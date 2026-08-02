The video of this post is here.

In Vaccines: A Reappraisal, Richard Moskowitz wrote:

“[…] if vaccines were equal to the extravagant claims made for them, if they were truly effective in conferring a genuine immunity similar to that of coming down with and recovering from the natural disease, then the unvaccinated kids would pose a danger only to themselves, based on a free choice of their own making.”

Moskowitz also wrote about the invalid reasoning used to explain why there are not any placebo control groups for vaccine testing.

Religious beliefs are often an article of faith and impervious to the evidence, but all of the dominant ideologies are that way. That is why Aaron Siri titled his book Vaccines, Amen. The “vaccines, amen” crowd is incapable of engaging in basic logic about vaccines, such as that anecdote that Siri provided, in which his MD acquaintance kept parroting that measles deaths were conquered by vaccines, when Siri kept asking what could have caused the 98% decline in measles deaths in the USA from 1900 to the 1960s, before the vaccine was ever produced.

Of all the fraud, naïveté, and blind faith in and around the medical racket, the greatest may be pretending that biomedical science is objective and credible, when that idea is not remotely true, as even admitted by the defenders of science. Conflicts of interest permeate biomedical science, they are either covered up or normalized, and that is good enough for the “vaccines, amen” crowd. Peter Hotez calls any dissent from the propaganda barrage “anti-science” and he has called for a military response to the “anti-vaxxers.” During the pandemic, Hotez hawked vaccines as the answer, stated that one was all that was needed, and every few months he admitted that it was not enough, so that more boosters were needed. He eventually recommended five boosters and two initial shots. In Hotez’s (and Offit’s, etc.) mind, people can never get too many vaccines. Incidentally, Hotez helped fund the Wuhan experiments that may have led to COVID-19.

They are like barbers who advocate daily haircuts. Hotez, like Offit, makes and sells his own vaccines. Offit approved the vaccine that made him rich, and these surreal conflicts of interest are ignored or normalized in the medical racket and its captured media. The conflicts of interest and hypocrisy are staggering, and ventures into Ed Herman’s “chutzpah.”

As I have stated, once in a while, orthodox scientists will admit that immunity is poorly understood and that medical interventions can wreck immunity. The only credible explanation ever given for how vaccines work is that they induce autoimmune conditions. The germ theory seems incomplete, at best.

Flu vaccines were introduced when flu and pneumonia rates were collapsing, and since the 1980s, when vaccines for flu skyrocketed, the death rate from flu and pneumonia increased by about 50%, as can be seen below:

This is typical of ballyhooed medical interventions, which are trumpeted as miraculous successes, when the opposite is closer to the truth.

I began this series of posts by noting that I was contacted by my medical provider to get a measles vaccine. When I replied that I had measles as a child and I am immune for life, my medical provider still advocated that I get a measles vaccine. A few delusions underpin such a stance.

In my measles post, I briefly discussed the “original antigenic sin” of vaccines, which bypass the cellular immune system to produce antibodies, which is backwards from how immune systems operate. Vaccine immunity is a kind of ersatz immunity, but in the “vaccines, amen” religion, vaccine immunity is seen as superior to natural immunity. It is a crazy idea with no credible support for it, but it dominated the media during the rollout of the COVID vaccine. Rigged studies have tried to establish that idea, but nobody with basic understanding of immune systems believes it. Natural immunity from measles, after getting it, lasts a lifetime, while vaccine immunity continually needs “boosters,” as that comical clip of Hotez makes clear.

A related delusion is vaccine-induced herd immunity. As Moskowitz wrote above, the only person at risk for being unvaccinated is the unvaccinated themselves, if vaccines really provided immunity protection. But the goal posts were moved and the rationale for forced vaccines is to protect the vulnerable (who theoretically did not get vaccinated), in what is called herd immunity, which is the idea that if enough of a population is immune to a disease (they will not transmit it), then members of the population (herd) who have not been exposed to the disease yet are less likely to.

Measles was the first disease for which herd immunity was discovered. In their long measles essay, the authors of Dissolving Illusions discussed the “illusory” idea of vaccine-induced herd immunity for measles. For diseases for which vaccine herd immunity may have been achieved, they were all for mild childhood diseases, which likely robbed the vaccine recipients of the opportunity to develop their immune systems. In that measles discussion by the authors of Dissolving Illusions, they address their assailant’s discussion of herd immunity for measles, which requires that up to 99% of the population be vaccinated for measles. So, who is left to protect by herd immunity? Some unidentified 1%?

In their chapter on measles, the authors of Dissolving Illusions noted a measles outbreak in which 100% of the population was vaccinated. So, vaccine-induced herd immunity is a very shaky concept, and during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, Fauci and friends kept raising the percent of the population that needed to be vaccinated to attain herd immunity. But the Big Lie about the COVID vaccines was that they never could reduce transmission, which was eventually admitted, after officials were caught habitually lying. The data clearly showed that the vaccinated were more likely to be infected by COVID. According to Pfizer’s own documentation, thousands of people would need to be vaccinated to prevent one COVID death, and the vaccine was not even tested for its ability to prevent transmission, which few vaccines have ever demonstrated. So-called immunity for COVID from the mRNA vaccines was doubly ersatz, as the “vaccines” didn’t even have real disease organisms in them, but some proteins that masqueraded as part of them.

At best, the COVID vaccines might reduce the symptoms of somebody who got COVID (all the official and media lies to the contrary). There was no good evidence that the COVID vaccines achieved any meaningful herd immunity, as endless boosters were recommended. Even Fauci eventually admitted that herd immunity for COVID was unlikely. Fauci is being raked over the coals today for good reason. People close to Fauci, and brave enough to talk publicly, call him a liar, scientifically illiterate, and his diary clearly shows his narcissism.

It took more than two years for the medical bureaucracy to back off of its draconian reaction to COVID (such as lockdowns), which was similar to smallpox policies. Steve Kirsch noted that of more than 50,000 unvaccinated Amish in and around Lancaster, Pennsylvania, maybe two, at most, died of COVID. Those unvaccinated Amish also have zero autism. Sweden did not have lockdowns and had one of the lowest COVID death rates in the West. Only Norway among European nations fared better than Sweden did for the impact on life expectancy in the COVID years. Norway’s life expectancy actually rose, Sweden’s was nearly unchanged, while in the USA, life expectancy declined by more than two years, for one of the worst records on Earth. The USA has the highest medical bill on Earth, by far, and the lowest life expectancy, by far, of all industrial nations. That comparison says it all about the USA’s medical racket. Unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children, as all studies have shown. A recent study on Louisiana data clearly shows that vaccines kill children. It is one of many.

Since network TV news gets a quarter of its ad revenues from Big Pharma today, the ubiquitous shows on vaccine injuries from my youth are no longer produced. It is the Propaganda Model’s advertising filter on steroids, for another example of the structural aspects of the medical racket. The West has made leaking vaccine data that the public should be entitled to see a crime. Aaron Siri’s lawsuits have largely been to get the government to produce its data that the public should be entitled to.