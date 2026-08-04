The video of this post is here.

I made an earlier post on my explorations of the theoretical roots of vaccination. I cited several works, but this post will be more of a review of my most influential sources on this topic, largely in the sequence that I read them.

I began my days of study in earnest in the autumn of 1990, with the beginnings of my media studies, thermodynamics, the CIA, the JFK hit, and other topics. For all of them, however, I had already had real-world experiences on those topics. Without my real-world experiences and radicalizing journey with Dennis Lee, I wonder if I would have begun that exploration, and my radicalization was a key for my explorations. If I had not already been a disillusioned idealist, I doubt that I would have had the awareness to take the studious path that I did. I had one other important topic that I dove into that autumn, which was alternative medicine, and that began the dive that continues.

Naessens, Rife, Béchamp, and Medical Dark Ages: I began that journey with Christopher Bird’s book on Gaston Naessens. I was really struck by a few aspects of it. One was a microscope that Naessens invented that got “impossible” resolutions. Another was that his microscope allowed him to view life processes that orthodox medicine is incapable of. Another was that from his discoveries, he developed a treatment for degenerative disease that rehabilitated the immune system and cured cancer and AIDS. A critical aspect of the book was how the medical racket tried to wipe Naessens out. His cured patients protested, he was acquitted in a trial for his life, and his treatment was legalized in Canada.

In Bird’s book, he mentioned Royal Rife and Antoine Béchamp, who were Naessens’s professional ancestors. I got two books on Rife by Barry Lynes. Rife invented his own “impossible” microscope, which was the world’s most powerful microscope in the early 1930s. Surviving micrographs show that his scope really got those “impossible” resolutions. Rife discovered similar pleomorphic dynamics to what Naessens discovered, and he also invented a cancer treatment that produced miraculous results. The Rife books were where I first read of Morris Fishbein, who was the dictator of American medicine for a generation, and his main claim “fame” today is how he made a fortune by running cigarette ads in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which culminated in an ad blitz that Fishbein spearheaded, for an asbestos cigarette filter, of all things. Fishbein initially tried to buy into Rife’s company but was rebuffed. He then led a lawsuit that destroyed Rife’s effort and life. That was my first encounter with Fishbein’s handiwork. Fishbein and Anthony Fauci were arguably the greatest quacks of the past century, who caused the suffering and deaths of millions.

In Lynes’s book on Rife, he cited a book titled Medical Dark Ages. I obtained it, which was my big wakeup call on the medical racket, and I became the author’s friend. In Medical Dark Ages, I discovered that the book that changed my family’s diet in 1970 and saved my father’s health was banned in the USA.

I eventually also obtained books about and by Béchamp, and realized that he was the professional ancestor of Rife and Naessens, with his own subcellular discoveries. He was a contemporary of Louis Pasteur, and it was the first time that I saw Pasteur’s heroic image challenged. Over the next decade, my studies showed what a scoundrel Pasteur was, and Béchamp was far from the only scientist that Pasteur plagiarized in his quest for fame and wealth. The germ theory was the primary upshot of Pasteur’s charlatanry. Pasteur may have set biomedicine on a false foundation.

That was my early introduction to such material, but for the next several years, I did not study alternative medicine all that much, as I had a full plate with my comprehensive studies, career, and marriage. It was not until I moved back to Seattle in 1997 that I began the full-time study and writing that resulted in my site, largely as it stands today. My medical studies were key. One of the first essays that I wrote on my site was my fluoride essay, which I published in 1998. In those days, I did not study vaccines much, but that was about to change.

In Ethel Hume’s book, Béchamp or Pasteur, she wrote about vaccines, and it was perhaps that first time that I read about vaccination. What I found deceptive about the treatment of Hume’s book was that she was portrayed as the chief person who accused Pasteur of plagiarizing Béchamp, when Béchamp made the case very clearly of Pasteur’s plagiarisms in the preface of his The Blood and its Third Anatomical Element. Hume’s book aged extremely well, including its treatment of vaccination. Before long, I was getting other books on vaccination in the late 1990s, which comes next.

Robert Mendelsohn, Viera Scheibner, Nancy Appleton, and Neil Z. Miller: In the late 1990s, the books that challenged vaccination were generally not authored by medical professionals, but an exception was Robert Mendelsohn, whom I wrote about previously. Mendelsohn was one of my early influences on the medical racket with his Confessions of a Medical Heretic, as he challenged masculine medicine and its “death worship.” In those years, I read several feminist medical books, and they helped me come up with my paradigmatic approach to the medical racket, including the conflict between masculine and feminine medicine. Mendelsohn challenged vaccination, but the works that influenced me the most on vaccination in those days were by Viera Scheibner and Neil Z. Miller.



I have written about Scheibner previously. A professional geologist, Scheibner invented an infant-monitoring device that helped prevent crib death, called “cot death” in Australia, where Scheibner lived, and today it is called Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (“SIDS”). Her monitoring system saved the lives of infants, and their near-death episodes often happened right after vaccination. The evidence is overwhelming today that vaccines cause infant deaths, but as in so many other areas like this, the medical racket will fight it to the death, largely due to those structural features and perverse incentives that I write about so often.

While Scheibner took on vaccination, my greatest early influence on the vaccination issue was Neil Z. Miller’s books. More than any other source at the time, Miller presented the data, which I have used in my work ever since. In 1999, I read Nancy Appleton’s The Curse of Louis Pasteur, which was a direct challenge to the germ theory. She discussed Béchamp, Rife, Naessens, and other scientists whose work took them in directions outside of the Pasteurian paradigm.

When I completed my medical racket essay, in 2001 or 2002, as I recall, those were key influences on Pasteur, the germ theory, and vaccination. As readers can see, that was a minor part of my medical racket essay, which was more focused on degenerative disease, and cancer in particular. For the next several years, I didn’t think of the medical racket, or vaccination, all that much, until 2009.

Sherri Tenpenny and Suzanne Humphries: In 2009, I read Sherry Tenpenny’s Saying No to Vaccines. That was where I learned that there are no placebo control groups for vaccine safety testing. That is so the vaccine racket can hide vaccine injuries. Tenpenny took on the science and practice of vaccines. I began a vaccination thread on my forum in 2015, and little did I know how timely it would be.

In 2018, I read Dissolving Illusions, by Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk. Tenpenny and Humphries are physicians, while Bystrianyk had vaccine-injured children. Dissolving Illusions is an amazing resource on the history of vaccines and might be the single most influential vaccine book that I read. I summarized its measles chapter last year.

But with all of that, I wasn’t really aware that there was an infectious-disease racket until the COVID-19 years. That was when I had my wakeup call on the infectious disease racket, of which the vaccine racket is a subsidiary.

The revelations of the COVID years: When COVID hit in early 2020, I did not suspect what was coming. By May of 2020, I began to smell a rat. In November, I lost my job due to COVID. It gave me a lot of time to study, and I began to devote a lot of time to the COVID issue.

In 2013, I saw Robert Kennedy, Jr., talk publicly about how his father never believed the Warren Commission’s conclusions, calling the Warren Report “a shoddy piece of craftsmanship.” I had known for many years that Lee Harvey Oswald was not JFK’s assassin, and it was the first time that I saw a member of the Kennedy family admit to not accepting the official story. That gained RFK, Jr., a lot of respect with me. Until then, all that I knew about him was that he was a heroin addict while young. When COVID hit, it was not long before the website of Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense became my go-to site for COVID news. That was my greatest daily resource during the COVID years, but I began studying quite a few books on vaccination and related issues.

In 2020, I read Vaccines: A Reappraisal, by Richard Moskowitz. Like Humphries and Tenpenny, Moskowitz is a physician who has witnessed his patients getting injured by vaccines. It is one of the best books on vaccination that I have seen, and I wrote about the book a little in my previous post. As with all of these books that I am citing in this series, my references to them can be seen throughout my work. Moskowitz sought to understand how vaccines worked, and much of how they work is a Big Pharma trade secret, like in the snake oil days of proprietary medicine. It was in Moskowitz’s book that I learned how cavalierly the vaccine safety tests are done, as the people running the vaccine trials (who work for the vaccine makers) can dismiss more than 99.9% of the vaccine reactions, so that they can declare the vaccines safe. Moskowitz wrote of the bogus rationale for not performing safety tests with valid control groups.

But it was in 2021 when I got my big wakeup call on the infectious-disease racket when I read Kennedy’s The Real Anthony Fauci. It took me nearly two months to summarize his book. When I finished it, I finally realized how bad it had gotten in my lifetime. As I have stated many times, when I was a child, children did not die of infectious disease. Mainly for that reason, I put infectious disease in the back of my mind. Most Americans die of degenerative disease. Infectious disease really is a non-issue. In 1963, when the measles vaccine was approved, New England had five measles deaths and 50,000 heart disease deaths. Measles deaths had already nearly reached zero, at 400 deaths per year, and if left alone, it would have likely dropped to about zero nationally, along with the other childhood diseases. But instead, we began to have vaccine campaigns.

I was aware of Peter Duesberg’s AIDS dissidence when I wrote my medical racket essay, but I didn’t pay that much attention to the issue until reading Kennedy’s magnum opus, and then Celia Farber’s book in 2023. Then it became clear what a medical atrocity the entire AIDS issue was. AIDS, like polio, almost certainly comes from chemical poisoning, not a virus. It is tempting to call Fauci the author of the AIDS catastrophe, but he came across as just an opportunistic bureaucrat, eager to do Big Pharma’s bidding and getting rich and famous in the process. Kennedy’s book chronicled the trajectory of Fauci’s career, often in cahoots with Bill Gates, and Africans, not Americans, were likely the greatest casualties of their efforts, with millions injured and killed, which all happened before COVID-19.

In 2023 I also read Turtles All the Way Down, which clearly shows that vaccine safety testing is an obscene charade that is intended to hide vaccine injuries.

Miller’s books challenged a lot of the polio narrative’s miraculous vaccines and noted the “coincidence” polio’s disappearance with the decline in DDT use. Turtles has a long chapter on polio and how it defied the orthodox theories that it was caused by the polio virus. Dissolving Illusions also dealt at length with polio and again challenged the orthodox narrative, but it really came together for me when I read Forrest Maready’s The Moth in the Iron Lung in 2024. That book clearly showed the “coincidence” of metallic medicine and “infant paralysis” in the 1800s, and the first recorded polio outbreak was in a Vermont farming town in 1894, which “coincidentally” began using a new miracle pesticide that year that was being used in Boston: lead arsenate. For 40 years polio raged as lead arsenate became a compulsory pesticide in the USA, and few people saw the connection. It took 40 years for officialdom to begin admitting that maybe putting lead arsenate on our food was not a great idea, just when DDT became the new miracle insecticide, and there was a second wave of polio that peaked when DDT use did in the early 1950s. DDT was phased out by farmers because insects adapted to it, not for human health concerns, and that happened before polio vaccines were used. By the time of the ballyhooed polio vaccine campaigns, polio had already nearly vanished in the USA, and by the 1970s, nearly all polio cases were caused by the vaccine, according to the CDC. I have written on AIDS and polio at length (1, 2).

I knew of Aaron Siri’s work for years, as he waged lawsuits to get the government to release its vaccine data to the public, and earlier this year I read his Vaccines, Amen, which I have written about (1). I may summarize the book one day. He helped get a study performed by a large medical network, which clearly showed the injuries that vaccines inflict in children, generally with chronic conditions. The study’s authors were pro-vaccine, and intended for the study to show how much healthier vaccinated children are, but when the opposite became clear, they refused to publish the study, in fear for their careers. Perhaps the most startling part of Vaccines, Amen, was when Siri discussed vaccine trials in which more than 10% of the subjects had “serious adverse reactions,” which meant that they nearly died or did die, and the vaccines were deemed safe.

I also read The Vaccine Court in recent years. The vaccine court was set up pursuant to the 1986 vaccine shield law. The Vaccine Court clearly shows what a kangaroo court the vaccine court is, as it stonewalls nearly all petitioners, and it has still awarded billions of dollars in injury and death claims, which puts a big dent in the “safe and effective” mantra that the media and vaccine racket endlessly promote.

I recently read The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline, which I found to be a good resource on the history of vaccines, especially compulsory vaccination around the world.

I spend several hours a day reading and writing, and my online vaccine sources include Steve Kirsch and A Midwestern Doctor (“MWD”). Like several others that I have listed in this post, MWD is a physician who has witnessed endless vaccine injuries, MWD’s posts on vaccines are some of the best that I have seen, and I have linked to them often in this series of posts. Kirsch was a tech mogul who woke up during the COVID response, and one of his posts was what I used to diagnose my college roommate’s COVID vaccine injury, which has crippled him. Kirsch is a statistical tour de force. Just today, he wrote about how CNN assailed Kennedy, but it was unable to cite any study that showed that children who got the COVID vaccine got a net benefit from it. I have also linked to Kirsch’s articles in this series of posts.

Paul Thacker is one of my favorite investigative journalists that I have linked to many times in my work. He covered COVID at length and has written a great deal about vaccines.

I am currently reading a book on vaccines that Peter McCullough, one of history’s most published cardiologists, co-authored. Pasteur the scoundrel comes across clearly in it.

Pierre Kory is another MD who woke up during the COVID response, and I summarized his book, which was a chronicle of the corrupt COVID response, from a man who was in the middle of it. For all of the dissident medical professionals that I refer to in this post, if they have Wikipedia bios, they are smear jobs, usually worse than how Wikipedia smeared Ed Herman.

I have used many other sources in my education on the vaccine issue, but this post covers the most of the most noteworthy ones for my work.