes against humanity. Open and shut case; all of them.

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