The video of this post is here.

This post will summarize this series on the vaccine racket. As in other summary posts, this post will only link to posts in the series.

I was introduced to the medical racket in 1970 when my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. That book was banned in the USA the next decade for being contrary to medical dogma. That book’s advice was right, medical dogma was wrong, and that banned book’s advice forms the first line of defense for orthodox medicine today, which I am surprised that I lived to see. That tale, which took place over a 40-year period, is a good example of how the medical racket operates.

When my partner, Dennis Lee, was in jail in 1988, I got a job at a medical lab, and a government-media alliance tried to put it out of business, as I was getting it from the energy racket and medical racket at the same time. When my days of study began in 1990, I began to understand how the medical racket operated, and I eventually learned that the global rackets all have similar sociology. Most people are oblivious to the rackets that they are part of, some begin to have unsettling experiences that cast doubt on their beliefs, only a few percent awaken to the racket’s reality, but few of them have the courage to speak out, as those who do all have hell to pay, with ruined careers, lives, and even shortened lives.

The vaccine racket made its ascent to today’s abomination after infectious disease had already been conquered in the West. Virtually no American children died of infectious disease when I was a child, and there were no vaccines for the childhood diseases that I got, which only meant a couple of weeks of missed school and a lifetime of good health. None of the vaccines given to American children today protect against deadly diseases that pose an imminent threat.

Epidemic diseases are as old as civilization, the first vaccines were for smallpox, but there is no credible evidence that vaccination conquered smallpox, and mandatory vaccine campaigns in the 1800s were followed by smallpox outbreaks. From the beginning, there were no comparisons of vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations, to detect vaccination’s health impact, in a practice that lasts to this day.

The decline of infectious disease was a side effect of the Industrial Revolution, with its attendant improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene. Smallpox declined while vaccination did, as people refused to be vaccinated and defied the mandatory vaccine laws, the English city of Leicester most famously. Medical interventions had almost nothing to do with the decline in infectious-disease deaths, which was taught in medical schools in my lifetime. That decline was the key part of the biggest event in the human journey: the elimination of childhood death. Going clear back to gorillas, half of all children died, all the way up to the Industrial Revolution. In Western nations today, almost none do.

I discussed my journey into the theoretical roots of vaccination. Even the defenders of science call biomedical science its flimsiest and most corrupt branch, as it is riddled with conflicts of interest, and most who fund biomedical research are trying to profit from it, which is a prescription for corruption. Even the editors of medical journals admit that most biomedical research is worthless. Vaccine science is far from “settled,” and it is easy to see the contours of today’s vaccine racket, for those with eyes to see. How vaccines work are carefully guarded Big Pharma trade secrets, so the “science” itself is secret. How can anybody trust what comes out of a situation like that?

In the early 20th century, new vaccines were invented, often to catastrophic effect when used, and the polio vaccine marked the first national vaccine campaign in the USA. But polio had already nearly disappeared in the USA, coincident with the decline in DDT use. But the polio vaccine initiated the vaccine racket in the USA, and in the 1960s and 1970s, vaccines came out for those mild childhood diseases that I got. But vaccine injuries skyrocketed and vaccine makers were buried in lawsuits.

A watershed moment was the swine flu scare of 1976, when over 40 million Americans were vaccinated for an “epidemic” that claimed one life at most. That vaccine campaign seriously injured thousands of Americans and killed dozens. The federal government indemnified the vaccine makers for injury claims and paid out more than $100 million.

A decade later, Big Pharma was able to get a law passed that shielded them from liability for vaccine injuries, and the era of pincushioning American children with vaccines began. I received a handful of vaccine shots as a child, which were all worthless. Today, the vaccine schedule calls for more than 70 injections, and “coincidentally,” America’s children have seen soaring chronic, allergic, and autoimmune conditions. It was about 10% before the 1986 liability shield law was passed, and it is more than half today. The shield law established a kangaroo court for getting compensation for vaccine injuries, which denies nearly all claims. A vaccine injury reporting system was also launched with the 1986 law, but it was intentionally deficient and captures only about 1% of vaccine injuries.

I often give the example of measles, which I had as a child. In the USA, the measles death rate declined by 98% between 1900 and 1963, when the measles vaccine was approved. The measles vaccine obviously had nothing to do with the decline in measles deaths. But in this era of vaccines, sudden infant deaths became a phenomenon, at about 10,000 a year in the USA, and the relationship to vaccines is clear. At least half of infant sudden deaths happened within days after being vaccinated. Another escalating condition is autism, which also is strongly linked to vaccines. One of the strongest pieces of evidence are the numerous reports, going back a century, of when identical twins died or became autistic immediately after being vaccinated, which is considered the “gold standard of causation.”

While the USA is the headquarters of the vaccine racket, vaccines are inflicted on poor nations with disastrous results, including millions of deaths and injuries, which is all covered up.

The COVID-19 pandemic was my big wake-up call on the vaccine racket. Millions of Americans were injured and killed by COVID vaccines, which is naturally all being covered up, with the help of the media, which does Big Pharma’s bidding, as Big Pharma funds a quarter of the ads on TV news.

To get back to the science for a moment, once in a while, orthodox scientists will admit that immunity is poorly understood in biomedical science. While herd immunity has a certain validity, vaccine-induced herd immunity is largely an illusion. Vaccines bypass the cellular immune system to produce antibodies, which is backwards from how immune systems evolved to operate, and that is likely largely responsible for today’s ubiquitous chronic issues.

In my last post I discussed my study materials on this issue since 1990. The bottom line is that vaccines operate under the warfare model of masculine medicine, and war is a racket, as Smedley Butler noted. The vaccine racket is the major sub-racket of infectious-disease racket, which is itself a subsidiary of the medical racket, which is one of seven cartels that control the world economy. All of the rackets impact our lives, but few as personally as the vaccine racket, especially when vaccines are forced on people, particularly children.